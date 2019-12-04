project44 ouvre un bureau à Paris pour accélérer son expansion en Europe

|By Business Wire
project44, le leader mondial des solutions de visibilité avancée pour les affréteurs et les fournisseurs de services de logistique, a annoncé aujourd’hui l’ouverture d’un nouveau bureau européen à Paris. Renaud Houri, Senior Vice-Président de project44 pour la région EMEA, supervisera le bureau et renforcera davantage la dynamique européenne de project44, dirigeant la forte croissance de la société dans toute la région.
project44 Senior Vice President of EMEA, Renaud Houri, will oversee the new Paris office and further build on project44's European momentum, leading the company's expanded growth across the region
Suite à l’acquisition de GateHouse Logistics, le principal fournisseur de visibilité d’Europe basé au Danemark, en décembre 2018, project44 a créé le plus important réseau de visibilité disponible sur le marché, couvrant plus de 48 pays, disposant d’intégrations avec plus de 600 fournisseurs de télématiques et des connexions avec plus de 8,5 millions de véhicules à travers le monde.
project44 a développé la seule application d’embarquement entièrement automatisée et sécurisée pour le transport routier, capable de connecter les transporteurs de camions complets à sa plateforme de visibilité avancée (Advanced Visibility Platform™) en l’espace de quelques heures. À la différence des autres fournisseurs de visibilité qui s’appuient sur des méthodes d’embarquement manuelles, cette approche unique d’embarquement des transporteurs permet à project44 d’offrir un niveau jamais atteint de visibilité en temps réelle à ses clients européens dès le premier jour.
« Afin de répondre à l'évolution de la demande des clients, les entreprises internationales ont besoin de faire évoluer leur supplychain , en adoptant la vision en temps réel pour l’ensemble de leur processus d'expédition, quelle que soit la région. L’élargissement de notre couverture géographique à de nouvelles régions permet à nos clients d’avoir une vue complète de leurs expéditions multimodales mondiales », a déclaré Jett Mc Candless, fondateur et PDG de project44. « Renaud Houri a acquis une vaste expérience en aidant des entreprises internationales à adopter une approche locale. Nous sommes enchantés qu’il rejoigne l’équipe et dirige nos efforts en Europe. »
Avant de rejoindre project44 en juillet 2019, M. Houri a occupé divers postes de management dans des sociétés SaaS et dans le secteur de la logistique et des transports, notamment en qualité de Senior Vice-Président du développement chez Shippeo, de Senior Vice-Président pour l’Europe Centrale, de l’Est et du Sud chez Trace One et de Vice-Président et Directeur Général pour la région EMEA chez IBM DemandTec. Son expérience de management d’organisations en Europe pour des entreprises mondiales sera essentielle pour que project44 continue son expansion en Europe et au-delà.
« Bien que de nombreuses chaînes d'approvisionnement soient globales, il est crucial de comprendre les enjeux locaux pour pouvoir rationaliser les opérations et réduire les coûts. project44 fournie une solution unique à ses clients, leur permettant d’atteindre ces objectifs », a commenté Renaud Houri. « Je suis très honorer de rejoindre project44 pour aider les entreprises européennes à construire une supplychain plus efficace et offrir une expérience client exceptionnelle. »
Deuxième site européen de project44, le bureau de Paris permettra au leader des solutions de visibilité avancée de mieux accompagner les clients dans toute l’Europe. En plus de ses bureaux européens au Danemark et en France, project44 dispose d’équipes locales en Allemagne, aux Pays-Bas, en Italie et en Espagne. Avec des clients dans la monde entier – y compris de nombreux distributeurs, industriels et fournisseurs de services logistiques de premier plan basés en Europe –, les équipes locales de project44 sont capables de tenir compte des caractéristiques spécifiques des opérations logistiques régionales, d’offrir un support aux clients dans plusieurs fuseaux horaires et de fournir des documents et informations dans plus de 13 langues.
Pour plus d’informations, consultez le site www.project44.com ou contactez [email protected].
À propos de project44
project44 est la principale plateforme de visibilité avancée au niveau mondial pour les affréteurs et les fournisseurs de services de logistique. project44 connecte, automatise et donne de la visibilité pour les principaux processus de transport afin d'accélérer l'obtention d'informations et de réduire le temps nécessaire pour les rendre exploitables. Grâce à la puissance de la plateforme cloud de project44, les entreprises peuvent accroître leur efficacité opérationnelle, réduire leurs coûts, améliorer la performance d'expédition et fournir à leurs clients une expérience exceptionnelle, similaire à celle d'Amazon. Grâce à une connexion à des dizaines de milliers de transporteurs dans le monde et offrant une couverture exhaustive pour tous les appareils ELD et télématiques sur le marché, project44 soutient tous les modes de transport et types d'expédition, y compris les colis, le dernier kilomètre, le chargement partiel, les camions complets, le rail, l’intermodal et l’océan.
