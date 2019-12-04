Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report 2019-2024 - Projecting a CAGR of 52% During the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtualized evolved packet core market is expected to register a CAGR of 52% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Growth in the market is primarily attributable to the potential of vEPC and promotion of high-quality mobile services because of it.
- Due to the rapid increase in the number of mobile long-term evolution (LTE) subscribers across the globe, the vEPC market is growing at a fast pace. Enterprises are adopting vEPC, and it is expected to trigger the growth of the vPEC market in the upcoming years.
- Development of 5G infrastructure is driving the virtualized evolved packet core market. There have been many new advances in technology, such as 5G in the telecommunication industry. Due to increasing data traffic, the use of technologies such as IoT is encouraging MNOs to deploy 5G infrastructure. 5G will enable faster data transfer and provisioning of network services on demand. Thus, MNOs across the world are expected to implement vEPC to enhance their networks to utilize radio resources and increase their network capacity efficiently.
- The factor responsible for hindering the growth of the market is the reluctance in transiting from legacy infrastructure to virtualization.
- Companies are implementing vEPC for enterprise data center networks. The rising deployment of vEPC by telecommunication operators is also encouraging enterprise cloud and ISPs for adopting vEPC. The implementation of vEPC is mostly taking place for improving the flexibility of cloud-based services while increasing the focus on network virtualization by enterprises.
Key Market Trends
IoT & M2M Expected to Have Significant Growth
- IoT and M2M services segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period. vEPC has been deployed in the IoT packet core network by various mobile operators. vEPC solution providers are also preparing NFV solution for IoT cellular network. By implementing the vEPC solution in IoT core network enables, it becomes easy for the operator to bring superior connectivity for M2M devices and explore new services for customers.
- IoT and M2M will be the most significant opportunity for vEPC solution providers in the upcoming years due to the increasing number of deployments done by telecom operators in the North American, APAC, and MEA regions.
- vPEC enables IoT opportunities for various mobile operators. IoT applications have very different network requirements than the smartphone and tablets that predominate in the current networks.
- AT&T makes use of vPEC to fuel European IoT business. The company has a virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) network to handle its growing Internet of Things (IoT) traffic in Europe. That IoT traffic is primarily from General Motor's OnStar service, which AT&T powers in selected European countries.
North America Expected to Have Significant Market Share
- North America region is expected to have a significant market share for vEPC solution providers due to the presence of big telecom giants. Mobile operators are using their networks such as (Internet of Things) IoT, Machine to machine (M2M), and wireless broadband. In 2018, The US government has planned to rollout Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band for private operators and enterprises which will act as a catalyst for the growth of vEPC solution in the enterprise's segment. There is increasing use of multimedia services and the increasing demand for VoLTE is responsible for the growth of the market in this region.
- Due to the presence of advanced telecom network infrastructure and increased adoption of 4G technology, the market is witnessing propelled growth in the region. Furthermore, the presence of many telecom giants in the region and supportive government initiatives are assessed to augment the virtualized evolved packet core market.
- Many companies providing virtualized evolved packet core solutions belong to this region. For instance, Mavenir Inc. is a leading provider of vEPC solutions and services. The company offers 5G-equipped, software-centered solution for CSPs, enterprises, and application providers. It also provides cloud-based NFV and SDN solutions.
Competitive Landscape
The virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is moderately fragmented with companies focusing on deploying 5G infrastructure services for offering high-quality services to the consumers. The companies are adopting partnership and acquisition strategies to expand their customer base and mark their presence in the market.
- June 2019 - Mavenir started offering a virtual Radio Access Network alternative to the global mobile network supply oligopoly and is currently contesting several tenders and requests for information (RFI) for mobile networks across the APAC region.
- May 2019 - Vodafone Idea Limited to deploy Ericsson cloud packet core to enhance network performance. VIL will benefit from Ericsson's market-leading core network applications and Network Functions such as Ericsson virtual Evolved Packet Gateway (vEPG), Service-Aware Policy Controller (vSAPC) and Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) solution enabling the fast introduction of new services and providing full service continuity.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile LTE Subscribers
4.3.2 Development of 5G Infrastructure
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Reluctance in Transiting From Legacy Infrastructure to Virtualization
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Mode
5.1.1 Cloud-based
5.1.2 On-premise
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 IoT & M2M
5.2.2 MPN & MVNO
5.2.3 BWA
5.2.4 LTE, Volte & VoWiFi
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Ericsson India Pvt. Ltd.
6.1.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.4 NEC Corporation
6.1.5 Nokia Corporation
6.1.6 Affirmed Solutions Inc.
6.1.7 Mavenir Inc.
6.1.8 ZTE Corporation
6.1.9 Athonet Srl
6.1.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
6.1.11 Telad Networks Ltd.
6.1.12 Core Network Dynamics Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
