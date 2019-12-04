FLIR ganha contrato de robô pesado do exército dos EUA no valor de até US$ 109 milhões

|By Business Wire
|December 4, 2019 03:51 PM EST
A FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunciou que seu robô Kobra™ foi escolhido para o programa CRS-H (Common Robotic System-Heavy) do Exército dos Estados Unidos (EUA). O contrato de produção de cinco anos para construir mais de 350 veículos terrestres não tripulados (UGVs) vale até US$ 109 milhões.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005887/pt/
The U.S. Army has chosen the FLIR Kobra™ robot for its Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) program. Soldiers will use the robot to perform a range of tasks, such as disarming vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices or other dangerous heavy-duty missions. (Photo: Business Wire)
O programa CRS-H dará ao Exército um 'programa de registro' para construir e sustentar uma frota de UGVs de grande porte nos próximos anos. A plataforma CRS-H exige um robô que pese até 700 libras. As unidades de Disposição de Munições Explosivas do Exército (Explosive Ordnance Disposal, EOD) usarão o sistema para executar uma série de missões, como desarmar dispositivos explosivos improvisados transportados por veículo (Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices, VBIEDs), munições não explodidas ou tarefas pesadas relacionadas. Vários sensores e cargas úteis também podem ser adicionadas ao UGV para apoiar outras missões.
"Estamos satisfeitos por termos sido selecionados para o programa CRS-H do exército dos EUA e entregar tecnologia robótica que salva vidas aos nossos soldados”, disse Jim Cannon, presidente e diretor executivo da FLIR. “Este prêmio exemplifica porque adquirimos a Endeavor Robotics no início deste ano - para capturar programas estratégicos registrados que nos permitem integrar soluções avançadas para os combatentes, nos dá o combustível para expandir nossos negócios e fortalecer nossa posição como líder em sistemas não tripulados".
Durante vários meses e duas rodadas de testes, o Exército comparou o FLIR Kobra com outros sistemas de fornecedores. Os participantes foram avaliados quanto à confiabilidade, manobrabilidade e usabilidade do robô, entre outros fatores antes de o Kobra ser selecionado como vencedor. Anteriormente, em 2017, o Exército escolheu o negócio legado da FLIR, a Endeavor Robotics, como seu fornecedor de tamanho médio de UGV por meio do contrato Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc II). A FLIR está entregando seu Centaur™ UGV sob este programa em andamento.
"Nossa plataforma CRS-H oferecerá aos soldados um UGV poderoso, extremamente móvel e altamente transportável, pronto para implantar a qualquer momento para mantê-los fora de perigo", disse David Ray, presidente da Government and Defense Business Unit da FLIR . "Esta vitória é um reconhecimento aos nossos funcionários que criaram um UGV multimissão tão avançado. Esperamos trabalhar com o Exército para colocar este robô em campo e implantá-lo com nossos combatentes.”
O FLIR Kobra oferece suporte incomparável de força, potência e carga útil em um pacote de robôs fácil de operar. O Kobra tem uma capacidade de elevação de 150 kg (330 libras) e pode se esticar até três metros e meio (onze pés e meio) para acessar lugares de difícil acesso. Pronto para uso interno e externo, o Kobra mantém a mobilidade em terrenos difíceis e pode superar obstáculos como barreiras New Jersey.
A vitória abrange um período de produção de cinco anos, com remessas a partir do segundo trimestre de 2020.
Para saber mais sobre as plataformas de solo não tripulado da FLIR Systems, acesse www.flir.com/UIS/UGS.
Sobre a FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada em 1978, a FLIR Systems é uma empresa líder mundial em tecnologia industrial que se dedica a soluções de sensores inteligentes para aplicações de defesa, industriais e comerciais. A FLIR Systems tem como visão ser “O sexto sentido do mundo”, criando tecnologias para ajudar profissionais a tomarem decisões mais informadas que salvam vidas e meios de subsistência. Para obter mais informações, acesse www.flir.com e siga @flir.
Declarações prospectivas
As declarações de Jim Cannon e David Ray e outras declarações constantes deste comunicado sobre o contrato e o pedido descrito acima são declarações prospectivas, de acordo com o significado a elas atribuído pela Lei de Reforma de Litígio de Títulos Mobiliários (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act) dos EUA de 1995. Essas declarações se baseiam em expectativas, estimativas e projeções atuais sobre os negócios da FLIR, fundamentadas parcialmente em pressuposições da administração. Tais declarações não constituem garantia de desempenho futuro e envolvem riscos e incertezas de difícil previsão. Portanto, os resultados reais poderão diferir substancialmente do que é expresso ou previsto em tais declarações prospectivas devido a diversos fatores, entre eles: a capacidade de fabricar e entregar os sistemas mencionados neste comunicado, alterações de preços de produtos da FLIR, alterações na demanda por produtos da FLIR, o composto de produtos, o impacto de produtos e preços competitivos, restrições ao fornecimento de componentes essenciais, excesso ou escassez de capacidade de produção, a capacidade da FLIR de fabricar e remeter produtos em tempo hábil, a manutenção da conformidade da FLIR com a legislação e os regulamentos dos Estados Unidos relativos a controle de exportações, bem como outros riscos discutidos periodicamente nos registros e relatórios da FLIR junto à Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC) dos Estados Unidos. Além disso, tais declarações podem ser afetadas pelas condições gerais e as taxas de crescimento da indústria e do mercado, e pelas condições econômicas domésticas e internacionais. Tais declarações prospectivas tratam unicamente de dados disponíveis no momento em que são proferidas, e a FLIR não assume nenhuma obrigação de atualizá-las para refletir eventos ou circunstâncias posteriores à data deste comunicado, ou por alterações adicionadas a este documento por serviços de comunicação ou provedores de serviços de internet.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005887/pt/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT