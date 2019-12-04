TransAct Expands Relationship With Existing Restaurant Solutions Customer With Agreement to Deploy BOHA! Software and Hardware Solutions to Manage New Food Concept Opening at 220 Locations

TransAct® Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced the significant expansion of a relationship with a current user of its BOHA!™ software and hardware ecosystem. Pursuant to the expanded agreement, the domestic convenience store operator will deploy a second BOHA! Terminal along with the BOHA! Labeling SaaS-based app and TransAct Enterprise Management System (“TEMS”) at 220 of the 450 locations where these BOHA! solutions are already deployed. The expanded deployment will help TransAct’s customer manage a new food offering they plan to open inside certain existing locations.

Pursuant to this new three-year agreement, the deployment of an additional 220 BOHA! Terminal devices will occur over the next four months. The agreement also includes a commitment for the locations to use TransAct Labels specifically designed to work with the thermal printers featured in the BOHA! Terminal. TransAct believes the annual recurring average revenue per unit (“ARPU”) at these 220 locations will be approximately $1,500 per year. The Company also plans to work with the operator on the evaluation of additional BOHA! apps for potential deployment at a later time.

TransAct first provided its restaurant solutions offerings for this customer last year when the customer deployed TransAct’s prior-generation restaurant solution terminals and non-TransAct software at all of its locations. Following the introduction of the BOHA! ecosystem in March 2019, the customer transitioned its existing terminals at 450 stores to the new BOHA! Terminal alongside the BOHA! Labeling SaaS-based app and TEMS which led to recurring software revenues for TransAct. The additional deployments of BOHA! solutions will further grow the recurring revenue generated from this customer in addition to the benefit of the sale of 220 new BOHA! Terminal units.

Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies, said, “This expansion of our relationship with an existing BOHA! ecosystem customer is a testament to the measurable improvement our technology provides to foodservice operators. Having worked closely for several years to address this customer’s back-of-house needs, we have gained a tremendous level of insight as to how our newest solutions can help them manage their operations more efficiently and effectively and we have evolved our solution deployments at their locations to meet their changing requirements. We are pleased with the confidence this customer has in the BOHA! solution suite as they embark on an initiative to provide a new, unique food offering inside a large percentage of their stores. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration with this customer as we continue to help them improve performance across their back-of-house operations.”

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Inventory Management, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Timers, Food Safety Labeling, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one fully-integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations as they continue to evolve. BOHA! Terminal includes TEMS (TransAct Enterprise Management System) to ensure only approved apps and functions are available on the device.

For more information on the Company’s BOHA! ecosystem, please visit www.transact-tech.com/restaurant-solutions/boha.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

Forward-Looking Statements

