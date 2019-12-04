Aryaka Positioned in Visionaries Quadrant of Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 11:02 AM EST
Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and the only fully managed end-to-end SD-WAN provider, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Among the evaluation criteria to be included in this year’s report included an organization’s ability to execute and its completeness of vision.
“We are pleased to see that Aryaka is included in this year’s ‘Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure’,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO of Aryaka. “We believe our positioning in this report speaks to the soundness of our architectural vision and the alignment to a cloud-first world that is so critical to enterprises focused on digital transformation. Our position here is a testimony to forward-thinking customers that have embraced our ‘as-a-service’ offerings and transformed their businesses with our innovative technology.”
Global enterprises are facing a world that includes complex multi-cloud and multi-Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. As they continue to innovate by embracing new technologies and migrating to the cloud, they also face new challenges. Whether it’s an increasing number of global sites through expansion, poor performing cloud-based applications, increasing costs or the time it takes to manage multiple vendors, many organizations are at an inflection point: transform the WAN now or risk falling behind and losing out to competitors.
The Aryaka Network Access Point (ANAP), i.e., the WAN edge, helps address these trends with its cloud-first approach to the WAN, integrating the best elements of SD-WAN technology with a full suite of managed service offerings. Together, these capabilities remove complexity from the WAN, a key challenge identified in the Aryaka’s “Third Annual 2019 State of the WAN Report,” freeing IT to focus on more forward-looking initiatives such as digital transformation.
Aryaka’s managed SD-WAN portfolio leveraging the intelligent WAN edge includes:
- Aryaka SmartConnect: Delivers connectivity-as-a-service via a global footprint of dedicated points of presence (PoPs) connected by a Layer 2 transport network, offering true end-to-end service level agreements (SLAs) and service turn-up velocity that overlay and MPLS approaches cannot match. New offers include regional deployments, last-mile services, and the HybridWAN for flexible WAN connectivity.
- Aryaka SmartSecure: Security-as-a-service includes a managed firewall offering and a network function virtualization (NFV) capability for pure-play firewall products. Aryaka’s cloud-centric security model offers customers choice and aligns with industry-recognized Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures.
- Aryaka SmartCloud: Managed multi-cloud networking as-a-service for public clouds, SaaS providers and partner clouds. Includes pre-wired connectivity over the Aryaka private core to major Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)/Platform as a Service (PaaS) providers and SaaS applications, ensuring peak performance and productivity from anywhere and freeing the enterprise from cloud provisioning.
- Aryaka SmartOptimize: Network and application acceleration as-a-service features patented multi-segment optimization that overcomes packet loss, latency and jitter.
- Aryaka SmartInsights: Actionable insights-as-a-service powered by MyAryaka cloud portal. Features integrated network and application traffic analysis across WAN optimization, cloud and security silos, offering enterprises the ability to verify SLAs and predict issues before they impact the user experience.
Aryaka will be demoing its WAN Infrastructure Edge and its SmartServices portfolio at next week’s Gartner Infrastructure Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference (IOCS), Booth 560.
Additional Resources:
1. Read the Aryaka blog on Gartner MQ positioning here
2. Gartner Peer Insights: Read Aryaka’s customer Reviews here
2. Download the WAN Edge Infrastructure MQ here
3. 2019 State of the WAN survey report
For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/
Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/
Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks
Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure, Jonathan Forest, Mike Toussaint, Neil Rickard, 26 November 2019.
Gartner Disclaimers:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.
About Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference
The Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2019 provides a clear strategic direction and actionable tactics to drive infrastructure and operations change in the enterprise. Follow news from the Conference at #GartnerIO.
About Aryaka
Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices offer connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. Aryaka’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005267/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT