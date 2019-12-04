ERRATA CORRIGE: Zynga celebra il 110° anniversario di Bugatti con una serie speciale dell'evento CSR Racing 2

|By Business Wire
Oggi, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), leader globale del settore dell’intrattenimento interattivo, sta lanciando una serie di eventi in collaborazione con il produttore di auto sportive hyper Bugatti per il gioco per dispositivi mobili di gare di drag CSR Racing 2 (CSR2). La serie di eventi, che celebra il 110° anniversario di Bugatti, darà ai giocatori l'opportunità di competere con le auto sportive hyper più potenti ed esclusive al mondo in CSR2 e di collezionarle.
questo comunicato stampa include contenuti multimediali. Visualizzare l’intero comunicato qui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005006/it/
Zynga Celebrates Bugatti’s 110th Anniversary with Special CSR Racing 2 Event Series (Photo: Business Wire)
“Bugatti è uno dei più iconici e illustri produttori di auto al mondo e siamo veramente onorati di celebrare una pietra miliare così importante con loro” ha affermato Julian Widdows, Vicepresidente di CSR2. “Il nostro team ha lavorato instancabilmente per assicurare che tutto, dalle forme filanti delle auto ai loro motori potenti, sia rappresentato autenticamente nel gioco. Questo è il modo più vicino in cui un aficionado può arrivare a possedere una Bugatti senza doverne davvero acquistarne una.”
La serie mostra 24 auto Bugatti diverse, tre delle quali sono disponibili esclusivamente in CSR2. I giocatori possono vedere le auto in realtà aumentata, vivendo l'esperienza di sedersi sui sedili del conducente delle auto sportive hyper più allettanti mai progettate. L'integrazione vedrà susseguirsi sette diversi eventi per un periodo di otto settimane e verrà promossa in una versione beta continuata della nuova funzionalità “player-versus-player” (giocatore contro giocatore) di CSR2, denominata Showdown.
CSR2 Le esclusive di Bugatti:
- Chiron Super Sport 300: la prima auto di produzione in serie a rompere la magica barriera di 300 miglia all'ora
- La Voiture Noire: un capolavoro unico tra le granturismo
- Centodieci: L'auto appena lanciata che costituisce un omaggio all'originale auto sportiva super moderna EB110
“L’intrattenimento interattivo è il vero motore principale dell’entusiasmo della giovane generazione di oggi che ama le auto e costituisce un modo eccezionale di stare in contatto con i fan di tutto il mondo” ha affermato il Presidente di Bugatti, Stephan Winkelmann. “Siamo estremamente lieti che attraverso questa partnership con Zynga, i nostri appassionati abbiano l'opportunità di sperimentare tutte le nostre ultimissime auto sportive ed esclusive hyper Bugatti con CSR2.”
Ogni aspetto delle 24 auto Bugatti, dalle mascherine al colore della vernice, dalla rifinitura del cruscotto alla cucitura, è stato ricreato meticolosamente in CSR2 per rispecchiare le vere auto sportive hyper. I giocatori possono scoprire le auto toccando punti speciali per innescare animazioni create manualmente e su misura, che permettono loro di aprire le portiere, aprire il cofano, ispezionare le aree del motore, estendere gli spoiler ed altro ancora.
CSR2 può essere scaricato gratuitamente dall'App Store e da Google Play Store. Per ulteriori informazioni su CSR2 visitate i canali della community del gioco su Facebook, Twitter, Instagram e YouTube.
Nota dell'editore - Per vedere le risorse di assistenza per CSR Racing 2 (CSR2), fate clic qui: https://app.box.com/s/56junq0iv8ibm2dx0mqfo8hpkd7qlk64
Informazioni su Zynga Inc.
Zynga è leader globale nell’intrattenimento interattivo e punta a connettere il mondo tramite i giochi. Ad oggi, oltre un miliardo di persone ha giocato ai franchise di Zynga, tra cui CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Merge Dragons!™, Words With Friends™ e Zynga Poker™. I giochi di Zynga sono disponibili in oltre 150 Paesi, nelle piattaforme sociali e nei dispositivi mobili di tutto il mondo. Fondata nel 2007, la società ha sede centrale a San Francisco, con studi negli Stati Uniti, in Canada, nel Regno Unito, in Irlanda, in India, in Turchia e in Finlandia. Per ulteriori informazioni visitate www.zynga.com o seguite Zynga su Twitter e Facebook.
Informazioni su Bugatti
Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. produce le auto sportive hyper più potenti, più veloci, dalla produzione più esclusiva e di lusso. Fin dalla sua fondazione nel 1909, il prestigioso marchio francese ha avuto sede intermittente a Molsheim, Alsazia. La Veyron, la prima auto sportiva hyper moderna, di cui 450 veicoli sono stati costruiti a mano, fu prodotta lì tra il 2005 ed il 2015. Dall’autunno 2016, il personale a Molsheim sta producendo i modelli Chiron1.
Con un risultato di 1.500 hp, che non è mai stato raggiunto prima da veicoli di produzione, una coppia motrice di 1.600 newton che misura da 2.000 a 6.000 rpm e numerose innovazioni tecniche, la Chiron1 ha stabilito nuovi standard nell'ingegneria automobilistica fin da allora.
Nel 2017, Bugatti ha consegnato 70 veicoli ai clienti, che entro il 2018 sono saliti a 76. Oltre 80 veicoli sono pronti per essere consegnati ai clienti nel 2019. Bugatti ha annunciato la costruzione di 500 modelli – attualmente possono essere ordinate solo 100 Chiron. Seguirà presto la produzione di Divo2, un veicolo ottimizzato per l'accelerazione laterale.
Bugatti fa parte del Gruppo Volkswagen dal 1998 e ha oltre 300 dipendenti. La maggior parte di questi lavora a Molsheim in Alsazia. Con 37 concessionari e partner di servizi in 18 Paesi in Europa, Nord America, Medio Oriente e Asia-Pacifico, Bugatti è una casa automobilistica attiva a livello globale.
1 Consumo di carburante, l/100km: urbano 35,2 / extra-urbano 15,2 / combinato 22,5; combinato CO2 emissioni, g/km: 516; classe di efficienza: G
2 Consumo di carburante, l/100km: non soggetto alla Direttiva 1999/94/EC poiché l'approvazione del tipo complessiva non è attualmente ancora disponibile
Dichiarazioni di previsione
Il presente comunicato stampa contiene delle dichiarazioni di previsione concernenti, tra le altre cose, il lancio di funzionalità ed eventi futuri nel gioco CSR Racing 2. Le dichiarazioni di previsione contengono spesso termini come “previsioni”, “stimato”, “pianificato”, “intende”, “stimare”, “ritenere”, “obiettivo” e “aspettarsi” e le dichiarazioni contenenti verbi al futuro costituiscono di norma dichiarazioni di previsione. La concretizzazione dei risultati menzionati in tali dichiarazioni di previsione comporta rischi, incertezze e presupposti significativi. Non è pertanto opportuno fare eccessivo affidamento su siffatte dichiarazioni di previsione che sono basate sulle informazioni che ci risultano alla data di pubblicazione delle medesime. Non ci assumiamo alcun obbligo rispetto all’aggiornamento di tali dichiarazioni. I suddetti rischi, incertezze e presupposti sono o saranno descritti in termini maggiormente particolareggiati nei documenti pubblici da noi depositati presso l’ente statunitense Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), di cui si possono ottenere delle copie visitando il nostro sito web dedicato alle Relazioni con gli investitori all’indirizzo http://investor.zynga.com o il sito web dell’ente SEC all’indirizzo www.sec.gov
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005006/it/
