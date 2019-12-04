Looker Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status and Amazon Redshift Ready Designation

|By Business Wire
Looker, a leading data platform company, announced at the re:Invent Global Partner Summit in Las Vegas that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status, and the Amazon Redshift Ready designation demonstrating Looker’s successful integration with Amazon Redshift.
AWS Retail Competency
The AWS Retail Competency Partners have demonstrated success in offering end-to-end solutions across Customer Engagement, Corporate Merchandising and Planning, Supply Chain and Distribution, Physical, Digital, and Virtual Store, Advanced Retail Data Science, Core Retail Business Applications, and Consulting Practice for Retail on AWS.
The AWS Competency is built on two pillars – proven customer success and technical proficiency -- that are at the core of this Amazon Partner Network (APN) Differentiation Program. AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building a highly secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Looker as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers specialized technical proficiency. To receive AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
“We understand how crucial it is for retail and ecommerce companies to have insights into every aspect of their business so they can make informed data decisions and take immediate action,” said Frank Bien, CEO at Looker. “Achieving AWS Retail Competency status deepens our commitment to retailers while continuing to support our customers in achieving their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”
Looker is the platform for data that puts real, actionable information into the hands of its users across an organization when they need it by infusing data experiences into day-to-day workflows. It allows virtually any organization to extract value from data at web scale and embed customized Looker data experiences.
For retail and eCommerce customers, Looker gives companies the ability to understand almost every aspect of their business, from how web page activities impact conversion rates to finding friction points in the purchasing process. The insights provided by Looker provide a better understanding of promotional cycles and highlight breakdowns across demand stages to find pain points on the path to purchase and to maximize profits. Looker also provides key insights into brand performance by category, the ability to analyze product availability, identify gaps in the supply chain, decrease unnecessary expenditures, and gain an overall better understanding of customer behavior.
Amazon Redshift Ready Designation
Achieving the Amazon Redshift Ready designation differentiates Looker as an APN member with a product integrating with Amazon Redshift and is generally available and fully supported for AWS customers. Amazon Redshift Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with Amazon Redshift by helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.
To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the Amazon Redshift Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with Amazon Redshift and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with Amazon Redshift.
“Every function within our company uses a variety of data products to make critical business decisions and we customize those data products in order to meet the needs of each team,” said Barkha Saxena, Chief Data Officer at Poshmark. “Amazon Redshift and Looker have been integral to making our vision of data democratization a reality and have helped build a culture where everyone is empowered to make data-driven decisions.”
Learn More:
- Looker will be demoing at a booth at AWS re:Invent in the Sands Expo hall at the Venetian (#1405)
- In the latest Looker blog: 7 Ways Looker and AWS Work Together
- How Looker and AWS work together on the APN page HERE
- About Looker business and eCommerce tools for AWS customers HERE
About Looker
Looker is a unified data platform that delivers actionable business insights to employees at the point of decision. Looker integrates data into the daily workflows of users to allow organizations to extract value from data at web scale. Over 1900 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, IBM, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter have trusted Looker to power their data-driven cultures. The company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Boulder, London, Tokyo and Dublin, Ireland. Investors include CapitalG, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Premji Invest, Redpoint Ventures and Goldman Sachs. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube or visit looker.com.
Looker and associated marks and trademarks are registered trademarks of Looker Data Sciences, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Looker’s offerings. The words "may," "will," "expect," and similar expressions, such as statements of belief concerning new or planned product features and developments, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to delay in product availability, failure to meet or satisfy customer requirements, and slower than anticipated growth in our market. Looker assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release. Any unreleased services, features or products referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase our products and services should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.
