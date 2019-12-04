FLIR recibe la adjudicación de un contrato de robot de carga pesada del Ejército de los Estados Unidos con un valor de hasta 109 millones de USD

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 4, 2019 03:58 PM EST
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) anunció que su robot Kobra™ ha sido elegido para el programa Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) del Ejército de los Estados Unidos. El contrato de producción de cinco años para fabricar más de 350 vehículos terrestres no tripulados (Unmanned Ground Vehicles, UGV) tiene un valor de hasta 109 millones de USD.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005891/es/
The U.S. Army has chosen the FLIR Kobra™ robot for its Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) program. Soldiers will use the robot to perform a range of tasks, such as disarming vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices or other dangerous heavy-duty missions. (Photo: Business Wire)
El programa CRS-H le dará al Ejército un “programa de registro” para fabricar y mantener una flota de UGV de gran tamaño en los años venideros. La plataforma CRS-H exige un robot que pese como máximo 700 libras. Las unidades de desactivación de artefactos explosivos (Explosive Ordenance Disposal, EOD) del Ejército usarán el sistema para realizar diferentes misiones, como desarmar dispositivos explosivos improvisados transportados por vehículos (Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices, VBIED), artefactos explosivos sin detonar o tareas afines de carga pesada. También se puede agregar una variedad de sensores y cargas útiles a los UGV para respaldar otras misiones.
“Nos complace haber sido elegidos para el programa CRS-H del Ejército de los Estados Unidos, y así poder ofrecer tecnología robótica que salve vidas para nuestros soldados”, expresó Jim Cannon, presidente y director ejecutivo de FLIR. “Esta adjudicación ejemplifica por qué adquirimos Endeavor Robotics a principios de este año: alcanzar programas estratégicos que nos permitan integrar soluciones avanzadas para los soldados, darnos el impulso para hacer crecer nuestra empresa y consolidar nuestra posición como líder en sistemas no tripulados”.
Durante varios meses y dos etapas de pruebas, el Ejército comparó el Kobra de FLIR con sistemas de otros proveedores. A los candidatos se los evaluó por la confiabilidad, maniobrabilidad y capacidad de uso del robot, entre otros factores, antes de que Kobra fuera elegido como el ganador. Anteriormente, en 2017, el Ejército eligió la empresa de legado de FLIR, Endeavor Robotics, como su proveedor de UGV de tamaño mediano a través del contrato Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) (incremento II de sistemas robóticos transportables por personas). FLIR entregará su UGV Centaur™ en el marco de este programa en curso.
“Nuestra plataforma CRS-H brindará a los soldados un UGV sólido, ampliamente móvil pero, a su vez, muy transportable y listo para implementar en cualquier momento para mantenerlos fuera de peligro”, expresó David Ray, presidente de la unidad comercial de Gobierno y Defensa de FLIR. “Este logro es un testimonio de nuestros empleados que han diseñado un UGV tan avanzado y para múltiples misiones. Esperamos con interés trabajar con el Ejército para llevar este robot al campo y desplegarlo con nuestros soldados”.
Kobra de FLIR brinda resistencia, potencia y soporte de carga útil inigualables en un paquete robótico fácil de operar. Kobra tiene una capacidad de elevación de 330 libras (150 kg) y puede extenderse hasta once pies y medio para acceder a lugares de difícil acceso. Listo para su uso en interiores y exteriores, Kobra mantiene la movilidad en terrenos difíciles y puede superar obstáculos como las barreras New Jersey.
La adjudicación cubre un período de producción de cinco años con envíos que comienzan en el segundo trimestre de 2020.
Para obtener más información sobre las plataformas de sistemas terrestres no tripulados de FLIR Systems, ingrese a www.flir.com/UIS/UGS.
Acerca de FLIR Systems, Inc.
Fundada en 1978, FLIR Systems es una empresa de tecnología industrial líder en el mundo que se enfoca en ofrecer soluciones inteligentes de detección para aplicaciones industriales, de defensa y de índole comercial. La visión de FLIR Systems es ser “El sexto sentido del mundo”, creando tecnologías que ayuden a los profesionales a tomar decisiones más informadas que salven vidas y medios de subsistencia. Para obtener más información, ingrese a www.flir.com y siga a @flir.
Declaraciones a futuro
Lo manifestado en este comunicado por Jim Cannon y David Ray, así como las demás declaraciones de este comunicado en relación con el contrato y el pedido mencionado previamente, tienen un carácter a futuro dentro de lo estipulado en la Ley de Reforma de Litigios sobre Valores Privados (Private Securities Litigation Reform Act) de 1995. Dichas declaraciones se basan en expectativas, estimaciones y proyecciones actuales sobre el negocio de FLIR basadas, en parte, en suposiciones hechas por la administración. Estas declaraciones no son garantía de desempeño futuro e involucran riesgos e incertidumbres que son difíciles de predecir. En consecuencia, las conclusiones y los resultados reales pueden llegar a diferir sustancialmente de lo expresado o pronosticado en tales declaraciones a futuro, debido a numerosos factores, entre los que se incluyen los siguientes: la capacidad de fabricar y de entregar los sistemas a los que se hace referencia en este comunicado; los cambios en los precios de los productos de FLIR; los cambios en la demanda de los productos de FLIR; la combinación de productos; el impacto de los productos y de la competencia y sus precios; los contratiempos en el suministro de componentes esenciales; el exceso y la falta de capacidad productiva de FLIR para fabricar y para enviar los productos en tiempo y forma; el cumplimiento permanente de FLIR de las leyes y de los reglamentos para control de las exportaciones de los EE. UU. así como otros riesgos que se puedan llegar a analizar oportunamente en las presentaciones y en los informes ante la Comisión de Bolsa y Valores (Securities and Exchange Commission) de FLIR. Además, tales declaraciones podrían verse afectadas por las condiciones de la industria y del mercado en general, así como por las tasas de crecimiento y por las condiciones económicas nacionales e internacionales en general. Dichas declaraciones a futuro se refieren únicamente a la fecha en que se realizaron y FLIR no asume ninguna obligación de actualizar ninguna declaración a futuro para reflejar eventos o circunstancias posteriores a la fecha de este comunicado, o por cambios realizados en este documento por parte de servicios de cable o proveedores de servicios de Internet.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005891/es/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT