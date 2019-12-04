Citrix Deepens Ties to Amazon Web Services

Hybrid environments are the reality of computing today. And Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is making it easier than ever to manage them. The company today announced that it is deepening its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide businesses with greater flexibility and choice in deploying Citrix® ADC in hybrid environments and a convenient and easy way to deliver a secure, reliable experience that engages users and allows them to perform at their best. The news came during AWS re:Invent 2019, which is taking place in Las Vegas this week.

“Users today don’t care where the applications they need to do their jobs are hosted. They just want them to perform in a consistent, dependable way so they can get things done,” said Mihir Maniar, Vice President of Product Management, Networking, Citrix. “Through the relationship between Citrix® ADC and AWS, we can bring a proven, enterprise-class solution to the masses in a convenient delivery model and enable a high performance experience that empowers people to do their best work.”

A Consistent Experience

The move to the cloud is on. But not everything can go there. From regulatory and compliance requirements to latency issues and local processing needs, some apps need to stay on premises. As a newly validated AWS Outposts solution, Citrix ADC can be used to bring native AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models to on-premises facilities in a simple, cost-effective way and deliver a consistent hybrid experience.

Greater Flexibility and Choice

Companies want the flexibility to control the routing path of their traffic and ability to direct traffic through virtual appliances of their choice. But it hasn’t been easy to achieve. Until now. Leveraging new Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) ingress routing features, companies can redirect traffic flowing in and out of a VPC through Citrix ADC to ensure highly available and reliable performance. Amazon VPC Ingress Routing is a service that helps customers simplify the integration of network and security appliances within their network topology.

Simplified Deployment

Migrating apps to the cloud has never been easier. Created in collaboration with AWS, the AWS Quick Start for Citrix ADC empowers companies to speed and automate configuration and greatly reduce the time, costs and skill level involved.

A Comprehensive Approach

Citrix offers a comprehensive range of solutions that are proven to scale and integrate in the AWS environment and ensure the security, reliability and high performance that application delivery and management today demands. And it continues to extend and expand these offerings.

Reliable and Secure Enterprise Connectivity

Citrix also announced today that Citrix SD-WAN now supports AWS Transit Gateway to simplify how Amazon VPCs and on-premises networks are connected to reduce operational costs. Using the Citrix SD- WAN orchestration service, customers can quickly connect their branches and data centers to the AWS Transit Gateway and access resources across any Amazon VPC or other connected network.

These new capabilities make it easy for businesses to:

Deliver an optimal application experience for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops as well as other cloud and SaaS applications on AWS.

Quickly set up secure, high-availability connections to AWS resources.

Scale their networks across hybrid cloud environments and geographically distributed regions.

“With these powerful Citrix networking solutions integrated with AWS and market-leading virtual applications, companies have everything they need to enable experience-driven application performance across modern networks that ultimately drives productivity.” said Chalan Aras, Vice President, Products, SD-WAN and Intelligent Traffic Management.

