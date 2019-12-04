Rimmer Bros. Selects QAD Precision Transportation Execution Software

|By Business Wire
December 4, 2019
QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade management and transportation execution software, has announced that Rimmer Bros. has selected QAD Precision’s Transportation Execution and Transportation Analytics solutions to support its global retail operations. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB).
Rimmer Bros. is one of the world’s premier suppliers of classic and modern British car parts, specializing in iconic marques including Triumph, Rover, Land Rover, Range Rover, Jaguar and MG. Based in Lincolnshire, UK, Rimmer Bros. supplies customers all over the world with parts and accessories ranging from nuts and bolts to complete car chassis.
“Offering our customers the highest level of service, no matter where they are located, has always been a vital part of our ethos at Rimmer Bros.,” said Graham Payne, Rimmer Bros. Chief Operating Officer.“By deploying QAD Precision Transportation Execution and Transportation Analytics, we will continue to offer excellence in customer services as we expand our e-commerce operations and grow our business. We are looking forward to a successful partnership.”
“Rimmer Bros. is an expert on British car parts and the company’s success is founded on their passion and expertise. The growth of e-commerce represents an opportunity for specialist suppliers like Rimmer Bros. to expand their global reach, and QAD Precision looks forward to helping that expansion,” said QAD Precision VP of Sales David Yonkof. “With QAD Precision’s global multi-carrier Transportation Execution solution, Rimmer Bros. will be able to streamline their retail shipping operations, use shipping as a differentiator, and offer car enthusiasts in every part of the world the highest standard of customer service. We look forward to supporting their global e-commerce operations for many years to come,” said David Yonkof, QAD Precision’s VP of Sales.
About Rimmer Bros.
Founded in 1982 by Bill and Graham Rimmer as a Triumph specialist supplier, Rimmer Bros. are experts in British marques, including Triumph, MG, Rover, Mini, Land Rover, Range Rover and Jaguar.
Rimmer Bros. has had British Motor Heritage Approval for its Triumph, MG, Mini and Rover SD1 parts operation since 1987. This means that British Motor Heritage acknowledges that Rimmer Bros. provides the highest possible standards of products, service and expertise. The company is authorized as a Parts Distributor by both Land Rover and MG Rover.
About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution
QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), provides industry-leading global trade management, transportation execution and multi carrier shipping software solutions from a single, integrated platform. Preeminent industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carriers and manage millions of shipping transactions every day. Our open architecture easily integrates with Enterprise Resource Planning, Warehouse Management Systems and legacy solutions. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision assists companies to minimize shipping costs, optimize first mile and last mile deliveries, automate free trade agreement compliance, avoid customs delays and mitigate the risks associated with dynamic trading environments to maximize their competitive advantage. QAD Precision’s customers span multiple industries including banking and finance, life sciences, high technology, retail, industrial, automotive, higher education and public sector as well as logistics providers. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.
About QAD
QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.
To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.
"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.
