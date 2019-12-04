Front, a Sequoia Capital-backed SF Company, Expands to Greater Phoenix

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 01:56 PM EST
Front, the company replacing corporate email with an inbox built for teamwork, will create up to 50 new jobs in Greater Phoenix in 2020, its inaugural year in the region. With offices in San Francisco, Paris and now Greater Phoenix, the company is hiring marketing and sales professionals at the new Arizona location. Candidates are encouraged to apply at frontapp.com/jobs.
Front recently announced the appointment of Greater Phoenix local Anthony Kennada as Chief Marketing Officer and head of the Phoenix operation. Front is Kennada’s second business expansion to Greater Phoenix, having brought San Francisco-based Gainsight, the Customer Success company, to Downtown Phoenix in 2013.
“While the world of work has changed all around us, one paradigm has remained constant for over three decades: our corporate email. As a result, we are more overworked, more burned out and are lacking vocational fulfillment unlike ever before,” said Anthony Kennada, CMO at Front. “That’s the problem Front is solving in the marketplace, and as a result, is helping thousands of businesses work together with purpose. I am thrilled to help the company usher in its next chapter of growth, and even more excited to be doing so in Greater Phoenix, adding yet another case study to the evolving story of the city’s incredible startup ecosystem.”
The company considered multiple markets including Salt Lake City and San Diego, but ultimately selected Greater Phoenix due to the region’s competitive costs to do business, the availability of talent, and access to local resources. In addition, the executive team was inspired by the energy in the local startup ecosystem and community, and felt an alignment of values with the entrepreneurs working to advance its interests.
“Front’s new office in Greater Phoenix is a testament to our region’s growing reputation as a tech hub,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “Front isn’t just any tech company, though. Their commitment to creating an exceptional work culture and innovative product makes Front exactly the sort of startup we welcome to Greater Phoenix. We look forward to supporting their team in the coming years, and are excited to see their growth.”
Founded in 2013, Front is building a platform that unifies people, messages, and apps—starting with email. In place of Gmail or Outlook, Front is an inbox that unites teams to do their best work. Front brings email together with team collaboration, other communication channels, and business-critical apps, all in one place. By fixing email, Front untangles convoluted processes, miscommunication, and the crossed-signals that hamper most teamwork, helping teams get aligned, stay focused, and act faster than ever before.
Front has raised $79 million in funding from respected venture firms including Sequoia Capital and Threshold Ventures, and is proud to work with more than 5,000 customers representing leading brands such as Cisco Meraki, MailChimp, Shopify and Arizona-based Carvana. In 2019, Front was recognized as the #1 Small Workplace in the U.S. by Fortune and Great Place to Work.
“Another tech company has chosen Arizona to grow their business, a testament to the environment in our state that encourages innovation," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "Arizona welcomes Front, and we look forward to the big things ahead for this company."
“Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, Arizona offers the best environment in the nation for companies to scale their operations quickly,” said Sandra Watson, Arizona Commerce Authority President & CEO. “Thanks to investments from companies like Front, our state continues to lead the nation in tech job growth. We congratulate the Front team on its expansion and look forward to supporting its success well into the future!”
About Front
Front replaces corporate email with an inbox that unites your team to do their best work. It transforms work email into a powerful platform that provides easy access to the people, messages, and apps you need to act quickly and effectively. More than 5,000 businesses are using Front today to get a shared perspective on the communications that power their business, stay aligned, and become more productive — as a team. Founded in 2013, Front is helping businesses everywhere to unlock their team potential by enabling people to do the most meaningful work of their lives. Learn more at frontapp.com.
About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC)
Established in 1989, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) actively works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. As the regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22-member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors to accomplish its mission, and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate. Consistently ranked as a top national economic development organization, GPEC’s approach to connectivity extends beyond the fabric of the community. Known as The Connected Place, Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial technology-focused companies that are committed to changing the game. As a result, GPEC has fueled the regional economy by bringing more than 800 locates, by creating more than 130,000 jobs and has contributed a capital investment of $14.8 billion over the past 30 years. For more information about GPEC, visit gpec.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005803/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT