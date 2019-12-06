ams Announces Acceptance Threshold for ams’ Takeover Offer for OSRAM is Satisfied

|By Business Wire
ams (SIX: AMS), a leading worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, is pleased to announce that today the acceptance threshold of 55% for its all-cash takeover offer for OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") (the "Offer") announced on 7 November 2019 has been satisfied. The period in which acceptances can continue to be booked into the Offer continues until Monday, 9 December 2019 and the final results of the Offer will be published on Tuesday, 10 December 2019.
"We are pleased to announce that we have been successful in achieving the minimum acceptance threshold in our Offer for OSRAM," says Alexander Everke, CEO of ams. "We would like to thank OSRAM shareholders for placing their trust in us and understanding the compelling strategic and industrial logic of the transaction. We look forward to creating a European based global leader in sensor solutions and photonics through the combination of ams and OSRAM. Based on this shared objective, we will work closely with the OSRAM management team and all OSRAM and ams stakeholders to make the combination a resounding success and create a strong path forward for OSRAM and ams. OSRAM shareholders who have not yet tendered their shares can still do so during the additional acceptance period, ending on 24 December 2019."
„Following ams’ successful takeover bid for OSRAM, we can now jointly establish a world class photonics and sensor champion,” said Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Further steps to implement the transaction are expected to commence in the very near future and ams continues to expect the closing of the transaction in the first half of 2020. ams intends to invite its shareholders to an Extraodinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held in January 2020, to resolve on the proposed equity capital raising in conjunction with the Offer. Subject to such resolution, ams currently expects to execute the equity capital raising in a timely manner. Further details on the transaction will be communicated in due course.
About ams
ams is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced sensor solutions. Our mission is to shape the world with sensor solutions by providing a seamless interface between humans and technology.
ams’ high-performance sensor solutions drive applications requiring small form factor, low power, highest sensitivity and multi-sensor integration. Products include sensor solutions, sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communications, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.
With headquarters in Austria, ams employs about 9,000 people globally and serves more than 8,000 customers worldwide. ams is listed on the SIX Swiss stock exchange (ticker symbol: AMS). More information about ams can be found at https://ams.com
