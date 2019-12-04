Flow Secures $37MM in Series B Funding from New Enterprise Associates, American Express Ventures and Latitude Ventures to Expand Cross-Border E-Commerce

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 09:01 AM EST
Flow, the premier cross-border e-commerce solution for brands and retailers, announced today the company has secured $37M in Series B funding from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), American Express Ventures, and Latitude Ventures. With this funding, Flow plans to expand its product offerings and development, invest in current customers and customer acquisition, increase the company’s staffing, and to expand in the U.S. and Europe.
“We have seen strong growth in consumers wanting to purchase from brands outside their domestic market and yet cross-border shopping remains as difficult and complex as ever. Flow is able to simply solve both brands’ and consumers’ challenges for cross-border e-commerce with our innovative AI-driven SaaS platform and a flexible microservices approach,” said Rob Keve, CEO of Flow, a company he co-founded jointly with Mike Bryzek. “NEA, Amex Ventures and Latitude Ventures’ collective experience in retail technology and payments make them ideal partners for our mission in global commerce. Their combined network, credibility and expertise together with Bain Capital Ventures, will greatly assist our expansion.”
Statista predicts that total global e-commerce sales will reach $6.5 trillion by 2023, with cross-border purchases projected to account for 22 percent of total e-commerce worldwide. Yet brands and retailers still struggle to offer customers a shopping experience that feels local to each country. Multi-currency pricing, accurately calculated taxes and duties, local payment methods, direct international shipping options and more are necessities to improving the international customer experience and hence boosting international sales. Flow’s platform provides its clients with the control and flexibility needed to simply create localized e-commerce experiences.
“Cross-border shopping is a rapidly growing area of e-commerce, and more companies are investing in their cross-border strategy to capture that international demand,” said Liza Landsman, Venture Partner at NEA and former President of Jet.com. “Flow is a premier vendor in this space, and their platform delivers strategic advantages for brands and retailers entering or expanding into international markets. Our team is excited to support Flow’s rapid growth.”
“As retail continues to evolve and more customers demand their goods from other countries, brands are recognizing the international opportunity for selling cross-border,” said Lindsay Fitzgerald, Managing Director at American Express Ventures. “Flow’s platform helps retailers open up new sales opportunities and cater to a wider array of customers. Amex Ventures is pleased to support Flow in its future growth.”
“Consumers all over the globe demand more efficiency and better access to products than ever before,” said Julian Rowe, partner at Latitude Ventures. “Flow brings the only comprehensive solution to the retail landscape that dramatically improves the way e-commerce companies sell cross-border. We can’t think of a better partner to invest in and we’re very excited about Flow’s plans for the future, including building their presence with European retailers.”
Client growth has increased to 200 percent year-over-year as brands have sought out Flow to accelerate their international sales. The company’s client base includes traditional brands such as MZ Wallace and Charles & Colvard, digitally native brands such as MVMT Watches, M. Gemi, and Carbon38 and omnichannel retailers and marketplaces such as Stadium Goods and Goop.
“Before we partnered with Flow, our visibility into and tools to impact the cross-border landscape was limited,” said Travis Heard, CFO and COO of Outerknown, a planet-friendly men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel brand founded by professional surfer Kelly Slater, which launched with Flow in 2018. “After partnering with Flow, we were able to reduce our shipping costs by 60 percent. Now, 15 percent of our total sales are international. Flow's technology has proven to be a valuable asset to our business and international development.”
As Flow’s client network grows, so do the requirements for Flow’s continuously expanding solution. Flow has been innovating very rapidly with a continuous delivery approach. In 2019 alone it expanded the range of payment methods, enhanced its logistics module to provide global multi-distribution center fulfillment, and several other developments. As the leading pioneer in the cross-border space, Flow extends its expertise to clients as they expand internationally, having published resources for client reference such as the Cross-Border E-Commerce Trends: Global Research Report, which examines the shopping behaviors of cross-border consumers in 11 major markets.
Flow has become a high profile business within the wider tech industry, and has received broad recognition for their cutting-edge approach including winning several awards such as CNBC Upstart 100, The Lead.co Leading 100, and ReMode Best Cross-Border Solution. Additionally, Flow’s co-founders, CEO Rob Keve and CTO Mike Bryzek, were named 2019 Entrepreneurs of the Year by Ernst & Young (EY). For more information about Flow and to schedule a demo, visit Flow.io.
About Flow
Most e-commerce businesses struggle with the complexities of selling their products internationally. The problem is they don’t have the tools or the flexibility they need to sell cross-border, and existing solutions are missing the mark. At Flow, we believe there’s a better way and that global e-commerce should simply work. We have first-hand experience with cross-border challenges from our days working at well-known global brands, which is why we built a next generation engine to power global growth for ambitious e-commerce businesses. Our solution automates and simplifies the international e-commerce process for our clients. We remove the barriers of cross-border commerce by offering benefits such as multi-currency pricing, cost efficient and rapid shipping, international payment options, well-defined taxes and duties, and simple returns. Now global brands like MVMT Watches, MZ Wallace, Outerknown, Charles & Colvard and others can increase their customer conversion and grow international revenue starting today. Schedule a demo today at Flow.io.
About New Enterprise Associates (NEA)
New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies. With more than $20 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm’s founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company’s lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 230 portfolio company IPOs and more than 390 mergers and acquisitions. www.nea.com.
About Latitude Ventures
Launched in 2019, Latitude Ventures is a sister fund to London-based seed investor LocalGLobe. Latitude was set up to invest in the breakout companies coming through from LocalGlobe's previous funds, at Series B and beyond. Based in London, LocalGlobe has been backing ambitious founders since 1999 including Transferwise, Zoopla, Improbable, Algolia and Robinhood.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005073/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT