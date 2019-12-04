Elastic N.V. Reports Strong Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced strong results for its second quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended October 31, 2019).

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $101.1 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year, or 63% on a constant currency basis.

SaaS revenue was $20.6 million, an increase of 106% year-over-year, or 114% on a constant currency basis.

Calculated billings was $125.3 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year, or 45% on a constant currency basis.

Deferred revenue was $201.3 million, an increase of 58% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss was $52.0 million; GAAP operating margin was -51%.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $18.4 million; non-GAAP operating margin was -18%.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.64; non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.22.

Operating cash flow was $0.3 million with free cash flow of -$1.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $305.2 million as of October 31, 2019.

“We’re pleased with our constant currency revenue growth of 63% year-over-year in Q2,” said Shay Banon, Elastic’s founder and chief executive officer. “Closing the acquisition of Endgame is an exciting step toward realizing our vision for applying search to multiple use cases, as we are now able to offer users a powerful threat hunting solution with superior endpoint protection.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Key Customer Metrics:

Total subscription customer count was over 9,700, compared to over 8,800 in Q1.

Total customer count with ACV greater than $100,000 was over 525, compared to over 475 in Q1.

Subscription revenue represented 91% of total revenue.

Net Expansion Rate continued to be greater than 130%.

Product releases and other business highlights:

Completed the acquisition of Endgame, Inc., a leader in endpoint security and threat prevention, detection, and response.

Introduced Elastic Endpoint Security, a leading endpoint protection solution that integrates with Elastic SIEM in the Elastic Stack, and eliminates endpoint pricing, enabling organizations to automatically and flexibly respond to threats in real time, whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments.

Released versions 7.4 and 7.5 of the Elastic Stack introducing: Observability improvements that allow for monitoring more data and services and several key integrations between APM, logging, and security data. Elastic Maps and Elastic SIEM integration that allows real-time live data to be searched and explored in maps. Kibana Lens (preview) for a fast and intuitive way to craft visualizations with a drag-and-drop experience. Elastic Enterprise Search (preview) with new connectors for Microsoft SharePoint Online, Office 365, OneDrive, and ServiceNow. Machine learning enhancements, including a new UI in Kibana to manage outlier detection jobs and more pre-built machine learning jobs in Elastic SIEM.

Released version 2.4 of Elastic Cloud Enterprise (ECE) introducing: Elastic App Search (preview), making it possible to add App Search as part of a deployment with a simple slider experience. New ECE proxy that brings improved stability, fault tolerance, and simpler deployment management with new API endpoints.

Released Elastic Cloud on Kubernetes 1.0 (preview) introducing: StatefulSets, allowing for even faster upgrades and configuration changes, as well as better usability when leveraging Elasticsearch architectures, such as hot-warm-cold, driving significant value for observability and security analytics use cases.

Announced the general availability of the Elasticsearch Service on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Marketplace, simplifying procurement for GCP customers with consolidated billing; expanded availability in London, Sydney, and N. Virginia.

Launched the availability of the Elasticsearch Service on Microsoft Azure (preview) in Virginia and the Netherlands; expanded availability in Washington and Singapore.

Held 12 successful Elastic{ON} Tour events to engage with Elastic’s community of users, customers, and partners in Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Munich, San Jose, London, Amsterdam, Dallas, New York, and Barcelona, with waitlists driven by strong demand.

Nominated Alison Gleeson to join Elastic’s Board of Directors. Gleeson is a globally recognized executive who was previously Cisco Systems, Inc.'s Senior Vice President, Americas.

Financial Outlook

The Company is providing the following guidance:

For its third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ending January 31, 2020):

Total revenue is expected to be between $106 million and $108 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -26.0% and -24.0%.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.36 and $0.34, assuming between 80.5 million and 81.5 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

For its fiscal year 2020 (ending April 30, 2020):

Total revenue is expected to be between $415 million and $417 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between -23.0% and -22.0%, including approximately -2% related to the acquisition of Endgame.

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.24 and $1.17, assuming between 78 million and 80 million weighted average ordinary shares outstanding.

See the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to Elastic’s financial results as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of this press release titled “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, expected financial results for the fiscal quarter ending October 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ending April 30, 2020. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to: our future financial performance, including our expectations regarding our revenue; cost of revenue; gross profit or gross margin; and operating expenses (including changes in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses); our ability to achieve, and maintain, future profitability; our ability to continue to deliver and improve our offerings and successfully develop new offerings; customer acceptance and purchase of our existing offerings and new offerings; our ability to maintain and expand our user and customer base; the market for our products not continuing to develop; competition from other products; the impact of foreign currency exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations on our results; our business strategy and our plan to build our business; our ability to effectively manage our growth; the pace of change and innovation in the markets in which we participate and the competitive nature of those markets; our international expansion strategy; our service performance and security, including the resources and costs required to prevent, detect and remediate potential security breaches; our operating results and cash flows; our strategy of acquiring complementary businesses and our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and technologies; our relationships with third parties, including partners; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; our ability to develop our brands; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; the impact of expensing stock options and other equity awards; the sufficiency of our capital resources; the impact of our acquisition of Endgame, Inc. on our operating margin; the impact of our acquisition of Endgame, Inc. on Elastic’s future product offerings; and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2019 and any subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue License - self-managed $ 12,272 $ 10,204 $ 22,179 $ 17,444 Subscription - self-managed and SaaS 79,407 48,232 151,890 92,601 Total subscription revenue 91,679 58,436 174,069 110,045 Professional services 9,427 5,139 16,747 10,174 Total revenue 101,106 63,575 190,816 120,219 Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed 158 97 255 194 Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS 19,741 12,870 37,636 23,071 Total cost of revenue - subscription 19,899 12,967 37,891 23,265 Cost of professional services 8,862 5,620 17,121 10,879 Total cost of revenue 28,761 18,587 55,012 34,144 Gross profit 72,345 44,988 135,804 86,075 Operating expenses Research and development 38,478 25,332 73,660 44,313 Sales and marketing 54,020 34,634 106,031 65,056 General and administrative 31,808 12,092 50,376 22,191 Total operating expenses 124,306 72,058 230,067 131,560 Operating loss (51,961 ) (27,070 ) (94,263 ) (45,485 ) Other income, net 1,684 264 2,615 860 Loss before income taxes (50,277 ) (26,806 ) (91,648 ) (44,625 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (304 ) 733 94 1,492 Net loss $ (49,973 ) $ (27,539 ) $ (91,742 ) $ (46,117 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.20 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted 77,772,406 43,978,770 76,202,865 38,471,641

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) October 31, 2019 April 30, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 305,246 $ 298,000 Restricted cash 2,302 2,280 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,495 and $1,411 as of October 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019, respectively 78,920 81,274 Deferred contract acquisition costs 14,778 17,215 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,859 30,872 Total current assets 433,105 429,641 Property and equipment, net 8,002 5,448 Goodwill 198,797 19,846 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,177 - Intangible assets, net 58,463 6,723 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 14,456 8,935 Deferred tax assets 2,255 1,748 Other assets 11,534 13,397 Total assets $ 766,789 $ 485,738 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,064 $ 4,450 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 21,818 18,740 Accrued compensation and benefits 44,978 22,147 Operating lease liabilities 7,733 - Deferred revenue 180,156 158,243 Total current liabilities 264,749 203,580 Deferred revenue, non-current 21,175 12,423 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 34,137 - Other liabilities, non-current 13,572 6,723 Total liabilities 333,633 222,726 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Convertible preference shares, €0.01 par value; 165,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019 - - Ordinary shares, par value €0.01 per share: 165,000,000 shares authorized; 80,412,842 and 73,675,083 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2019 and April 30, 2019, respectively 829 754 Treasury stock (369 ) (369 ) Additional paid-in capital 843,997 581,135 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,482 ) (1,431 ) Accumulated deficit (408,819 ) (317,077 ) Total shareholders’ equity 433,156 263,012 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 766,789 $ 485,738

Elastic N.V. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (49,973 ) $ (27,539 ) $ (91,742 ) $ (46,117 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,050 1,466 3,338 3,008 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 7,198 4,829 13,921 8,848 Non-cash operating lease cost 1,667 - 3,014 - Stock-based compensation expense 14,416 11,239 27,187 16,904 Non-cash acquisition expense settled with shares 8,834 - 8,834 - Deferred income taxes (690 ) 42 (671 ) 910 Other 323 15 323 15 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (18,678 ) (11,772 ) 4,850 (2,624 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (11,510 ) (9,617 ) (17,025 ) (14,136 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,389 ) (5,900 ) (819 ) (4,857 ) Other assets 851 68 1,906 733 Accounts payable 1,916 1,685 4,204 4,867 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,238 4,778 3,372 7,655 Accrued compensation and benefits 18,031 4,820 16,214 1,666 Operating lease liabilities (1,505 ) - (2,788 ) - Deferred revenue 24,511 25,310 24,478 27,678 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 290 (576 ) (1,404 ) 4,550 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,645 ) (836 ) (3,230 ) (1,172 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (24,373 ) - (24,373 ) (1,986 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,018 ) (836 ) (27,603 ) (3,158 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares in initial public offering - 269,514 - 269,514 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares upon exercise of stock options 19,455 2,133 39,568 2,782 Payment of withholding taxes related to acquisition expense settled in shares (2,834 ) - (2,834 ) - Repurchase of early exercised options - - - (500 ) Repayment of notes payable (30 ) - (60 ) (20 ) Payment of deferred offering costs - (2,302 ) - (2,302 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,591 269,345 36,674 269,474 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (728 ) (449 ) (399 ) (1,628 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,865 ) 267,484 7,268 269,238 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 317,413 53,363 300,280 51,609 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 307,548 $ 320,847 $ 307,548 $ 320,847

Elastic N.V. REVENUE BY TYPE (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 % of % of % of % of Total Total Total Total Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Self-managed subscription $ 71,030 71 % $ 48,406 76 % $ 135,842 71 % $ 89,718 75 % License 12,272 12 % 10,204 16 % 22,179 11 % 17,444 15 % Subscription 58,758 59 % 38,202 60 % 113,663 60 % 72,274 60 % SaaS 20,649 20 % 10,030 16 % 38,227 20 % 20,327 17 % Total subscription revenue 91,679 91 % 58,436 92 % 174,069 91 % 110,045 92 % Professional services 9,427 9 % 5,139 8 % 16,747 9 % 10,174 8 % Total revenue $ 101,106 100 % $ 63,575 100 % $ 190,816 100 % $ 120,219 100 %

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA CALCULATED BILLINGS (amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total revenue $ 101,106 $ 63,575 $ 190,816 $ 120,219 Add: Increase in total deferred revenue 24,511 25,310 24,478 27,678 Less: Increase in unbilled accounts receivable (362 ) (361 ) (599 ) (155 ) Calculated billings $ 125,255 $ 88,524 $ 214,695 $ 147,742

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA FREE CASH FLOW (amounts in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Six Months Ended October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 290 $ (576 ) $ (1,404 ) $ 4,550 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,645 ) (836 ) (3,230 ) (1,172 ) Free cash flow $ (1,355 ) $ (1,412 ) $ (4,634 ) $ 3,378 Net cash used in investing activities $ (26,018 ) $ (836 ) $ (27,603 ) $ (3,158 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 16,591 $ 269,345 $ 36,674 $ 269,474 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (as a percentage of total revenue) 0 % (1 )% (0 )% 4 % Less: Purchases of property and equipment (as a percentage of total revenue) (1 )% (1 )% (2 )% (1 )% Free cash flow margin (1 )% (2 )% (2 )% 3 %

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the three months ended October 31, 2019 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed $ 158 - - (158 ) - - $ - Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ 19,741 (946 ) (166 ) (861 ) - - $ 17,768 Total cost of revenue - subscription $ 19,899 (946 ) (166 ) (1,019 ) - - $ 17,768 Cost of professional services $ 8,862 (638 ) (86 ) - - - $ 8,138 Total cost of revenue $ 28,761 (1,584 ) (252 ) (1,019 ) - - $ 25,906 Gross profit $ 72,345 1,584 252 1,019 - - $ 75,200 Gross margin (2) 71.6 % 1.6 % 0.2 % 1.0 % 0.0 % 74.4 % Operating expenses Research and development $ 38,478 (5,870 ) (888 ) - - - $ 31,720 Sales and marketing $ 54,020 (4,658 ) (1,887 ) (379 ) (113 ) - $ 46,983 General and administrative $ 31,808 (2,304 ) (753 ) - (13,849 ) - $ 14,902 Total operating expenses $ 124,306 (12,832 ) (3,528 ) (379 ) (13,962 ) - $ 93,605 Operating loss $ (51,961 ) 14,416 3,780 1,398 13,962 - $ (18,405 ) Operating margin (2) (51.4 )% 14.3 % 3.7 % 1.4 % 13.8 % (18.2 )% Other income, net $ 1,684 - - - - - $ 1,684 Loss before income taxes $ (50,277 ) 14,416 3,780 1,398 13,962 - $ (16,721 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ (304 ) - - - - 757 $ 453 Tax rate (2) 0.6 % (2.7 )% Net loss $ (49,973 ) 14,416 3,780 1,398 13,962 (757 ) $ (17,174 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) $ (0.64 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.22 )

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 77,772,406 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the three months ended October 31, 2018 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions (4) Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed $ 97 - - (97 ) - - $ - Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ 12,870 (680 ) - (637 ) - - $ 11,553 Total cost of revenue - subscription $ 12,967 (680 ) - (734 ) - - $ 11,553 Cost of professional services $ 5,620 (227 ) - - - - $ 5,393 Total cost of revenue $ 18,587 (907 ) - (734 ) - - $ 16,946 Gross profit $ 44,988 907 - 734 - - $ 46,629 Gross margin (2) 70.8 % 1.4 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.0 % 73.3 % Operating expenses Research and development $ 25,332 (4,685 ) - - (174 ) - $ 20,473 Sales and marketing $ 34,634 (2,762 ) - (40 ) - - $ 31,832 General and administrative $ 12,092 (2,885 ) - - (53 ) - $ 9,154 Total operating expenses $ 72,058 (10,332 ) - (40 ) (227 ) - $ 61,459 Operating loss $ (27,070 ) 11,239 - 774 227 - $ (14,830 ) Operating margin (2) (42.6 )% 17.7 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.4 % (23.3 )% Other income, net $ 264 - - - - - $ 264 Loss before income taxes $ (26,806 ) 11,239 - 774 227 - $ (14,566 ) Provision for income taxes $ 733 - - - - 1,611 $ 2,344 Tax rate (2) (2.7 )% (16.1 )% Net loss $ (27,539 ) 11,239 - 774 227 (1,611 ) $ (16,910 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) $ (0.63 ) $ 0.26 $ - $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.38 )

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 43,978,770 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted. (4) Information not meaningful for period presented.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the six months ended October 31, 2019 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed $ 255 - - (255 ) - - $ - Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ 37,636 (1,861 ) (300 ) (1,397 ) - - $ 34,078 Total cost of revenue - subscription $ 37,891 (1,861 ) (300 ) (1,652 ) - - $ 34,078 Cost of professional services $ 17,121 (1,199 ) (120 ) - - - $ 15,802 Total cost of revenue $ 55,012 (3,060 ) (420 ) (1,652 ) - - $ 49,880 Gross profit $ 135,804 3,060 420 1,652 - - $ 140,936 Gross margin (2) 71.2 % 1.6 % 0.2 % 0.9 % 0.0 % 73.9 % Operating expenses Research and development $ 73,660 (10,831 ) (1,648 ) - (34 ) - $ 61,147 Sales and marketing $ 106,031 (8,966 ) (2,481 ) (408 ) (113 ) - $ 94,063 General and administrative $ 50,376 (4,330 ) (1,360 ) - (16,287 ) - $ 28,399 Total operating expenses $ 230,067 (24,127 ) (5,489 ) (408 ) (16,434 ) - $ 183,609 Operating loss $ (94,263 ) 27,187 5,909 2,060 16,434 - $ (42,673 ) Operating margin (2) (49.4 )% 14.2 % 3.1 % 1.1 % 8.6 % (22.4 )% Other income, net $ 2,615 - - - - - $ 2,615 Loss before income taxes $ (91,648 ) 27,187 5,909 2,060 16,434 - $ (40,058 ) Provision for income taxes $ 94 - - - - 1,114 $ 1,208 Tax rate (2) (0.1 )% (3.0 )% Net loss $ (91,742 ) 27,187 5,909 2,060 16,434 (1,114 ) $ (41,266 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) $ (1.20 ) $ 0.36 $ 0.08 $ 0.03 $ 0.22 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.54 )

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 76,202,865 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted.

Elastic N.V. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA For the six months ended October 31, 2018 (amounts in thousands, except percentages, share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) GAAP Stock-Based Compensation Expense Employer

Payroll Taxes on Employee Stock Transactions (4) Amortization of Acquired Intangibles Acquisition Related Expenses Tax Adjustment (1) Non-GAAP (2) Cost of revenue Cost of license - self-managed $ 194 - - (194 ) - - $ - Cost of subscription - self-managed and SaaS $ 23,071 (1,093 ) - (1,213 ) - - $ 20,765 Total cost of revenue - subscription $ 23,265 (1,093 ) - (1,407 ) - - $ 20,765 Cost of professional services $ 10,879 (404 ) - - - - $ 10,475 Total cost of revenue $ 34,144 (1,497 ) - (1,407 ) - - $ 31,240 Gross profit $ 86,075 1,497 - 1,407 - - $ 88,979 Gross margin (2) 71.6 % 1.2 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.0 % 74.0 % Operating expenses Research and development $ 44,313 (6,782 ) - - (348 ) - $ 37,183 Sales and marketing $ 65,056 (4,614 ) - (77 ) - - $ 60,365 General and administrative $ 22,191 (4,011 ) - - (259 ) - $ 17,921 Total operating expenses $ 131,560 (15,407 ) - (77 ) (607 ) - $ 115,469 Operating loss $ (45,485 ) 16,904 - 1,484 607 - $ (26,490 ) Operating margin (2) (37.8 )% 14.1 % 0.0 % 1.2 % 0.5 % (22.0 )% Other income, net $ 860 - - - - - $ 860 Loss before income taxes $ (44,625 ) 16,904 - 1,484 607 - $ (25,630 ) Provision for income taxes $ 1,492 - - - - 2,282 $ 3,774 Tax rate (2) (3.3 )% (14.7 )% Net loss $ (46,117 ) 16,904 - 1,484 607 (2,282 ) $ (29,404 ) Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (2)(3) $ (1.20 ) $ 0.44 $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.76 )

(1) Non-GAAP financial information for the quarter is adjusted for a tax rate equal to our annual estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income. This rate is based on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate forecast, adjusted to account for items excluded from GAAP income in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures presented above as well as significant tax adjustments. Our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that we believe materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, as well as the methodology applied to our estimated annual tax rates as described above, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities. (2) Totals may not sum, due to rounding. Gross margin, operating margin, tax rate and earnings per share are calculated based upon the respective underlying, non-rounded data. (3) Calculated based upon 38,471,641 weighted-average shares, basic and diluted. (4) Information not meaningful for period presented.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP measures listed below are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In particular, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities. Additionally, the utility of free cash flow as a measure of our liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for a given period. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with U.S. GAAP has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

We define non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin as GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin, respectively, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and acquisition-related expenses. We believe non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share

We define non-GAAP net loss per share as GAAP net loss per share, excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the tax effects related to the foregoing. We believe non-GAAP net loss per share provides our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of operations, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain variables from period to period for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash (used in) provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our core operations that, after the purchases of property and equipment, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in our business and selectively pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments.

Calculated Billings

We define calculated billings as total revenue plus the increase in total deferred revenue as presented on or derived from our consolidated statements of cash flows less the (increase) decrease in total unbilled accounts receivable in a given period. Calculated billings exclude deferred revenue and unbilled accounts receivable acquired through acquisitions. We typically invoice our customers annually in advance, and to a lesser extent multi-year in advance, quarterly in advance, monthly in advance, monthly in arrears or upon delivery. Our management uses calculated billings to understand and evaluate our near term cash flows and operating results.

Constant Currency

We compare the percent change in certain results from one period to another period using constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In presenting this information, current and comparative prior period results are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

