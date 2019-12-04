Neue Innovationen bieten Geschäftsanwendern eine größere Flexibilität in Veeva CRM

|By Business Wire
2019 Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit, Europe-- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) kündigte heute neue Funktionen an, die Geschäftskunden in Veeva CRM mehr Flexibilität für eine verbesserte Zusammenarbeit und Produktivität bieten. Die Salesforce Lightning Business Apps für Veeva CRM bieten den Benutzern eine personalisierte Benutzererfahrung mit Funktionen, die auf verschiedenen Rollen und Aufgaben basieren. Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes ermöglicht es Geschäftsanwendern, schnell neue Datenfelder in Veeva CRM hinzuzufügen und zusätzliche Informationen über medizinische Fachkräfte (Healthcare Professionals, HCPs) und deren Organisationen zu erfassen.
Diese jüngsten Innovationen bauen auf Veevas anhaltendem Engagement für die Bereitstellung der branchenweit innovativsten CRM-Plattform auf, einschließlich der kürzlich eingeführten Veeva CRM Approved Notes. Die neue Funktionalität, die jetzt bereits für Frühanwender verfügbar ist, erleichtert es Außendienstmitarbeitern, Freitextnotizen ohne Risiko mit Hilfe von künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) zu erfassen.
„Wir überdenken Veeva CRM ständig neu, um unseren Kunden eine flexible Lösung zu bieten, die ihrer Arbeitsweise entspricht“, sagt Arno Sosna, General Manager von Veeva CRM. „Mit maßgeschneiderten Funktionalitäten für Geschäftsanwender, die auf Salesforce Lightning basieren, und der Möglichkeit, mit Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes neue HCP- und HCO-Datenfelder hinzuzufügen, werden Kunden flexibler auf die sich ändernden Anforderungen ihres Unternehmens reagieren können.“
Veeva bietet die folgenden innovativen Fähigkeiten, um die einzigartigen Bedürfnisse im Bereich der Biowissenschaften zu unterstützen und sicherzustellen, dass die Kunden das Beste aus ihren laufenden Veeva-CRM-Investitionen herausholen:
- Salesforce Lightning Business Apps für Veeva CRM bieten maßgeschneiderte Funktionalitäten für verschiedene Geschäftsanwender, die auf Salesforce Lightning, einer Online-Benutzeroberfläche der nächsten Generation, basieren. Veeva CRM liefert die maßgeschneiderten Informationen, die Benutzer auf der Grundlage ihrer Rollen benötigen, und verbessert so die Produktivität und Effizienz. Benutzer, die mehrere Rollen übernehmen, haben die Flexibilität, zwischen Lightning Business Apps zu wechseln, um die Daten anzuzeigen, die sie für verschiedene Aufgaben benötigen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Salesforce Lightning Business Apps für Veeva CRM ist für Februar 2020 geplant.
- Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes ermöglicht es Vertriebsleitern und Außendienstmitarbeitern, ohne IT-Unterstützung vorübergehend neue HCP- und HCO-Attribute in Veeva CRM hinzuzufügen oder das zugrunde liegende Datenmodell und die System-Metadaten zu ändern. Dies bringt die Benutzerfreundlichkeit einer gemeinsamen Tabellenkalkulation in das CRM, um die Zusammenarbeit mit den Compliance-Organisationen zu verbessern. Geschäftsanwender haben jetzt mehr Flexibilität bei der Anpassung von Veeva CRM und können schnell die Informationen erfassen, die ihre Teams benötigen, wie z. B. detailliertes Targeting und Kundensegmentierung für die Markteinführungsplanung. Die Verfügbarkeit von Veeva CRM Dynamic Attributes ist für Januar 2020 geplant.
- Veeva CRM Approved Notes ermöglicht es den Außendienstmitarbeitern, detaillierte Notizen über Kundeninteraktionen zuverlässig zu erfassen. Veeva CRM nutzt die Möglichkeiten der KI und erkennt automatisch Compliance-Risiken wie beispielsweise Off-Label-Messaging. Mit der Freiheit und Flexibilität, Freitextnotizen zu erfassen, können Außendienstmitarbeiter stärkere Kundenbeziehungen aufbauen und informiertere, Compliance-konforme Interaktionen fördern. Veeva CRM Approved Notes ist jetzt für Frühanwender verfügbar und ist in Veeva CRM inbegriffen.
In weiteren Meldungen kündigte Veeva heute neue Innovationen an, die der Biowissenschaftsbranche noch mehr Flexibilität und Wahlmöglichkeiten bei der Nutzung von Veeva OpenData geben, darunter Veeva OpenData Explorer und Veeva OpenData API. Lesen Sie die heutige Veeva-OpenData-Pressemitteilung, um mehr zu erfahren.
Über Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. ist der Marktführer im Bereich von Software auf Cloud-Basis für die internationale Life-Sciences-Branche. Veeva hat sich der Innovation, höchster Produktqualität und dem Kundenerfolg verpflichtet. Das Unternehmen betreut mehr als 800 Kunden, von den größten Pharmakonzernen der Welt bis hin zu neu gegründeten Biotechfirmen. Veeva hat seinen Hauptsitz in der San Francisco Bay Area und verfügt über Niederlassungen in ganz Nordamerika, Europa, Asien und Lateinamerika. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter veeva.com/eu.
Zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält zukunftsgerichtete Aussagen, so etwa zur Marktnachfrage und zur Akzeptanz der Produkte und Dienstleistungen von Veeva, zu den Ergebnissen aus der Nutzung von Produkten und Dienstleistungen von Veeva und zu allgemeinen Geschäftsbedingungen, insbesondere in der Life-Sciences-Branche. Alle in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen beruhen auf vergangenen Geschäftsleistungen von Veeva und den aktuellen Plänen, Schätzungen und Erwartungen des Unternehmens und stellen keine Zusicherung dar, dass diese Pläne, Schätzungen oder Erwartungen erreicht werden. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen stehen für die Erwartungen von Veeva zum Zeitpunkt dieser Pressemitteilung. Spätere Ereignisse könnten dazu führen, dass diese Erwartungen sich ändern, und Veeva lehnt jegliche Verpflichtung zu einer Aktualisierung der zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen in der Zukunft ab. Diese zukunftsgerichteten Aussagen unterliegen bekannten und unbekannten Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die dazu führen können, dass die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse wesentlich davon abweichen. Zusätzliche Risiken und Unsicherheiten, die sich auf die Finanzergebnisse von Veeva auswirken könnten, sind unter den Überschriften „Risk Factors“ und „Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations“ in der Einreichung des Unternehmens auf Formular 10-Q für den Zeitraum bis zum 31. Juli 2019 enthalten. Diese ist auf der Website des Unternehmens unter veeva.com im Bereich für Investoren und auf der Website der SEC unter sec.gov verfügbar. Weitere Informationen zu potenziellen Risiken, die sich auf die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse auswirken könnten, werden in anderen Einreichungen enthalten sein, die Veeva gelegentlich bei der SEC vorlegt.
® 2019 Veeva Systems, Inc., Alle Rechte vorbehalten. Veeva und das Veeva-Logo sind Marken von Veeva Systems Inc. Veeva Systems Inc. besitzt andere eingetragene und nicht eingetragene Marken.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT