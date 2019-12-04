OCTO übernimmt Nebula Systems und stärkt damit seine Führungsposition in der intelligenten Fahrzeugdiagnose

|By Business Wire
|
December 4, 2019 02:00 PM EST
OCTO Telematics, der weltweit führende Anbieter von Lösungen zur Umwandlung von IoT-Big-Data-Datensätzen in aussagefähige Informationen, hat das gesamte Aktienkapital von Nebula Systems Ltd. übernommen.
Nebula hat sich auf die Entwicklung fortschrittlicher Cloud-Technologien für die Automobil- und die Connected-Car-Industrie spezialisiert. Damit können die proprietären Technologien dieses Unternehmens nun genutzt werden, um Fahrzeugsysteme und -daten besser zugänglich zu machen, so dass der Zustand, der Status und der Betrieb eines Fahrzeugs schneller und effektiver als je zuvor überwacht, analysiert, diagnostiziert und gewartet werden können - jederzeit und überall.
OCTO setzt seine Strategie der Investition in Unternehmen mit hohem technologischen Wert fort und strebt dabei nach kontinuierlicher Portfolioinnovation und Marktführerschaft. Die Übernahme ist ein Beleg für das beharrliche Engagement von OCTO, auf die steigende Nachfrage nach Tools für die Analyse von Fahrzeugnutzungsdaten zu reagieren, und das zunehmend integrierte und vollständige Angebot des Unternehmens bringt Vorteile für Anwender in der Versicherungs-, Automobil- und Mobilitätsbranche.
Moderne Autos sind vollgepackt mit Sensoren, die riesige Mengen an wertvollen Daten erzeugen, die verwendet werden können, um sowohl den Komfort der Fahrer als auch die Arbeitseffizienz der Flottenmanager zu steigern. Die weitaus meisten dieser Daten beziehen sich auf die OEM-Elektroniksteuergeräte (ECUs), das Protokoll und den CAN-Bus, die für den Anschlussmarkt schwer zugänglich sind. Die cloudbasierte Diagnoselösung von Nebula Systems basiert auf einer integrierten Schaltung und einer Reihe von Softwareanwendungen zur Fahrzeugdatenanalyse, die es erlauben, besser auf die gestiegene Komplexität zu reagieren. Eine integrierte Schaltung, die mit einer proprietären Technologie entwickelt wurde, ermöglicht einen tiefgehenden Zugriff auf Daten der OEM-Ebene. Die Fahrzeugtelematik kann daher von der Kombination dieses Telematik-Chipsatzes mit einer proprietären Analysesoftware profitieren, die OCTO ein Höchstmaß an Flexibilität und einen einfachen Zugriff auf OEM-Fahrzeugdaten verschafft. Dafür verwendet sie eine einzigartige, auf die Fahrgestellnummer bezogene Konfigurationsdatei, die alle Anweisungen zum Lesen von Parameter-ID-Sätzen (PID-Sätzen) von jedem OEM-Steuergerät in praktisch jedem Fahrzeug enthält.
Diese Technologie kombiniert auf einzigartige Weise den proprietären Chipsatz mit einem cloudbasierten VIN-Interpreter und dem Konfigurationsdatei-Builder, so dass ein vollständiger Zugriff auf alle ECUs und Tausende von PIDs, die ein Fahrzeug haben kann, möglich ist.
“Wir sind sehr stolz auf diese jüngste Übernahme, die OCTO zu einem der führenden Anbieter von Flottentelematik für Leasing- und Vermietungsunternehmen macht”, sagt Nicola Veratelli, CEO der OCTO Group. “Unter vielen Trends, die derzeit den Mobilitätssektor verändern, gibt es einige, die erhebliche Auswirkungen auf die Tätigkeit der Flottenmanager haben. Dazu gehört beispielsweise die Notwendigkeit, Daten aus dem Fahrzeug zu integrieren, die sich alle voneinander unterscheiden und für jeden Hersteller definiert sind. OCTO löst das Problem der Komplexität der Interpretation dieser Daten mit wirkungsvollen Lösungen, die dazu beitragen, einen Mehrwert für Flottenmanager zu schaffen. Wir verfolgen das erklärte Ziel, Flottenmanagern und Fahrern Dutzende von Flottentelematikdiensten anzubieten, und die aus dieser Übernahme von Nebula resultierende cloudbasierte Ferndiagnose ist sicherlich einer der relevantesten.”
Mit dieser Übernahme wird die Nebula-Technologie in das OCTO-Standardangebot integriert. Darüber hinaus werden diese Funktionen in alle OCTO-Telematikgeräte integriert, so dass die OCTO-Lösungen vollen Zugriff auf alle OEM-Steuergeräte haben und Diagnosefehlercodes sowie Parameter-IDs zum Nutzen der Fahrer und Flottenmanager verwenden können. Die Bündelung dieser Vorteile wird erhebliche Auswirkungen auf die Kosten des Mobilitätsmanagements für Flottenmanager haben, die die Flottentelematiklösung von OCTO einsetzen.
Über OCTO
OCTO wurde 2002 gegründet und ist heute der weltweit führende Anbieter von Telematik- und Datenanalyselösungen für die Fahrzeugversicherungsbranche und zunehmend auch ein wichtiger Akteur im Bereich der Flottenmanagement-Dienstleistungen. Das Unternehmen nutzt seine Weltklasse-Lösungen, um seine Kerngeschäfte - Insurtech und Intelligent Mobility - auszubauen, zu expandieren und innovative vernetzte Lösungen in neuen Branchen und auf internationalen Märkten anzubieten.
OCTO hat die Vision, die Mobilitätswelt durch fortschrittliche Analytik und IoT-basierte Dienste zu vernetzen und so in eine neue Ära der intelligenten Telematik zu führen.
OCTO unterstützt derzeit über 6 Millionen vernetzte Nutzer und verfügt weltweit über die umfangreichste Telematik-Datenbank: Bisher wurden die Daten von Fahrten mit einer Gesamtdistanz von über 248 Milliarden Kilometern gesammelt und 464.000 Kollisionen und Versicherungsfälle analysiert. Daneben betreibt Octo mehr als 10 Carsharing-Dienste mit mehr als 400.000 Anmietungen pro Monat.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
