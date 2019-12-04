Klanten van Amazon doen dit seizoen weer kerstaankopen op recordniveau – Cyber Monday 2019 wordt de grootste shoppingdag in de geschiedenis van het bedrijf

|By Business Wire
|
December 4, 2019 08:08 AM EST
(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon heeft vandaag bekendgemaakt dat Cyber Monday opnieuw de grootste shoppingday was in de geschiedenis van het bedrijf, gebaseerd op het aantal producten dat wereldwijd is besteld. Klanten overal in de wereld winkelden op recordniveau uit een brede selectie van honderden miljoenen producten die wereldwijd alleen al tussen Thanksgiving en Cyber Monday werden besteld. Klanten kochten wereldwijd miljoenen meer Amazon-apparaten in Amazon winkels vergeleken met dezelfde periode vorig jaar en de best verkochte producten waren Echo Dot en Fire TV Stick 4K met Alexa afstandsbediening met stemherkenning.
“Wij zijn erop gefocust om het dit kerstseizoen voor onze klanten gemakkelijker dan ooit te maken, vooral omdat we beseffen hoe kort dit kerstshoppingseizoen zal zijn,” aldus Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon. “Wij vinden het ontzettend spannend dat klanten in recordaantallen naar Amazon blijven komen om te ontdekken wat zij voor de kerstdagen nodig hebben en willen. Wij bedanken onze klanten en werknemers over de hele wereld ervoor dat zij het kerstshoppingweekend tot het beste tot nu toe maken.”
De hoogtepunten van het feestdagenweekend:
- Klanten kochten deze Black Friday en Cyber Monday samen meer speelgoed dan ooit. Onder de tientallen miljoenen stuks speelgoed die werden gekocht in deze tijdsperiode behoorden onder meer LEGO Star Wars Darth Vaders-kasteel en Monopoly tot de bestsellers: Disney Frozen 2-editie en Hasbro-spellen zoals Jenga, Guess Who en Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures.
- Cyber Monday was de grootste shoppingday wereldwijd voor Amazon Fashion, met meer gekochte producten dan op enige andere dag in de geschiedenis van het bedrijf. Bestsellers waren onder meer de Carhartt acryl Watch Hat en de Champion powerblend fleece pulloverhoodie voor mannen.
- Klanten van Amazon bestelden wereldwijd 25 miljoen producten voor thuis op Black Friday en Cyber Monday samen.
- Bestsellers op Black Friday in de VS waren onder meer Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick met Alexa afstandsbediening met stemherkenning, Instant Pot Duo80 – 8 Quart, 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Persoonlijke genetische DNA-test, L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise en robotstofzuiger iRobot Roomba 675.
- Klanten kochten in vergelijking met vorig jaar op deze Cyber Monday wereldwijd meer dan vier miljoen schoonheidsproducten met bestsellers waaronder Oral-B Genius Pro 900 elektrische tandenborstel, Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set en L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise-mascara.
- Zeer goed verkopende categorieën wereldwijd zijn onder andere speelgoed, woninginrichting, mode en gezondheid en persoonlijke verzorging.
- De best verkochte producten in Amazon winkels op Cyber Monday in de VS waren onder andere Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick met Alexa afstandsbediening met stemherkenning, Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe cookiecreaties, Keurig K-Cafe koffiezetapparaat en LEGO City Ambulance Helicopter 60179 Building Kit.
- Onafhankelijke derdenverkopers in winkels van Amazon — voornamelijk kleine en middelgrote bedrijven – verkochten op Cyber Monday 2019 meer producten dan in welke andere 24-uursperiode in de geschiedenis van het bedrijf ook.
- Voor het derde jaar op rij brak Whole Foods Market zijn hoogste record ooit van verkochte kalkoenen gedurende het Thanksgiving-seizoen.
- Amazon leverde miljoenen kruideniersproducten aan Prime-leden in de VS gedurende de vijf dagen tussen Thanksgiving en Cyber Monday. Bestsellers van Amazon Fresh en Whole Foods Market-levering waren onder andere Honeycrisp appels, citroenen en avocados.
- Topverkopende producten bij Amazon Books en Amazon 4-star-winkels gedurende het feestdagenweekend waren onder andere de Amazon Smart Plug, Echo Dot en All-New Echo Dot Smart luidspreker met klok, L.O.L. Surprise! Poppen, Wrecking Ball (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Boek 14), en de Wyze Cam 1080p HD indoor draadloze homecamera met nachtzicht.
Recordbrekend weekend voor apparaten
- Shoppers kochten dit feestdagenweekend wereldwijd een record aantal Amazon apparaten.
- Klanten van Amazon kochten wereldwijd miljoenen meer Amazon apparaten in Amazon winkels vergeleken met dezelfde periode vorig jaar, waaronder geluidsapparatuur, Fire TV-apparaten, Kindle apparaten en Fire tablets.
- Het was een recordbrekend winkelweekend voor de feestdagen voor smart-home-apparatuur in Amazon winkels wereldwijd, met shoppers die miljoenen smart-home-apparaten kochten, waaronder iRobot Roomba 675 robotstofzuiger, Furbo Dog-camera en Wemo mini smart plug.
- Wereldwijd waren Echo Dot en Fire TV Stick 4K met Alexa afstandsbediening met stemherkenning de best verkopende producten in de winkels van Amazon.
De feestdagen snel, gratis en gemakkelijk gemaakt
- Ultrasnelle en GRATIS levering van kruideniersproducten: Prime-leden krijgen nu gratis en snel kruideniersproducten geleverd van Amazon Fresh en Whole Foods Market. De keuze omvat een verscheidenheid aan producten voor al uw behoeften voor de feestdagen, van vlees tot vis, fruit en groente, snacks en huishoudelijke artikelen met opties voor snel, een- en twee-uursleveringsvensters. Prime-leden die in een van de meer dan 2000 steden wonen waar levering van kruidenierswaren beschikbaar is, kunnen vragen om een uitnodiging om te winkelen voor Amazon Fresh of Whole Foods Market-levering. Ga voor meer informatie naar amazon.com/grocery.
- Een waar genoegen voor treuzelaars: Naast gratis levering van meer dan 100 miljoen producten voor alle Amazon-klanten kunnen Prime-leden in de VS een selectie van meer dan 10 miljoen producten kopen met gratis Prime-levering binnen één dag en miljoenen producten voor levering op dezelfde dag in 46 belangrijke stedelijke gebieden.
- Meer leveringsopties dan ooit tevoren: Tijdens deze feestdagenperiode kunnen klanten hun pakketten bij een aantal Amazon hub-locaties afhalen, waaronder duizenden intern bemande Counter pickup-punten in de gehele VS in Rite Aid-, GNC- en Stage-winkels, alsmede bij Health Mart onafhankelijke apotheken. Daarnaast kunnen tientallen miljoenen producten gemakkelijk en handig worden geleverd naar 900 steden over het gehele land via Locker of Locker+. Bezoek amazon.com/Hub om een Amazon hub-locatie te vinden. Bovendien kunnen Prime-leden in 50 steden en omgevende gebieden in de VS ook gebruikmaken van gemakkelijke levering van pakketten met Key by Amazon (amazon.com/key). Prime-leden die de verrassing niet willen bederven door het pakket te laten komen op een dag dat hun geliefde thuis is, kunnen gebruikmaken van Amazon Day (amazon.com/amazonday) om een gewenste leveringsdag te selecteren voor hun aankopen voor de feestdagen.
Over Amazon
Amazon laat zich leiden door vier principes: een obsessie voor de klant in plaats van een focus op concurrenten, een passie voor innovatie, toewijding aan operationele uitmuntendheid en langetermijndenken. Klantbeoordelingen, winkelen met 1 klik, gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire-tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo en Alexa zijn enkele door Amazon geïntroduceerde producten en diensten. Ga voor meer informatie naar amazon.com/about en volg @AmazonNews.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005500/nl/
