CORRECTIE EN VERVANGING VAN: Zynga viert de 110e verjaardag van Bugatti met een speciale serie CSR Racing 2-events

|December 4, 2019 09:49 AM EST
Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), een wereldwijd vooraanstaand bedrijf in interactief entertainment introduceert vandaag een serie events in samenwerking met de hypersportautofabrikant Bugatti in de fameuze mobiele dragracinggame, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2). De serie events, waarmee Bugatti’s 110e verjaardag wordt gevierd, zal spelers de kans geven om de krachtigste en exclusiefste hypersportauto's in CSR2 te verzamelen en ermee aan een wedstrijd deel te nemen.
Dit persbericht bevat multimedia. Bekijk hier het volledige persbericht: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005009/nl/
Zynga Celebrates Bugatti’s 110th Anniversary with Special CSR Racing 2 Event Series (Photo: Business Wire)
“Bugatti behoort wereldwijd tot de meest iconische en bewonderde autofabrikanten en we zijn oprecht vereerd om zo'n belangrijke mijlpaal met hen te vieren,” aldus Julian Widdows, Vice President van CSR2. “Ons team werkte er onvermoeibaar aan om te zorgen dat in het spel alles, van de mooi gestroomlijnde vormgeving tot de krachtige motoren, authentiek wordt weergegeven. Een fan kan niet dichterbij het bezitten van een Bugatti komen zonder er echt een te kopen.”
De serie presenteert 24 verschillende Bugatti-auto's, waarvan er drie exclusief beschikbaar zijn in CSR2. Spelers kunnen de auto's bekijken in augmented reality, wat hen de ervaring geeft van zitten in de bestuurdersstoel van de meest begeerlijke hypersportauto die ooit is ontworpen. De integratie omvat zeven verschillende events gedurende een periode van acht weken en zal duidelijk zichtbaar zijn in een doorlopende betaversie van Showdown, CSR2’s nieuwe speler-versus-speler-functie.
CSR2 Bugatti, exclusieve berichten:
- Chiron Super Sport 300: de eerste serieproductieauto die de barrière van 300 mijl per uur doorbreekt
- La Voiture Noire: een eenmalig groot toerismemeesterwerk
- Centodieci: de nieuw uitgebrachte hommage aan de EB110, de originele hedendaagse supersportauto
“Interactief entertainment is een belangrijke drijfveer voor het enthousiasme voor auto's van de huidige jonge generatie en een belangrijke manier om contact te houden met fans wereldwijd,” aldus Stephan Winkelmann, President van Bugatti. “We zijn er erg enthousiast over dat door deze samenwerking met Zynga, onze fans de kans krijgen om onze nieuwste exclusieve Bugatti hypersportauto's in CSR2 te ervaren.”
Elk aspect van de 24 Bugatti auto's, van de grilles tot de kleur van de lak, dashboardafwerking en stiksel, is zeer nauwgezet opnieuw gecreëerd in CSR2 om zoveel mogelijk te lijken op de echte hypersportauto's. Spelers kunnen de auto's verkennen door op speciale punten te tikken om de met de hand, op maat gemaakte animaties te triggeren, waardoor zij in staat zijn onder meer deuren te openen, de motorkap open te klappen, het motorruim te inspecteren, de spoilers te vergroten.
CSR2 is beschikbaar als gratis download in de App Store en de Google Play Store. Bezoek voor meer informatie over CSR2 de kanalen van de community van de game op Facebook, Twitter, Instagram en YouTube.
Noot van de redacteur - Om ondersteunende eigenschappen te bekijken CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), klikt u hier: https://app.box.com/s/56junq0iv8ibm2dx0mqfo8hpkd7qlk64
Over Zygna Inc.
Zynga is wereldleider in interactief entertainment met een missie om de wereld via games te verbinden. Tot op de dag van vandaag hebben meer dan een miljard mensen de franchises van Zynga gespeeld, waaronder CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ en Zynga Poker™. Zynga’s games zijn beschikbaar in meer dan 150 landen en kunnen wereldwijd op sociale platforms en mobiele apparaten worden gespeeld. Het bedrijf, opgericht in 2007, heeft zijn hoofdkantoor in San Francisco en verdere locaties in de Verenigde Staten, Canada, het Verenigd Koninkrijk, Ierland, India, Turkije en Finland. Ga voor meer informatie naar www.zynga.com of volg Zynga op Twitter en Facebook.
Over Bugatti
Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. fabriceert wereldwijd de krachtigste, snelste, meest exclusieve en luxe productiehypersportauto. Sinds de oprichting van het bedrijf in 1909, is het Franse luxe merk van tijd tot tijd gevestigd in Molsheim, Elzas. De Veyron werd daar tussen 2005 and 2015 gemaakt, als eerste hedendaagse hypersportauto waarvan 450 exemplaren met de hand werden vervaardigd. Sinds het najaar van 2016 produceren de werknemers in Molsheim de Chiron1-modellen.
Met een output van 1500 pk, wat nooit eerder werd behaald bij productiewagens, een torsie van 1600 newtonmeter bij 2000 tot 6000 tpm en talrijke technische innovaties, heeft de Chiron1 sindsdien nieuwe standaarden gezet in automobieltechniek.
In 2017 heeft Bugatti 70 wagens aan klanten geleverd, in 2018 is dit gestegen naar 76. Het is de bedoeling dat in 2019 meer dan 80 auto's aan klanten worden geleverd. Bugatti heeft de bouw van 500 modellen aangekondigd – momenteel kunnen slechts 100 Chirons worden besteld. Productie van de Divo2, een wagen die geoptimaliseerd is voor laterale acceleratie, zal binnenkort volgen.
Bugatti behoort sinds 1998 tot de Volkswagen Groep en heeft meer dan 300 mensen in dienst. Het merendeel van hen werkt in Molsheim in de Elzas. Met 37 dealers en servicepartners in 18 landen in Europa, Noord-Amerika, het Midden-Oosten, Azië-Pacific, is Bugatti een mondiale speler.
1 Brandstofverbruik, l/100 km: binnen de stad 35,2 / buiten de stad 15,2 / gecombineerd 22,5; gecombineerde CO2-emissies, g/km: 516; efficiency-klasse: G
2 Brandstofverbruik, l/100km: niet onderhevig aan richtlijn 1999/94/EG omdat algehele typegoedkeuring momenteel nog niet beschikbaar is
Toekomstgerichte verklaring
Dit persbericht bevat toekomstgerichte uitspraken, onder meer gerelateerd aan de uitgave van toekomstige CSR Racing 2-gamefuncties en -events. Toekomstgerichte verklaringen omvatten vaak woorden zoals “perspectief,” “geprojecteerd,” “gepland,” “voornemens,” “zullen,” “anticiperen,” “geloven," “target,” “verwachten,” en andere termen met betrekking tot de toekomende tijd. De verwezenlijking of het succes van de zaken zoals beschreven door dergelijke toekomstgerichte uitspraken omvatten belangrijke risico’s, onzekerheden en veronderstellingen. In dergelijke toekomstgerichte uitspraken, die gebaseerd zijn op informatie die ons ter beschikking stond op de datum van dit bericht, moet geen overmatig vertrouwen worden gesteld. Wij nemen geen verplichting op ons om dergelijke uitspraken te actualiseren. Meer informatie over deze risico’s, onzekerheden en veronderstellingen zijn, of zullen, in meer detail worden beschreven in onze publieke deponeringen bij de Securities and Exchange Commission (de “SEC”), waarvan kopieën verkregen kunnen worden via de website van onze Investor Relations http://investor.zynga.com of de website van de SEC op www.sec.gov
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005009/nl/
