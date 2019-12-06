Val Verde Unified School District Relies on Veeam Cloud Data Management to Protect Sensitive Student and District Records

|By Business Wire
December 6, 2019
Veeam® Software, a leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™, today announces the Val Verde Unified School District (USD) proactively increased its data protection with Veeam Availability SuiteTM. Val Verde USD worked with its existing network solutions advisor, Logicalis, to replace its slow, inefficient legacy backup to save hours and ensure data was available when it was needed, as well as protected in the event of a cybersecurity incident.
Based in Perris, California, the school district serves 20,000 students in 23 schools and employs 1,800 teachers and staff. The school is responsible for ensuring that its student management system, Aeries, as well as the district’s critical business data is available and protected against any cybersecurity threats and other concerns. According to The State of K-12 Cybersecurity: 2018 in Review report, a school district is stuck by an incident on an average of every three days. No school district wants to become a victim of a cyberattack, so Val Verde USD proactively sought to increase its data protection.
“Our team is committed to supporting the school district’s mission of creating life-long learners that are technology savvy as it will benefit their future career paths. As such, we must have applications and data available for use in classrooms at each school,” said Matt Penner, director of information and instructional technology, Val Verde USD. “However, our legacy backup was horrendously slow, taking an average of three hours for one file. Also, we were spending an hour or more each day, or about eight hours a week, just on management and maintenance. It was not an efficient use of time for our small IT team.”
“As part of our ongoing relationship with the district, we recognized that Val Verde USD’s existing data backup solution was taxing on both their system and their staff,” said Cyndi Barrera, VP of Sales at Logicalis, a Platinum Veeam ProPartner and Gold Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner. “We focus on developing true partnerships with our customers across all verticals, and that enabled us to gain a strong understanding of Val Verde’s hurdles and their goals as well. As a result, we were able to identify the best solution for their needs: Veeam Availability Suite.”
With the assistance of Logicalis, Val Verde USD selected Veeam Availability Suite due to its direct integration with Nimble Storage from HPE, its support for tape storage and backup to the cloud. Now, the school district has increased its recovery speed by 98% from three hours to three minutes and backs up 30 TB of data across 100 VMware vSphere virtual machines from Nimble Storage Snapshots on-premise for fast recovery. As an additional benefit, Veeam’s integration with HPE Nimble allows the IT team to test software updates before rolling them out in production.
“When our engineers want to test something in Active Directory, we build them isolated environments, giving them full range to completely destroy Active Directory if they need to because we know we can restore it fast with Veeam,” said Brian Falk, network services manager, Val Verde USD. “Veeam makes our lives easier. Whether through testing environments, its support for our tape backup or with its Cloud Data Management strategy. One of the things we like best about Veeam is it can protect all workloads — virtual, physical and cloud — from a single management console.”
The 2019 Veeam Cloud Data Management Report underscores the importance of a holistic approach to data across its lifecycle. The survey found that 69 percent of organizations have a gap in how fast applications and data can be recovered and underscored a critical need to have these recovered.
“Val Verde USD’s proactiveness in protecting its data against downtime and outside threats shows its innovative nature in the market,” said Paul Strelzick, Senior Vice President of Americas at Veeam. “Veeam is helping Val Verde USD evolve the way it is managing data to ensure it is always protected and accessible on-premises, off-premises and in the cloud. As a result, the school district is able to focus on larger projects to further its mission of providing academic environments that produce life-long learners who become responsible citizens.”
For more information and the full success story, visit https://www.veeam.com/success-stories/val-verde.html.
About Veeam Software
Veeam® is the leader in Backup solutions that deliver Cloud Data Management™. Veeam Cloud Data Management Platform, built on the #1 backup solution, has been designed to accelerate business agility through automating core backup and recovery capabilities enabling data mobility, intelligent orchestration, governance and security. With 365,000+ customers worldwide, including 81% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the Global 2,000, Veeam customer-satisfaction scores are 3.5x the industry average — the highest in the industry. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 70,000+ channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 24,500+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.
