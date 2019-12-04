Janus Henderson PCS Portal Wins Best Analytics Initiative at the 2019 American Financial Technology Awards

|By Business Wire
|
|December 4, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) today announced that the firm has received the 2019 Best Analytics Initiative award given at the 15th annual American Financial Technology Awards event for its Portfolio Construction & Strategy (PCS) Portal, launched earlier this year.
The PCS Portal, developed through a partnership between Janus Henderson’s Technology division and Portfolio Construction & Strategy team, is a proprietary portfolio analysis platform that has already created over 10,000 customized client investment portfolio presentations and is used by over 75 Janus Henderson employees. After the successful 2019 launch, the firm plans to globally launch the platform in 2020.
The American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs) recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities. The Best Analytics Initiative category rewards innovative use of analytics tools to improve efficiency and operations, with the judges looking for companies to demonstrate that their analytics tools deliver measurable business benefits. Past winners of the Best Analytics Initiative award include Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Northern Trust, Fannie Mae and Morgan Stanley.
Cyril Obot, Global Head of Distribution Technology, said, “This is a highly competitive industry award and this year was no exception, a great recognition for everyone involved. The PCS Portal is one of many examples of how close partnership between IT and the business, helps drive innovative thinking and solutions to meet our business objectives. Janus Henderson’s embrace of a culture of collaboration, innovation and creativity is evident in our pedigree of award-winning platforms like eQuantum, Quantum Mobile and now PCS Portal. Many thanks and congratulations to the team of engineers, designers and business partners that were involved in the delivery of this ground-breaking product.”
Paul Algreen, Chief Information Officer echoed Cyril’s comments by saying, “Winning an AFTA is fantastic recognition for the Janus Henderson PCS Portal and the technology and analytics solution that’s delivering such a positive impact for our business and our clients.”
Internal data from Janus Henderson shows that clients receiving service involving the PCS Portal are twice as likely to invest with the firm and, on average, they invest 30% more than clients not served through the Portal.
Adam Hetts, Head of Portfolio Construction & Strategy, commented from a client-facing perspective, “At Janus Henderson we’re focused on delivering solutions to our clients and this technology is used every day by my team of portfolio strategists to help our clients solve complex investment problems. The scale Paul, Cyril and team have helped build is game-changing because it empowers our broader sales force to deliver a sophisticated, customized response to a huge client base that my team alone could not address.”
Notes to editors
Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.
Janus Henderson has approximately US$356.1bn in assets under management (at 30 September 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
This press release is solely for the use of members of the media and should not be relied upon by personal investors, financial advisers or institutional investors. We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes.
Issued by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by Janus Capital International Limited (reg no. 3594615), Henderson Global Investors Limited (reg. no. 906355), Henderson Investment Funds Limited (reg. no. 2678531), AlphaGen Capital Limited (reg. no. 962757), Henderson Equity Partners Limited (reg. no.2606646), (each registered in England and Wales at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) and Henderson Management S.A. (reg no. B22848 at 2 Rue de Bitbourg, L-1273, Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Henderson Secretarial Services Limited (incorporated and registered in England and Wales, registered no. 1471624, registered office 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE) is the name under which company secretarial services are provided. All these companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Janus Henderson Group plc. (incorporated and registered in Jersey, registered no. 101484, with registered office at 47 Esplanade, St Helier, Jersey JE1 0BD).
Janus Henderson, Janus, Henderson, Perkins, Intech, Alphagen, VelocityShares, Knowledge. Shared and Knowledge Labs are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005084/en/
