O-RAN Alliance veröffentlicht ersten Software-Code

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 6, 2019 09:58 PM EST
Die O-RAN Alliance, die mit der Linux Foundation zusammenarbeitet, hat heute das erste Software-Code-Release der O-RAN Software Community, „Amber“, angekündigt.
Das Ziel der O-RAN Software Community ist es, die Öffnung des Funkzugangsnetzes (Radio Access Network, RAN) mit Fokus auf die offenen Schnittstellen voranzutreiben, gefolgt von Implementierungen, die neue Fähigkeiten nutzen, die durch die O-RAN-Spezifikationen ermöglicht werden.
Die Amber-Version enthält erste Beiträge aus 11 Software-Projekten. Zu den wichtigsten Highlights gehören:
- Die Demonstration des „Operation and Maintenance O1 Interface“, einschließlich Multi-Vendor-Funkunterstützung.
- Die erste Version des einzigartigen Near Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller von O-RAN. Der Near-RT RIC zielt auf die Steigerung der Netzwerkleistung ab. Er nutzt Closed-Loop-Messungen (~10ms), um Last, Energieverbrauch oder andere Parameter über mehrere Funkgeräte hinweg zu optimieren. Die O-RAN-Lösung profitiert vom offenen Zugriff auf lokale RAN-Daten und nutzt die offene Architektur von O-RAN, einschließlich der Schnittstellen E2 und O1.
- 3 erste Near-RT RIC Microservices (X-APPs) für Netzwerkzugangskontrolle, Netzwerk-KPI-Monitoring und KPI-Messung.
- Ein anfänglicher RAN-Protokoll-Stack von 4G LTE mit erweiterbarem Framework in Richtung 5G-Standalone-Modus, der die Multi-Vendor-O-RAN-Architektur mit dem offenen Fronthaul-Interface und der F1-Schnittstelle nutzt.
Die Amber-Version ist auf den Wiki-Seiten der O-RAN Software Community verfügbar.
Die O-RAN Software Community plant, die schnelle Entwicklung von O-RAN-konformer Software nach dem 6-monatigen Release-Zyklus der Linux Foundation fortzusetzen.
„Die erste Version der O-RAN Software Community veranschaulicht die Fortschritte, die wir als Branche gemacht haben, und AT&T ist stolz darauf, Mitglied und aktiver Mitwirkender dieser Bemühungen zu sein“, sagte Andre Fuetsch, Chairman der O-RAN Alliance, Executive Vice President und Chief Technology Officer von AT&T. „Gemeinsam treiben wir offene Netzwerke, Software und Virtualisierung in globalen drahtlosen Netzwerken voran, was bei der Umstellung auf eine 5G-Welt entscheidend ist.“
„Wir freuen uns sehr, das erste Release der O-RAN Software Community mit Schlüsselelementen in beiden Repositorys in so kurzer Zeit liefern zu können“, sagte Chih-Lin I, Co-Chair des technischen Leitkreises von O-RAN (Technical Steering Committee, TSC), Chief Scientist von China Mobile. „Das Amber-Release bietet einen guten Rahmen für das Non-Realtime-RIC und das Near-Realtime-RIC unter Apache 2.0 sowie die O-CU und die O-DU unter der FRAND-basierten O-RAN-Software-Lizenz. Es zeigt den Wert einer engen Abstimmung zwischen der Spezifikationsarbeit und der entsprechenden Open-Source-Software-Entwicklung.“
„Das TOC ist stolz auf alle Mitwirkenden, die hart daran gearbeitet haben, die erste Version der Software für ein offenes und intelligentes RAN in so kurzer Zeit zusammenzubringen“, sagte John Murray, Co-Vorsitzender des technischen Aufsichtsgremiums der O-RAN Software Community und von AVP Advanced Technologies, AT&T. „Es ist eine spannende und sich entwickelnde Domäne, die an der Spitze der Technologie steht, die unsere Welt verändert. Die erste Version ist der Beginn des Projekts und wir erwarten, dass die Beiträge und Funktionen fortgesetzt werden, während wir die Gemeinschaft der Mitwirkenden erweitern und in Zukunft zusätzliche Versionen bereitstellen.“
„Bei Nokia sind wir starke Befürworter der Kernprinzipien von O-RAN, Intelligenz und Offenheit und glauben, dass es die Zusammenarbeit motivieren und innovative neue Dienste in der Branche vorantreiben wird“, sagte Michael Clever, Head of Cloud RAN Solutions bei Nokia. „Wir freuen uns, mit dem O-RAN-Amber-Release einen Beitrag zur Near-RT-RIC-Software leisten zu können. Dieser und künftige Beiträge werden dazu beitragen, das Near-RT-RIC zu beweisen und den Weg für eine breitere Akzeptanz zu ebnen.“
„Radisys ist ein Verfechter der O-RAN Alliance, und unsere offene Strategie war für uns ein Leitfaden zur Förderung des offenen RAN-Ökosystems“, sagte Neeraj Patel, SVP und GM, MobilityEngine Business Unit, Radisys. „Wir haben mit der O-RAN Alliance und der Linux Foundation zusammengearbeitet, um einen offenen O-DU- und O-CU-Protokoll-Stack als Teil des Amber-Release einzuführen. Radisys wird weiterhin eine aktive Rolle sowohl als Ermöglicher als auch als Integrator spielen, um die Operationalisierung und Kommerzialisierung eines Multi-Vendor-Ökosystems für 5G RAN zu beschleunigen.“
„Wir freuen uns, dass die O-RAN Software Community ihr erstes Software-Release herausgibt, vor allem in so kurzer Zeit seit der Gründung des Projekts“, sagte Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge und IoT, die Linux Foundation. „Die Geschwindigkeit, mit der diese Zusammenarbeit zustande kam, stellt ein starkes Engagement im gesamten Open-Source-Netzwerkökosystem für die Harmonisierung von Open Source und Open Standards sowie für die Cross-Stack-Integration dar.“
Über die O-RAN Alliance und die O-RAN Software Community
Die O-RAN Alliance ist eine weltweite, Carrier-geführte Initiative mit mehr als 130 Mitgliedsunternehmen, Anbietern sowie Forschungs- und akademischen Institutionen, die in der Funkzugangsnetz-Industrie tätig sind. Ihre Mission ist es, neue Ebenen der Offenheit im Funkzugangsnetz der drahtlosen Systeme der nächsten Generation zu fördern. Zukünftige RANs werden auf einer Grundlage von virtualisierten Netzwerkelementen, White-Box-Hardware und standardisierten interoperablen Schnittstellen aufgebaut, die die Kernprinzipien von O-RAN, Intelligenz und Offenheit, vollständig abdecken.
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.o-ran.org.
Die O-RAN Software Community wurde im April 2019 gemeinsam von der O-RAN Alliance und der Linux Foundation gegründet. Ihre Mission ist es, eine Softwarelösung bereitzustellen, die die Implementierung eines offenen und intelligenten Funkzugangsnetzes (Radio Access Network, RAN) gemäß den Spezifikationen der O-RAN Alliance unterstützt.
Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte www.o-ran-sc.org.
Über die Linux Foundation
Die im Jahr 2000 gegründete Linux Foundation wird von mehr als 1.000 Mitgliedern unterstützt und ist die weltweit führende Plattform für die Zusammenarbeit bei Open Source Software, Open Standards, Open Data und Open Hardware. Die Projekte der Linux Foundation sind entscheidend für die Infrastruktur der Welt, einschließlich Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js und mehr. Die Methodik der Linux Foundation konzentriert sich auf die Nutzung von Best Practices und die Bedürfnisse von Mitwirkenden, Nutzern und Lösungsanbietern, um nachhaltige Modelle für eine offene Zusammenarbeit zu entwickeln. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie uns bitte unter www.linuxfoundation.org.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191206005519/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT