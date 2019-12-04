VERSION CORREGIDA: Zynga celebra el 110mo. aniversario de Bugatti con la serie especial de eventos CSR Racing 2

|By Business Wire
|
December 4, 2019 10:20 AM EST
Hoy, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), líder mundial en entretenimiento interactivo, está lanzando una serie de eventos en asociación con el fabricante de autos hiperdeportivos, Bugatti, para el exitoso juego móvil de carreras de resistencia, CSR Racing 2 (CSR2). La serie de eventos, que celebra el 110mo. aniversario de Bugatti, brindará a los jugadores la oportunidad de coleccionar y competir con los autos hiperdeportivos más potentes y exclusivos del mundo en CSR2.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005007/es/
Zynga Celebrates Bugatti’s 110th Anniversary with Special CSR Racing 2 Event Series (Photo: Business Wire)
“Bugatti es uno de los fabricantes de automóviles más emblemáticos y venerados del mundo, y es un verdadero honor poder celebrar con ellos un hito tan importante”, comentó Julian Widdows, vicepresidente de CSR2.. “Nuestro equipo trabajó incansablemente para asegurarse que todo, desde las elegantes formas de los autos hasta sus poderosos motores, esté auténticamente representado dentro del juego. Esto es lo más cerca a lo que un aficionado puede llegar a ser dueño de un Bugatti sin comprar uno”.
La serie presenta 24 autos Bugatti diferentes, tres de los cuales están disponibles exclusivamente en CSR2. Los jugadores pueden ver los autos en realidad aumentada, lo que les ofrece la experiencia de sentarse en los asientos del conductor de los autos deportivos más deseables jamás diseñados. La integración cuenta con siete eventos diferentes durante un período de ocho semanas, y será destacada en una versión beta continua de la nueva función de jugador contra jugador de CSR2, denominada Showdown.
CSR2 Exclusivos de Bugatti:
- Chiron Super Sport 300: el primer auto de producción en serie que rompe la barrera mágica de las 300 millas (483 km) por hora
- La Voiture Noire: una obra maestra única de gran turismo
- Centodieci: el homenaje recién lanzado al auto súper deportivo original de la actualidad, el EB110
“El entretenimiento interactivo es uno de los principales impulsores del entusiasmo de la generación joven actual por los automóviles, y una excelente manera de mantenerse en contacto con los fanáticos de todo el mundo”, comentó el presidente de Bugatti, Stephan Winkelmann. “Nos entusiasma mucho que, a través de esta asociación con Zynga, nuestros entusiastas tengan la oportunidad de experimentar todos nuestros autos hiperdeportivos más recientes y exclusivos de Bugatti en CSR2.”
Cada aspecto de los 24 autos Bugatti, desde las parrillas hasta el color de la pintura, el acabado del tablero y las costuras, fue meticulosamente recreado en CSR2 para reflejar los verdaderos autos hiperdeportivos. Los jugadores pueden explorar los autos tocando puntos especiales para activar animaciones diseñadas a mano y a medida que les permiten abrir puertas, abrir los capó, inspeccionar los compartimientos del motor, extender los alerones y más.
CSR2 está disponible para su descarga de forma gratuita a través de App Store y Google Play. Para obtener más información sobre CSR2, visite los canales comunitarios en Facebook, Twitter, Instagram y YouTube.
Nota del editor: para ver los activos de soporte de CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), haga clic aquí: https://app.box.com/s/56junq0iv8ibm2dx0mqfo8hpkd7qlk64
Acerca de Zynga Inc.
Zynga es un líder global en entretenimiento interactivo con la misión de conectar el mundo a través de juegos. A la fecha, más de mil millones de personas jugaron con las franquicias de Zynga, incluyendo CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ y Zynga Poker™. Los juegos de Zynga están disponibles en más de 150 países y se juegan en plataformas sociales y dispositivos móviles en todo el mundo. Fundada en 2007, la empresa tiene sede en San Francisco y oficinas en EE. UU., Canadá, Reino Unido, Irlanda, India, Turquía y Finlandia. Para obtener más información, visite www.zynga.com, siga a Zynga en Twitter y en Facebook.
Acerca de Bugatti
Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. fabrica el auto hiperdeportivo de producción más potente, rápido, exclusivo y lujoso del mundo. Desde su fundación en 1909, la lujosa marca francesa tiene su base en Molsheim, Alsacia. El Veyron, fabricado allí entre 2005 y 2015, fue el primer automóvil hiperdeportivo moderno del que se fabricaron 450 vehículos en forma manual. Desde otoño de 2016, el personal de Molsheim está fabricando los modelos Chiron1.
Con una potencia de 1500 caballos de fuerza, algo nunca antes logrado con vehículos de producción, un par de fuerzas de 1600 metros newton entre 2000 y 6000 revoluciones por minuto y numerosas innovaciones técnicas, el Chiron1 estableció nuevos estándares en ingeniería automotriz desde entonces.
En 2017, Bugatti entregó 70 vehículos a sus clientes; para 2018, esto había aumentado a 76. Más de 80 vehículos se entregarán a los clientes en 2019. Bugatti anunció la construcción de 500 modelos; actualmente solo se pueden pedir 100 Chiron. La producción del Divo2, un vehículo optimizado para aceleración lateral, comenzará muy pronto.
Bugatti forma parte del Grupo Volkswagen desde 1998 y emplea a más de 300 personas. La mayoría de ellos trabajan en Molsheim, Alsacia. Bugatti tiene presencia global a través de sus 37 distribuidores y socios de servicio en 18 países de Europa, América del Norte, Oriente Medio y Asia-Pacífico.
1 Consumo de combustible, litros/100km: urbano 35,2 / extraurbano 15,2 / combinado 22,5; emisiones combinadas de CO2, g/km: 516; clase de eficiencia: G
2 Consumo de combustible, litros/100km: no está sujeto a la Directiva 1999/94/EC ya que la aprobación general aún no está disponible
Declaraciones a futuro
Este comunicado de prensa contiene declaraciones a futuro relacionadas, entre otras cosas, con el lanzamiento de funcionalidades y eventos futuros de CSR Racing 2. Las declaraciones a futuro, a veces, incluyen palabras como “observará”, “proyectará”, “planeará”, “simulará”, “hará”, “anticipará”, “creerá”, “abordará”, “esperará” y las oraciones en futuro son por lo general declaraciones a futuro. El logro o el éxito de los asuntos que abarcan dichas declaraciones a futuro implican riesgos, incertidumbres y suposiciones importantes. No se debe depositar una confianza indebida en dichas declaraciones a futuro, que se basan en la información que tenemos disponible a la fecha que se menciona en este documento. No asumimos ninguna obligación de actualizar dichas declaraciones. Puede o podrá encontrar más información sobre estos riesgos, incertidumbres y suposiciones detallada en nuestras presentaciones públicas ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (la “SEC”), cuyas copias se pueden conseguir al ingresar a nuestra página web de Relaciones con los Inversores en http://investor.zynga.com o en la página web de la SEC, en www.sec.gov.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005007/es/
