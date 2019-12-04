Front, a Sequoia Capital-backed SF Company, Expands to Greater Phoenix

Front, the company replacing corporate email with an inbox built for teamwork, will create up to 50 new jobs in Greater Phoenix in 2020, its inaugural year in the region. With offices in San Francisco, Paris and now Greater Phoenix, the company is hiring marketing and sales professionals at the new Arizona location. Candidates are encouraged to apply at frontapp.com/jobs.

Front recently announced the appointment of Greater Phoenix local Anthony Kennada as Chief Marketing Officer and head of the Phoenix operation. Front is Kennada’s second business expansion to Greater Phoenix, having brought San Francisco-based Gainsight, the Customer Success company, to Downtown Phoenix in 2013.

“While the world of work has changed all around us, one paradigm has remained constant for over three decades: our corporate email. As a result, we are more overworked, more burned out and are lacking vocational fulfillment unlike ever before,” said Anthony Kennada, CMO at Front. “That’s the problem Front is solving in the marketplace, and as a result, is helping thousands of businesses work together with purpose. I am thrilled to help the company usher in its next chapter of growth, and even more excited to be doing so in Greater Phoenix, adding yet another case study to the evolving story of the city’s incredible startup ecosystem.”

The company considered multiple markets including Salt Lake City and San Diego, but ultimately selected Greater Phoenix due to the region’s competitive costs to do business, the availability of talent, and access to local resources. In addition, the executive team was inspired by the energy in the local startup ecosystem and community, and felt an alignment of values with the entrepreneurs working to advance its interests.

“Front’s new office in Greater Phoenix is a testament to our region’s growing reputation as a tech hub,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Front isn’t just any tech company, though. Their commitment to creating an exceptional work culture and innovative product makes Front exactly the sort of startup we welcome to Greater Phoenix. We look forward to supporting their team in the coming years, and are excited to see their growth.”

Founded in 2013, Front is building a platform that unifies people, messages, and apps—starting with email. In place of Gmail or Outlook, Front is an inbox that unites teams to do their best work. Front brings email together with team collaboration, other communication channels, and business-critical apps, all in one place. By fixing email, Front untangles convoluted processes, miscommunication, and the crossed-signals that hamper most teamwork, helping teams get aligned, stay focused, and act faster than ever before.

Front has raised $79 million in funding from respected venture firms including Sequoia Capital and Threshold Ventures, and is proud to work with more than 5,000 customers representing leading brands such as Cisco Meraki, MailChimp, Shopify and Arizona-based Carvana. In 2019, Front was recognized as the #1 Small Workplace in the U.S. by Fortune and Great Place to Work.

“Another tech company has chosen Arizona to grow their business, a testament to the environment in our state that encourages innovation," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "Arizona welcomes Front, and we look forward to the big things ahead for this company."

“Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, Arizona offers the best environment in the nation for companies to scale their operations quickly,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “Thanks to investments from companies like Front, our state continues to lead the nation in tech job growth. We congratulate the Front team on its expansion and look forward to supporting its success well into the future!”

About Front

Front replaces corporate email with an inbox that unites your team to do their best work. It transforms work email into a powerful platform that provides easy access to the people, messages, and apps you need to act quickly and effectively. More than 5,000 businesses are using Front today to get a shared perspective on the communications that power their business, stay aligned, and become more productive — as a team. Founded in 2013, Front is helping businesses everywhere to unlock their team potential by enabling people to do the most meaningful work of their lives. Learn more at frontapp.com.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC)

Established in 1989, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22-member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors to accomplish its mission, and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate. Consistently ranked as a top national economic development organization, GPEC’s approach to connectivity extends beyond the fabric of the community. Known as The Connected Place, Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies that are committed to changing the game. As a result, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by bringing more than 800 locates, by creating more than 130,000 jobs and has contributed a capital investment of $14.8 billion over the past 30 years. For more information about GPEC, visit gpec.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005803/en/