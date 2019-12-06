Agilent Ranked Among Top Four Best Workplaces in Greater China and Receives Certification as a Best Workplace for Women in Greater China

|By Business Wire
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced it has been selected as one of the top four “Best Workplaces™ in Greater China” by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW) Institute. The company has also received certification from GPTW as one of the Best Workplaces ™ for women in Greater China.
“We’re extremely pleased and honored to be selected as a Best Workplace and Best Workplace for women in Greater China," said Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO. "This recognition builds on similar achievements we’ve attained at other locations around the world. They are a tribute to the kind of workplace we’ve created for our employees in Greater China and everywhere Agilent has a presence.”
Since 2012, GPTW has annually selected the companies creating the best workplaces in Greater China based on surveys of organizations and employees across Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong. This year, 150 companies employing more than 200,000 people, sought the Best Workplaces recognition in Greater China. Agilent was ranked number four of 44 companies named to the Best Workplaces list.
“The Agilent team in Greater China is proud to be selected as a Best Workplace and Best Workplace for women,” said Huo Feng, Agilent vice president and China country general manager. “This reflects Agilent’s ongoing effort in China to make all our people feel inspired and fully engaged in meaningful work. Our goal has always been to attract and retain top employees, encourage their skills and strengths, and share those talents in a way that contributes to our community, the company and our customers. Our people are our most important asset and a key competitive advantage for Agilent. We are committed to continuing to build on our status as a Best Workplace for everyone.”
As a global company, Agilent enjoys the diversity of cultural and individual perspectives held by its employees. Yet the company has a common bond in the form of an enduring set of values. Agilent values are the basis for every decision and every action taken around the world by the people that make up the company. These values include: innovation and contribution; trust, respect, and teamwork; uncompromising integrity; speed; focus; and, accountability. They are central to what makes Agilent a great workplace for its employees.
Great Place to Work has identified the top organisations that create great workplaces in Greater China through the publication of the Best Workplaces in Greater China List. The list acknowledges organisations and Great Workplaces from diverse industries and sizes. To be considered eligible for the Best Workplaces in Greater China List, companies must score at least 70% in the overall result of the Trust Index© employee survey and Culture Audit© assessment. These surveys are also used in achieving certification as a Best Workplace for Women.
Great Place to Work, headquartered in San Francisco, is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures that provides executive advisory and culture consulting services to businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in 60 countries across five continents. Through proprietary assessment tools, benchmarks, advisory services, workplace reviews and certification programs, Great Place to Work helps its clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom.
