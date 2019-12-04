Wayfair Reports 36% Increase in Direct Retail Sales for Peak Five-Day Holiday Shopping Weekend

|By Business Wire
|
December 4, 2019
Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today reported a 36 percent increase year over year in direct retail gross sales, defined as dollars of order intake, for the five-day peak shopping period of Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday. Customers took advantage of the ease and convenience of Wayfair’s online shopping experience throughout the entire weekend to discover exceptional value across a wide range of product categories making Black Friday and Cyber Monday Wayfair’s highest revenue days ever. A record-breaking number of Wayfair customers shopped for every room of the house snapping up great deals across all categories including live Christmas trees and seasonal decor, furniture, rugs, bedding, housewares, large appliances and home improvement items. More customers than ever before took advantage of Wayfair’s award-winning mobile app for a seamless shopping experience from their phone or tablet with approximately one in four holiday weekend orders placed through the app.
“Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Wayfair customers took advantage of exceptional value and selection throughout the entire peak holiday period to drive record-breaking revenue days on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday with Thanksgiving Day also gaining tremendous popularity to become the highest growth day of the holiday weekend,” noted Niraj Shah, CEO, co-founder and co-chairman, Wayfair. “As in past years, the Thanksgiving weekend marked a very strong sales period with more customers than ever before discovering thousands of Flash Deals and holiday promotions across Wayfair’s vast selection for everything home. We are excited to see the continued growth and momentum as shopping behavior increasingly shifts online and more and more customers discover Wayfair’s unparalleled shopping experience including award-winning customer service and fast, free delivery.”
Whether redecorating or renovating, stocking up for holiday hosting, or purchasing gifts for family and friends, shoppers took advantage of great value across Wayfair’s vast selection throughout the entire holiday weekend with top-sellers across a wide variety of product categories.
- Wayfair customers purchased furniture and decor and home improvement items for every room in the home throughout the holiday period. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Wayfair sold a rug every second, a barstool every four seconds, a sofa every seven seconds, and a vanity or faucet every 10 seconds.
- For family fun, movie night popcorn machines and entertainment stands with built-in fireplaces were top sellers with Wayfair customers purchasing an entertainment stand every four seconds on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Wine refrigerators and beverage centers were also popular with customers purchasing a wide variety of models, while also selecting smaller, counter-size units as gifts.
- For the kitchen, dutch ovens sold in record numbers and other popular items included KitchenAid Artisan stand mixers and Keurig coffee makers as well as air fryers and blenders.
- Large appliances were also popular as shoppers took advantage of Wayfair’s fast, free delivery with no order minimums, to purchase refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers, and more across thousands of options from major brands.
- Outdoor spaces were top-of-mind this holiday weekend with sales of swing sets, lawn games, and inflatable houses and slides experiencing tremendous growth. Wayfair shipped nearly 200 tons of swing sets during the five-day period. Among the heaviest items ordered included a more than 2,700-pound gazebo and a nearly 3,000-pound Victorian Mansion DIY Kit Playhouse.
- With the launch of Wayfair’s Holiday Hub, shoppers also took advantage of Wayfair’s broad selection of holiday decor to spruce up their homes for the season. Customers purchased a Christmas tree approximately every eight seconds on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and took advantage of Wayfair’s offering of live, fresh-cut greenery. Other trending seasonal decor items included tree collars and life-sized nutcrackers.
In addition to thousands of promotions throughout the five-day period, Wayfair customers also had the opportunity to watch Wayfair on Air, a livestream program featuring product highlights and Flash Deals across furniture, decor, housewares, lighting and more.
To continue the holiday celebration, today Wayfair launched #aVeryWayfairHoliday, a campaign offering customers the chance to win a $250 gift card through December 31. Customers are also invited to join Wayfair’s Seasonal Spirit by Wayfair Facebook group to post their latest seasonal decor finds and share how they decorate their homes for the holidays.
About Wayfair
Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 14 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.
The Wayfair family of sites includes:
- Wayfair - Everything home for every budget.
- Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.
- AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.
- Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.
- Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.
Wayfair generated $8.6 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,000 people.
