SmartMetric, the Maker of Biometric Credit Cards, Says Hackers Have Made Passwords and Pins Dead While SmartMetric Biometric Technology Protects by Making You the Key

SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) analysis of a database of 3 billion leaked online credentials has revealed that 44 million users are still using the same password that has been captured by hackers. This was discovered after Microsoft engineers scanned all of its user accounts between January 2019 and March 2019 and compared them against the hacked database of 3 billion passwords available on the dark web.

According to the Microsoft engineers, 30 percent of reused or modified passwords can be cracked within just 10 guesses. Recently, a gigantic data breach of around 773 million email addresses and more than 21 million passwords were discovered to be unprotected online.

Data breaches continue on a mind-boggling scale. Companies are collecting data on millions of people and are failing to protect them properly. This is borne out by the 383 million Marriott guests' personal information stolen by hackers while adding to this nightmare hackers stole more than 3 billion accounts including passwords worldwide from Yahoo. On top of these staggering data breaches comes the horrific Equifax data breach that exposed more than 147 million Social Security numbers.

Passwords and identifying information such as Social Security numbers are no longer safe. Passwords can be easily broken by 10 or less attempts while what used to be the gold standard of identifying individuals, the Social Security number, can now not be trusted following the Equifax data breach.

“The last and best line of defense against the army of evil hackers, is an individuals biometrics were the persons face or fingerprint become the digital security key," said today SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric uses a person's fingerprint biometrics to secure credit and debit cards. Using the card holder's fingerprint they simply touch a small square sensor on the card's surface and inside the card a fully functional fingerprint scanner reads and matches the card user's fingerprint. On a match with the pre-stored fingerprint the credit or debit card is turned on. Of course if the card user is not the legitimate card user then the card's contact chip and/or contactless RFID/NFC will not work. This biometric scan, match and card turning on takes less than a quarter of a second using the SmartMetric biometric technology inside the card.

SmartMetric holds issued patents and patents pending on its technology. Years of research and development have now culminated in a world-class leading product in the biometric IOT space.

SmartMetric is a USA-based company with sales and marketing partnerships in Latin America, Europe the United States. Engineering of the biometric card electronics is done in-house and is the owned intellectual property of the company.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card. To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Quoted figures source - https://nilsonreport.com/publication_chart_and_graphs_archive.php and SmartMetric, Inc. research.

