Fastly dà una marcia in più ai marchi multimediali e d'intrattenimento in tutta Europa con contenuti di alte prestazioni al margine

|By Business Wire
|
|December 4, 2019 04:08 PM EST
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), fornitore di piattaforma cloud periferica globale, annuncia oggi l'adozione estesa delle sue offerte e servizi periferici da parte di marchi di spicco nel settore multimediale e d'intrattenimento d'Europa. I clienti Fastly, come Paradox Interactive, PRISA, RCS MediaGroup e ZEIT ONLINE, fanno uso dei punti di presenza ad alta densità di Fastly per migliorare l'attività di gioco, lo streaming o il video OTT, le notizie dell'ultim'ora e altro, man mano che aumenta il fabbisogno di servire alti volumi di utenza simultanea in ambito visione, gioco e lettura, con esperienze di alta qualità.
Servizi streaming e multimediali che impediscono ritardi e latenza sono essenziali ai marchi che mirano a servire una base di clienti globale con efficienza. Man mano che le aziende multimediali si evolvono staccandosi dai modelli tradizionali di stampa e trasmissione, si appoggiano a servizi e tecnologie nuove per cercare di adeguare alla propria scala i nuovi modelli digitali e di monetizzarli. Questa evoluzione ha permesso a numerosi utenti di video, giochi e testi di accedere al contenuto multimediale, ma un maggior traffico può anche condurre a una serie di problemi d'esperienza utente, tra cui le difficoltà tipiche delle risorse oggetto di richieste improvvise e simultanee da parte di un grande numero di utenti. La moderna architettura di rete e le capacità periferiche di Fastly, come la riduzione delle richieste e il bilanciamento dei carichi, aiutano aziende dei mezzi d'informazione grandi e in crescita ad accettare traffico dal vivo e di alto volume, anche durante i picchi per le notizie dell'ultim'ora, per le finestre di gioco primarie, o un grande evento sportivo.
"Fornire ai nostri clienti esperienze di visione esemplari costituisce una grande priorità per noi", ha detto Jorge Martin Ibarra, CTO/CIO presso PRISA. "Abbiamo trovato molto appetibili in questa ricerca le capacità di Instant Purge e DevOps di Fastly, in aggiunta alla sua fenomenale dedizione all'assistenza tecnica. I nostri sviluppatori ora apprezzano i vantaggi dei cambiamenti di configurazione istantanei e il controllo in tempo reale, che ci consentono di offrire l'esperienza di alta qualità che i nostri clienti si aspettano da noi".
Tra queste crescenti aspettative dell'utente finale per il consumo di contenuti, lo streaming in diretta ha raggiunto il suo massimo sviluppo, portando con sé una nuova serie di sfide a livello di visualizzazione e qualità dell'esperienza. Per le aziende multimediali che offrono lo streaming in diretta, Media Shield di Fastly continua a sostenere le prestazioni e la disponibilità salvando in cache più contenuto in centri dati ad alta densità e così facendo riducendo i tempi di partenza e le interruzioni nella riproduzione. Media Shield - servizio di ottimizzazione distribuzione multi-CDN che si trova tra le distribuzioni CDN di un'azienda e il suo cloud centrale o infrastruttura in loco - riduce anche i costi di uscita e il TCO (Total Cost of Ownership; costo totale di proprietà), eliminando le richieste estranee. La soluzione consente distribuzioni flessibili, può essere usata con o senza Fastly per consegne periferiche e non richiede di rivalutare gli impegni contrattuali in essere con altri CDN.
"Non ci sono mai state maggiori domande su aziende multimediali e d'intrattenimento per la distribuzione di contenuti dinamici nel momento", commenta il direttore generale per EMEA di Fastly, Gonzalo de la Vega. "Questo è il motivo per cui ci siamo concentrati a fornire l'infrastruttura veloce, efficiente e scalabile che le aziende multimediali necessitano per fornire esperienze di alta qualità. La periferia d'internet è la località più indicata per sbloccare queste capacità, in cui dei punti di presenza meno numerosi, ma più potenti si dimostrano molto più efficaci che migliaia di centri dati localizzati senza criterio.
Per sapere di più sulle offerte di Fastly per le aziende multimediali e d'intrattenimento e gli editori digitali, visitare: https://www.fastly.com/solutions/digital-publishing e https://www.fastly.com/products/media-and-streaming.
Informazioni su Fastly
Fastly aiuta la gente a rimanere meglio collegata con le cose che ama. La piattaforma di cloud periferica permette ai clienti di creare grandi esperienze digitali rapidamente, sicuramente e con affidabilità, elaborando, servendo e rendendo sicure le applicazioni dei clienti il più possibile vicino agli utenti finali — alla periferia di internet. La piattaforma è studiata per sfruttare la modernità di internet, per essere programmabile e per favorire lo sviluppo agile del software. I clienti di Fastly usano la nostra piattaforma cloud periferica per garantire che chi va al concerto possa acquistare biglietti per gli eventi dal vivo che predilige, che i viaggiatori possano prenotare biglietti senza interruzioni e salire a bordo per la loro prossima avventura e che gli appassionati di sport possano vedere in streaming le gare in tempo reale, su più dispositivi. Includono molte delle aziende più in evidenza a livello globale, come il New York Times, Shazam e Ticketmaster.
Questo comunicato stampa contiene dichiarazioni “di previsione” basate sui pareri e supposizioni di Fastly e sulle informazioni attualmente a disposizione di Fastly alla data di questo comunicato stampa. Le dichiarazioni di previsione possono comportare rischi, incertezze e altri fattori noti e ignoti, in considerazione dei quali i risultati, le prestazioni o i traguardi effettivi da noi conseguiti possono discostarsi in maniera sostanziale da quanto espresso o sottinteso dalle dichiarazioni di previsione. Queste dichiarazioni includono, tra l'altro, quelle riguardanti le esigenze previste dei clienti Fastly, la capacità dei clienti di innovare con Fastly e realizzare nuove idee in un ambiente che richiede alti livelli di scala, sicurezza e velocità di consegna e l'efficacia di punti di presenza meno numerosi, ma più potenti. Fatto salvo quanto previsto per legge, Fastly non si assume alcun obbligo riguardo all’aggiornamento di dette dichiarazioni di previsione pubblicamente, né all’aggiornamento dei motivi per cui i risultati effettivi possono discostarsi sostanzialmente da quanto anticipato nelle dichiarazioni di previsione, anche se nuove informazioni dovessero essere rese disponibili in futuro. I fattori importanti per cui i risultati effettivi di Fastly possono discostarsi sostanzialmente sono descritti in dettaglio di volta in volta nelle relazioni che Fastly deposita presso la SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission: commissione titoli e borsa), ivi inclusa la relazione trimestrale sul Modulo 10-Q per il trimestre che si è concluso il 30 settembre 2019. Le copie delle relazioni depositate presso la SEC sono pubblicate sul sito di Fastly e sono disponibili gratuitamente presso Fastly.
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191204005898/it/
