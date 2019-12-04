Discover The All-New Pandora: All New. All Improved. All You.

Pandora, the most popular music streaming app in the U.S., today announced that its redesigned mobile experience is now available for all listeners after initially rolling out to select users in October. The new features are designed to enhance discovery and give listeners exposure to Pandora’s vast library of on-demand music and podcasts, personalized content recommendations, and a wide selection of unique programming across all tiers of service: free ad-supported, Pandora Plus, or Pandora Premium. The features light-up alongside a sweeping, multi-channel brand campaign that boldly weaves music, humor, and a vibrant new visual identity into a fresh narrative for the beloved streaming leader.

“This campaign captures the excitement we see when our users open the new Pandora app and discover that the listening experience they’ve always loved is now even bigger, better, and more in tune with the things they love and the way they live,” said Denise Karkos, Chief Marketing Officer at SiriusXM & Pandora.

The brand campaign combines humor, vibrant visuals, and relentless energy into the latest expression of Pandora’s “life is better with sound on” narrative. Cheeky creative copy implores readers to “Just play the damn song - you can actually do that,” or tells them, “You look nothing like you did ten years ago. Yeah, us too” with old and new images and songs from artists like H.E.R. to drive the point home. Infectious TV spots featuring songs from Halsey, Tones And I, and Normani jump off the screen beneath the tagline “The All-New Pandora: Be You. We’ll Be Your Music.”

“This campaign is all about showing our listeners that Pandora is still the service they know and love, but it looks and feels a whole lot different — a whole lot better. The product is at the center, and we are highlighting the personalized, on-demand content Pandora users want, but may not know we have,” said Brad Minor, VP of Brand Marketing, Creative & Communications at Pandora. “We’re celebrating our listeners in their everyday lives and demonstrating how Pandora has the unique ability to transform each moment by adding the exact right soundtrack at the exact right time.”

In addition to traditional media, Pandora will produce large-scale experiential events, including the unveiling of interactive street murals in key markets, and a live-streamed concert with Halsey that will transform New York’s Times Square into a massive silent disco. In the following weeks, Pandora will continue to engage top-tier artists to create immersive experiences across the U.S., leading up to one of the biggest Pandora / SiriusXM concerts to-date during the biggest weekend in sports.

The new mobile experience includes:

“ For You ,” a personalized, dynamically-updated discovery feed that serves up fresh, custom-curated music and podcast recommendations for each user throughout the day.

,” a personalized, dynamically-updated discovery feed that serves up fresh, custom-curated music and podcast recommendations for each user throughout the day. The “ Pandora Modes ” station customization feature, letting users lean-in on their “lean-back” Pandora listening experience.

” station customization feature, letting users lean-in on their “lean-back” Pandora listening experience. A simplified navigation interface for greater ease of use.

Examples of new content include:

Playback 2019 - a personalized year in review of music curated for every Pandora listener.

- a personalized year in review of music curated for every Pandora listener. Pandora’s Top Thumb Hundred 2019 playlist featuring the most thumbed up songs of the year, as well as a ten-year retrospective with the Top Thumb Hundred Songs of 2010-2019 .

2019 playlist featuring the most thumbed up songs of the year, as well as a ten-year retrospective with the . New and upcoming content from Marvel, Drake, and many more to come.

