World Authentication Services Market by Type, Deployment, End-user Industry & Geography - Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 10:17 AM EST
The "Authentication Services Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global authentication services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period (2019-2024).
With the corporate perimeter changing, employees not only handle the internal information pertaining to the organizations but also the confidential information relating to the clients or information provided by the clients which makes it essential for the organizations to deploy authentication services that prevent any misconduct by either granting access to its employees to a specific area of the organization or information relating to any important project.
The increasing trend of digitization has resulted in increased access via devices which has made the organizations obliged to engage authentication solutions. The BFSI sector has been tremendously affected by the digitizations with many organizations trying to digitize its services. This is expected to drive the market throughout the forecast period.
The increasing adoption of the authentication services across the healthcare sector to maintain the confidentiality of the crucial information pertaining to a particular patient, data associated with the concerned person handling, and operating the right equipment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.
For instance, HCI Group, a leader in healthcare IT consulting services wanted to deploy biometric identification to track visiting hours of the licensed trainers without having to worry about the heavy IT infrastructure requirement and maintenance cost. Henceforth they adopted CloudABIS to use Biometric-as-a-service from M2SYS.
Key Market Trends
BFSI Sector Expected to Hold a Significant Share
- The utilization of banking and financial services through online portals is increasing at a high pace, which creates a demand for advanced authentication to protect the vital data of consumers associated with the banking organization.
- According to the RBI, the share of electronic transactions in the total volume of retail payments increased from 88.9% in 2016-2017 to 92.6% in 2017-2018. This represents a lucrative opportunity for the authentication service providers which could boost the growth for the market over the forecast period.
- Some of the prominent players in the BFSI sector have been adopting the authentication services which has enabled them to provide their consumers with a safe and secure environment to do their transactions.
- For instance, In March 2018, Mizuho Bank deployed Fujitsu's Finplex Online Authentication Service for its mobile banking customers enabling the biometric login for Mizuho's mobile customers.
- With the number of web attacks increasing drastically since 2015, coupled with an increase in the emergence of multiple platforms for transactions, has left the organizations more vulnerable to hacking and loss of critical information. This is expected to drive the need for more secure and efficient methods of operations fueling the demand for the authentication services over the forecast period.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
- According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity thefts related to payment and banking sector are prominent in the United States, which in turn, would boost the adoption of authentication services over the forecast period.
- The increased adoption of the BYOD in the region has resulted in the increased need for the adoption of multi-way authentication and risk mitigation authentication methods. This is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.
- The increased adoption of cloud computing by the banking organizations and the financial institutions in the region, authentication services are set to gain more pace in terms of adoption.
- In 2017, Bank of America turned to the Microsoft Cloud as part of its digital transformation, in order to help deliver new business efficiencies, support digital culture change, and better meet customer needs.
- With IT and Telecommunications sector booming in the region, there has been tremendous growth in terms of the number of employees, the details pertaining to salary, office timings, and holidays are stored, which further accumulates as a big data making it essential for the organizations to keep the data safe and away from compromising.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive rivalry in the authentication services market is high owing to the presence of some key players such as Gemalto NV, Bell Canada amongst others. The ability of these competitors to continually innovate their products and services has enabled them to achieve a competitive advantage over other players in the market. Through research and development activities, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships these players have been able to gain a larger footprint in the market.
- June 2019 - IBM announced the decision to acquire Red Hat Inc. for USD 34 billion. With this acquisition, IBM is set to become the world's number one hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growth in the Number of Digital Identities
4.3.2 Authentication Needed for Security Compliances & Regulations
4.3.3 Growing Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost Involved with Matured Authentication Methods
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
5.1 Token-based Authentication
5.2 Tokenless Authentication
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Single Factor Authentication
6.1.2 Multi Factor Authentication
6.2 By Deployment
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-Premise
6.3 By End-user Industry
6.3.1 IT and Telecommunications
6.3.2 BFSI
6.3.3 Government & Defense
6.3.4 Healthcare
6.3.5 Other End-user Industry
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Entrust Datacard Corporation
7.1.2 Tata Communications
7.1.3 Verizon Communications Inc.
7.1.4 Thales Group
7.1.5 CA Technology, Inc. (Broadcom Inc.)
7.1.6 Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Singtel)
7.1.7 Amazon.com, Inc.
7.1.8 Google LLC
7.1.9 IBM Corporation
7.1.10 Microsoft Corporation
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5powpf
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005628/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT