Intercontinental Exchange Congratulates Longtime Company Executive Kelly Loeffler on Her Appointment to the United States Senate

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 10:17 AM EST
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, congratulates longtime executive Kelly L. Loeffler on her announced appointment to the United States Senate to fill the seat of Sen. Johnny Isakson, who is retiring at the end of 2019.
Loeffler played a key role at each stage of the growth of Intercontinental Exchange since joining the firm in 2002. From ICE’s roots as a startup to its place among the Fortune 500, Loeffler, a member of the Executive Management Committee of Intercontinental Exchange, oversaw all aspects of the company’s investor relations, marketing and communications functions until 2018. She then became Chief Executive Officer of Bakkt, a startup company that is majority-owned by ICE focused on trading, storage and application of digital currencies in payments platforms. Loeffler will relinquish this post before being sworn in as the next United States Senator from Georgia, with Bakkt’s senior management team continuing to work closely with the ICE senior management team, building on the innovations and progress achieved in the past year.
“We are grateful to Kelly for her many contributions to Intercontinental Exchange spanning seventeen years and will miss her wisdom and counsel on the executive team and leadership of Bakkt,” said company spokesman Josh King. “Intercontinental Exchange has a proud tradition of service to the community, and we applaud Kelly’s sense of duty to step forward to serve her country and represent the people of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.”
Loeffler received her Masters of Business Administration from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and DePaul University and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has served on the Board of Directors of Georgia Power, Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation, and the Georgia Research Alliance, among other roles.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.
