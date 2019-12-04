Neustar Adds Industry Experts to Marketing Solutions Business Unit

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 09:00 AM EST
Neustar®, Inc., a global information services company and leader in identity resolution, marketing intelligence, customer identity, and unified measurement for Fortune 500 brands, today announced the appointment of Gary Savoy as Vice President of Business Development and Steven Kim as Vice President of Data and Analytic Operations, Marketing Services for the Marketing Solutions business unit.
Gary Savoy, VP of Business Development, Marketing Solutions
Savoy will evaluate emerging technology and trends, develop growth strategies, identify key partnerships and alliances, and evaluate and assemble a portfolio of technologies and services to create future product and solution offerings. He will report to Neustar Marketing Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Michael Schoen.
“Gary has an exceptional ability to identify, evaluate, and assemble technology, trends, strategy and relationships in order to capitalize on key differentiators with customers and emerging growth opportunities,” said Schoen. “He is an expert in TV, digital, and channel technologies. Generating more value and return on investment for our customers by leveraging emerging capabilities is a key component of our strategic priorities.”
Savoy has more than two decades of product, strategy, and business development experience, with significant expertise in customer identity. He joins Neustar from Dataxu where he was Vice President of Media. There he led the launch of OneView, the company’s ID management solution for audience-based targeting and unifying disparate distribution channels and consumer devices. He was responsible for managing strategy, sales, business development, application engineering, and operations. Prior to Dataxu, he worked for Comcast as Vice President of Data Platforms where he pioneered the first set-top-box viewing data platform used by advertisers to create TV data media plans based on viewer data and measure post campaign performance. Savoy has also held leadership positions including Vice President for Strategy and Development with AT&T Advanced Advertising Solutions and Head of the Consumer Package Goods (CPG) Vertical Team of Google, Inc.
”Neustar has an outstanding customer base and is a recognized leader in customer identity, marketing intelligence, and unified measurement capabilities,” said Savoy. “I look forward to capitalizing on those assets to unlock growth, capabilities, and customer value.”
Steven Kim, VP of Data and Analytic Operations, Marketing Solutions Services
Kim will lead the solution architecture, analytics modeling, and data management teams. This includes accelerating operational excellence and innovation and driving automation, quality and speed of deployment. Kim will report to Neustar Vice President of Marketing Solutions Services Mike Finnerty.
“Steve is an industry veteran in the marketing analytics space who brings an extraordinary combination of experience creating high performing teams that span across technical problem solving and driving business value for clients as well as playing a key role interfacing with product and engineering to drive value-added products and business services,” said Finnerty.
Kim joins Neustar from IRI Worldwide, a global provider of enterprise market solutions for the consumer product goods, retail, and healthcare industries, where he served as an executive leading the Strategic Analytics practice having managed the commercial team and most recently the analytic operations team responsible for modeling, insights, data management, solution technology, and innovation. Prior to IRI, Kim was Retail and CPG vertical Vice President of Analytics for Merkle, the largest privately-held customer relationship marketing agency in the U.S. He led analytics, strategy and customer relationship marketing engagements with some of the largest CPG clients in the U.S. Before that Kim held leadership positions at Accenture as North American Lead of Marketing Analytics and Customer Insights, and Capital One as Senior Business Manager of Marketing and Analysis. Earlier in his career he worked for Ukrop’s Super Markets, Inc. and PepsiCo. Kim completed a PhD (ABD) in Research Methods/Organizational Behavior from Virginia Commonwealth University and received a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of Richmond and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, Marketing, from the College of William and Mary.
“Neustar is an industry leader in Unified Measurement integrating multi-touch attribution (MTA) and marketing mix modeling,” said Kim. “They have played a key role in shifting their client base from outbound to intention marketing. I am impressed by the incredible talent of the Marketing Solutions team and their relentless focus on driving client value. I am excited to join and do my part in accelerating that value equation.”
Neustar Marketing Solutions help brands accurately identify their customers and prospects, create spectacular customer experiences, and measure the impact of their marketing across all channels.
About Neustar
Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, Security and Registry that responsibly connect data on people, devices and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: https://www.home.neustar.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005143/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT