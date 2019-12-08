InterGen Data, Inc. Announces a Major Enhancement to its Chronic Illness Prediction Capabilities

|By Business Wire
|
|December 8, 2019 01:35 PM EST
InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen Data), an AI based ML-driven data technology provider has increased their predictive capabilities by over 1300%. Today’s announcement has the potential to greatly improve the value proposition that banks, financial services, insurance, and technology providers have with their clients.
Given that the “Race to Zero” has just been completed, Banks, Insurers, and Financial Services companies must find new and compelling ways to differentiate themselves from their competitors. “Having the ability to understand where a client has come from, what they are going through, and where they are likely going is Powerful,” said Robert J. Kirk CEO of InterGen Data, Inc. “But knowing the potential hurdles, roadblocks, and pitfalls of what’s ahead in their financial journey is even more important because people just don't plan for bad things to happen!”
SOLOMON can now strengthen the institutional understanding of what products and services are right for clients or prospective clients, and more importantly -- when the time is right to provide them. At a time when institutions and advisors strive to provide unique value to clients, SOLOMON’s predictive capabilities provides interpretive foundational data for any advisor/agent/CPA/lawyer to use as they develop holistic, applicable advice to individuals and/or their households with confidence.
“By 2030, baby boomers will be over 65 and occupy 21% of the population. By 2034, the US middle-aged population will outnumber children. These staggering demographic changes mean advisors need to be able to deal with the known unknown – life changing illness and how those Life Events affect the client and most likely the entire households’ financial future,” said Robert J. Kirk CEO of InterGen Data, Inc. “SOLOMON’s client centric data helps guide the advisor and their clients to overcome financial gaps that may exist in their financial plan by uncovering and addressing those impacts during the initial and ongoing stages of planning.”
Additionally, Banks, Insurers and Financial Services Institutions are facing increasing regulatory oversight by a multitude of state and federal regulatory activity as well as a rapidly evolving client demographic. SOLOMON’s innovative learning can provide foundational advice applicability and predictive institutional risk management as well as opportunities to optimize existing compliance structures.
Ultimately, institutions using our platform enhance the nature of the advice they want to provide and simplify the financial planning process by redesigning the holistic client experience one life experience at a time. InterGen Data, Inc’s Chronic Illness data is expected to be accessible via API through its DANIEL (Digital Access to New Incidents in Each Life) API library in the early part of 2020 and then with their flagship product - DAVID (Digital Advice via Demographics) by the end of the 2nd quarter.
InterGen Data, Inc’s SOLOMON delivers on the promise of using innovative machine learning techniques to uncover the potential life events that can have a substantial impact to one’s financial journey.
About InterGen Data, Inc.
InterGen Data, Inc. (InterGen) was founded by the financial services industry veteran Robert J. Kirk in 2017. InterGen builds AI based ML-driven data technology that helps companies identify when their clients are likely to have an important life event occur – including what that event could be and how much of a financial impact that it could represent.
More information can be found at https://www.intergendata.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191208005048/en/
