ThousandEyes Names Former Zscaler, VMware, Citrix Sales Leader Matt Piercy as VP of EMEA Sales

December 4, 2019
ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, today announced the hiring of enterprise software veteran Matt Piercy as vice president of EMEA sales to lead executive engagement and strategic partnership initiatives in the region and scale a high-performance, people-centric sales organization.
“Optimizing the Digital Experience for customers, partners and employees is a strategic priority for CIOs at high-performing organizations. The service delivery channels for these important interactions leverage the Internet as a critical dependency, which is driving significant demand for the visibility and intelligence that ThousandEyes provides,” said Paul Kizakevich, senior vice president of global sales at ThousandEyes. “We are excited to have Matt Piercy join our team to ensure our customers and partners can successfully navigate this changing landscape, while scaling our internal operations to support market demand.”
With more than 25 years of sales and general management experience in EMEA, leading customer-centric organizations both pre- and post-IPO at Zscaler and VMware, Piercy is a trusted leader known for his ability to build and scale high-performance sales organizations at disruptive enterprise technology companies. Under his leadership, Zscaler EMEA operations accounted for approximately half of the company’s global revenue as he built an organization to support customers in 16 countries, helping establish the company as a market leader in cloud security.
“I’ve seen firsthand the pain that global enterprises suffer when they move to the cloud, because as they gain agility, they trade off visibility and control of their services delivered to customers and employees,” said Piercy. “I’m thrilled to join ThousandEyes to help businesses navigate today’s increasingly complex digital landscape and to finally gain the visibility and intelligence they need to deliver better digital experiences and maximize their cloud investments.”
Significant Momentum Fuels Deeper EMEA Investments
Piercy joins ThousandEyes at a point where the company is seeing significant momentum in Europe, which has fueled recent expansions into Ireland, Germany and Benelux.
- Customer momentum, with industry-leading global brands, including Roche, Volvo Group, Saxo Bank and Investec relying on ThousandEyes for their Internet and cloud visibility initiatives.
- Industry recognition, with recent award wins, including the Inaugural Network Computing Editors Innovation Award and winner of the Most Innovative Cloud Product or Service in the Computing 2019 Cloud Excellence Awards.
- Strategic alliances, most recently announcing a partnership with Orange to deliver real time, end-to-end visibility on both its enterprise networks and the Open Transit Internet (OTI), allowing Orange to monitor quality of experience at both the application and network level, and speed up troubleshooting in case of Internet-related performance issues.
About ThousandEyes
ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, delivers the only collectively powered view of the Internet enabling enterprises and service providers to work together to improve the quality of every digital experience. The ThousandEyes platform leverages data collected from an unmatched fleet of vantage points throughout the global Internet, from within data centers and VPCs and on end user devices to expose key dependencies that impact digital service delivery, empowering businesses to see, understand and improve how their customers and employees experience any digital website, application or service. ThousandEyes is central to the global operations of the world's largest and fastest growing brands, including 140+ of the Global 2000, 75+ of the Fortune 500, 6 of the 7 top US banks, and 20 of the 25 top SaaS companies. For more information, visit www.ThousandEyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT