Global Storage and Backup Software Market Report 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 10:57 AM EST
The "Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global storage and backup software market was valued at about $9.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.23 billion at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2022.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the storage and backup software? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Storage And Backup Software Market Global Report from the author answers all these questions and many more.
The storage and backup software market consists of sales of storage and backup software. The software provide users and programmers with a systematic way to create, retrieve, update and manage data. This software allows users to read, update and delete data, which can then be fetched directly and/or through programmatic access.
The storage and backup software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for storage and backup software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.
Growing volume of data and the awareness among organizations to backup and protect their data are expected to benefit the storage and backup software market in the forecast period. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and the need for storage and protection across all enterprises are also driving the growth of storage and backup software market. For example, it is estimated that more than 72% of global enterprises will shift to cloud storage from on-premise data centers, by 2022.
Rising concerns about data privacy and governance are expected to restrain market growth. Security concerns over protecting information regarding stakeholders and private data caused due to hacking, espionage and other security threats restrict the deployment of cloud storage and other software for storage and backup. These factors invariably limit the storage and backup software market. For example, industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others are unwilling to invest in the market due to security issues, thus restraining it to grow at its full potential.
One of the latest trends in the storage and backup software market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) based applications which can create, store and protect data. Artificial intelligence is an area of computer science which simulates human intelligence. AI based applications create information on their own and verify the source of information before composing bits of knowledge to a database.
These applications can also refine database management policies, align data to database capabilities and assess metadata across organization storage infrastructure. For instance, Commvault, one of the major vendors in the field of storage and backup software, introduced a new kind of backup and recovery software, which works with AI. This software helps users to keep data backup and recovery more efficient and effective by analyzing their patterns and performance.
The European Parliament and Council's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) break the split of regulations for the security of transactions in the European Union (EU). GDPR will replace the Data Protection Directive 95/46/etc. in spring 2018 as the primary law to protect the personal data of EU citizens.
The legislation reshape the way in which the data is handled across every sector and also gives customers the right to be removed from the records of companies even if they have previously agreed to the collection and storage of their data which is called the right to be forgotten'. For instance, IBM, as a primary system integrator, helped a European telecom company to update its applications to comply with GDPR by modernizing data infrastructure and governance.
In January 2019, Amazon Web Services Corporation acquired Dell-Backed Cloud Endure in a deal valued in the range of $200 million to $250 million. The transaction is expected to enhance Amazon's ability to deliver innovative and flexible migration, backup, and disaster recovery solutions. Cloud Endure is a provider of continuous backup and enterprise-grade business continuity solutions for businesses. The company was established in 2012 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Major players in the market are Dell Inc., HPE, Netapp, Hitachi and IBM.
Companies Mentioned
- Dell Inc
- HPE
- Netapp
- Hitachi
- IBM
- Huawei
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Toshiba Corporation
- Pure Storage Inc
- Nutanix Inc
- Micron Technology
- Tintri Inc
- Cloudian Inc
- Quantum Corporation
- Samsung Electronics
- Fujitsu Ltd
- VMware Inc
- Nexenta Systems
- Netgear Inc
- Inspur
- Oracle
- Acronis
- Commvault
- CA Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52blfq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005665/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT