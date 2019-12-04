South Florida Non-Profit Uses UltiPro to Overcome Recruiting, Retention Challenges

Ultimate Software, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) and employee experience solutions in the cloud, announced today that Arc Broward, a non-profit that transforms the community by providing opportunities for people with disabilities and other life challenges, is using UltiPro to revolutionize its recruiting process and retain employees who deliver the best in people service.

Since 1956, Arc Broward has changed how people with developmental disabilities and life challenges are embraced and included. Arc Broward operates at 10 locations and provides 21 programs that deliver groundbreaking efforts to transform the community. Prior to UltiPro, Arc Broward relied on paper-intensive, manual processes for nearly all of its human capital transactions. The agency’s recruiting process was particularly inefficient, with one staff member dedicated to filtering emails and sending applicant information onto managers. Developing a robust recruiting program was crucial for Arc Broward because, like other social service agencies, employees work in a demanding environment, and resource limitations affect rates of pay. The challenges associated with recruiting also impact retention, and the agency is continually seeking ways to optimize the work experience for its employees. Arc Broward selected UltiPro and went live in May 2017.

“We are reaching new talent pools because UltiPro Recruiting automatically posts opportunities to Ultimate’s job-distribution partners, such as Indeed and LinkedIn,” said Eddie Safille, vice president of talent management at Arc Broward. “This simplified posting process has saved us the time of positing ads on individual job sites, as well as the cost of single job postings.”

Safille noted that, once applicants engage with a job posting, the UltiPro Recruiting platform is extremely user friendly and visually appealing.

“Our recruiting gateway is often our first touchpoint with a candidate, and we are proud of how it represents Arc Broward and enhances our reputation,” said Safille. “We can also control the length of the application so that candidates stay engaged in the process.”

According to Safille, managers at Arc Broward are now able to participate directly in the recruiting process, reviewing and advancing candidates on their own, without involvement from HR. Efficiencies from UltiPro Onboarding have also significantly reduced demands on HR, decreasing the need for Arc Broward staff to handle new-hire compliance paperwork. As a result, staff formerly responsible for managing hundreds of applicant emails and paper-based checklists have elevated their roles and added value: setting up job fairs, making college visits, and forging relationships with community partners.

“UltiPro is a cornerstone of our employee engagement efforts, and better systems and processes have improved the work experience for everyone,” said Safille. “In HR, we are avoiding employee burnout because audits can be run quickly and accurately, and talent acquisition is so much faster. For our employees in the field, the convenience of the UltiPro mobile app enables them to spend more time focused on their jobs, and no news is good news—our people are being paid accurately and on time, and their administrative headaches are gone.”

“UltiPro Recruiting and UltiPro Onboarding are important solutions for organizations such as Arc Broward that have employees spread across multiple locations and lack the resources for HR to collect and manually record individuals’ information,” said Chris Phenicie, chief sales officer, mid-market and strategic, at Ultimate. “We are pleased to see how UltiPro’s ability to deliver savings of time and money is having a positive impact on this community.”

About Arc Broward

For more than 62 years Arc Broward has worked hand-in-hand with our community, changing how people with disabilities and other life challenges are embraced and included. This critical work ensures that people with disabilities, not only live, learn, work, and play in their communities, but more importantly, thrive. Arc Broward operates at 10 locations and provides 21 programs throughout Broward County, including two pioneering Social Enterprises - Arc Educates & Arc Culinary. Each of these social enterprises offer in-demand services to the local South Florida market and are a source of earned income for Arc Broward, while at the same time serving as both a training ground for workforce development and potential future employment for adults with disabilities. For more information, visit www.arcbroward.com.

About Ultimate Software

Ultimate is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital management and employee experience solutions, with more than 51 million people records in the cloud. Our award-winning UltiPro provides HR, payroll, talent, and time and labor management, as well as HR service delivery solutions. Founded in 1990, Ultimate is headquartered in Weston, Florida, and employs more than 5,600 professionals. In 2019, Ultimate ranked #1 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology and Best Workplaces for Millennials lists, as well as #2 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women and People magazine’s 50 Companies That Care lists. American Business Awards also recognized Ultimate as its #1 Customer Service Department of the Year in the category of Computer Software–More than 2,500 Employees, while TrustRadius ranked UltiPro #1 in HR Management in its Buyers Guide to HR Management Software. Ultimate has more than 6,600 customers worldwide, including Bloomin’ Brands, Feeding America, First Horizon National Corporation, Phoenix Suns, Red Roof, SUBWAY, Texas Roadhouse, and Yamaha Corporation of America. More information on Ultimate’s products and services can be found at www.ultimatesoftware.com.

UltiPro is a registered trademark of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Ultimate Software on Twitter: www.twitter.com/UltimateHCM and on LinkedIn: https://ulti.pro/LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005535/en/