Goldman Sachs Selects Everbridge CEM Suite

|December 4, 2019 08:07 AM EST
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced that Goldman Sachs will employ the services offered by Everbridge to enhance its ability to monitor operational risk, business continuity and employee safety events for its people and assets around the globe.
Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) Suite customers include some of the largest firms and leaders in their respective industries, including health care retailer CVS Health, luxury brand Tiffany & Co., insurance providers like Anthem, which ranks #33 on the Fortune 100, chemical giant Dow, and telecom consumer electronics company Nokia, as well as some of Silicon Valley’s leading tech giants, global e-commerce firms, streaming media services, oil and natural gas providers, hotel and hospitality chains, automotive, courier delivery, aerospace and defense technology, air travel, and major car rental firms. The leadership shown by these companies in setting the highest standards for resiliency also extends into the government sector, such as the recently announced CEM contract involving the United States Department of Labor.
David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge, stated, “Goldman’s decision to leverage the full Everbridge Critical Event Management Suite of capabilities demonstrates the importance of risk management and confirms the need for an establishment of industry standards for best practices in business resiliency.”
By aggregating risk data from multiple sources in near real time, the Everbridge CEM platform enables customers to rapidly and seamlessly determine the relevance of a threat, track the execution of response plans and procedures, inform stakeholders, and analyze ongoing performance. More than 4,800 customers around the globe rely on Everbridge solutions to monitor and manage business disruption, coordinate risk intelligence and execute recovery plans across command centers, with the goal of protecting their employees, customers, and assets, eliminating costly disruptions, and improving brand reputation.
Critical Event Management standards have evolved in recent years, as earlier adopters like Dow helped to refine the framework that defines the standard of business resiliency for leading global companies. “Critical events happen every day, from disruption to the supply chain to severe weather to an external activity being in proximity,” says Scott Whelchel, Chief Security Officer at Dow. “We have to make sure that we can bring the right level of action at the appropriate time to diminish those risk concerns.”
By constantly watching threats that might affect a company’s operations and by providing customers with near real time data, the Everbridge CEM system helps to keep people and business assets safe, and delivers a compelling and measurable return on investment. As Tiffany & Co. pointed out at the 2019 Everbridge Analyst Day, “We like the tighter integration of features within the Everbridge platform, as well as the back-end features. CEM provides a ‘single pane of glass’ and we use it all day, every day. It streamlines our processes.”
Reaching 500 million people in over 200 countries and territories, more and more leading brands and global organizations utilize Everbridge to lessen or avoid the impact of these hazards – from severe weather and workplace violence, to cyberattacks, IT outages and critical equipment failures, to brand attacks on social media and product recalls.
“Protecting our people and providing continued top-tier service to clients are embedded within the Gallagher Way,” says Tom Russell, Global Director, Crisis & Continuity at AJ Gallagher, a leading US-based global insurance brokerage and risk management firm with more than 30,000 employees worldwide, and another earlier adopter of CEM. “Since merging Everbridge’s Communication and Visual Command Center platforms, it has already proved to significantly improve Gallagher's ability to alert, locate, communicate, and analyze threats, whether it be natural, technological, or man-made hazards.”
Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyberattacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,800 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
