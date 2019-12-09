NetDragon Showcased Intelligent Classroom Solution at "Africa 2019" Forum

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 9, 2019 02:34 AM EST
Supports Education Innovation and Upgrade in African Countries
HONG KONG, Dec 9, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that, the Company participated in the "Africa 2019" forum held in Cairo, Egypt on November 22-23, 2019. The theme of the forum was "Investment for Africa".
|Mr. Liu Dejian (first from front left), Founder and Chairman of NetDragon introduced Intelligent Classroom Solution developed by NetDragon, to His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt (third from front left)
|Egyptian leaders met with NetDragon management team
|Intelligent Classroom Solution was showcased at "Africa 2019" forum
NetDragon showcased its digital education products including Intelligent Classroom Solution, Virtual Laboratory and Promethean ActivPanel at the forum. His Excellency Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, visited and experienced Intelligent Classrooms and Promethean ActivPanel, products that are well suited for education in Africa.
During the event, Egyptian leaders including President Sisi, Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Education Dr. Tarek Shawki met with NetDragon's management team which included Founder and Chairman Mr. Liu Dejian, Vice Chairman Dr. Simon Leung, CEO Dr. Xiong Li, and Senior Vice President Mr. Chen Hong. Based on the experience of past cooperation, the two sides furthered their discussion about the future implementation of digital education in Egypt. Mr. Liu Dejian introduced NetDragon's innovations in digital education to President Sisi, and expressed his gratitude to be part of Egypt's education reform with achievements seen in 2019. NetDragon will uphold its vision in education, so that all teachers and students in Egypt can enjoy the knowledge dividends brought by cutting-edge educational technologies. In 2020, NetDragon will be providing the Intelligent Classroom Solution for Egypt, which can ease the problem of insufficient classroom capacity currently faced by many African countries.
As a country along the "Belt and Road", Egypt has actively pursued partners on a global scale since the implementation of its five-year education reform program in 2018. Strengths of NetDragon's such as global coverage, strong technical capabilities and innovative design proficiency provide a solid foundation for Egypt's education reform. Although the infrastructure of African countries like Egypt is constantly improving, quality educational resources are yet to be ubiquitous, and education equality still faces challenges. The Intelligent Classroom Solution was designed and created precisely against this backdrop. Intelligent Classrooms are equipped with high-tech software and hardware such as Promethean ActivPanel, Mobile Device Management, and Edmodo Classroom. Featured with modular construction and design flexibility, Intelligent Classroom Solution enables easy transportation, quick deployment and high scalability, such that developing countries and regions can easily materialize and popularize quality education at low cost.
Earlier this year, the Egyptian Government and NetDragon signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. Egypt plans to complete the construction of 265,000 Intelligent Classrooms nationwide within three years and deploy NetDragon's education technologies and equipment at the heart of the Intelligent Classrooms. In early 2020, the Company expects 100 Intelligent Classroom Solutions to be deployed in Egypt, and that it will cover more African countries in future. So far, 11,000 classrooms in Egypt are equipped with Promethean's interactive panels, and 26,000 units will be deployed in the country next year.
In addition, NetDragon has launched in recent years "The Institute of Development and Education for Africa" (IDEA) under the "Belt and Road" initiative, and has received positive response from an increasing number of African countries. NetDragon is assisting Nigeria in building the "N-Power Project". The Nigerian Government plans to purchase Intelligent Classroom Solution products from NetDragon, which are expected to cover 500,000 K-12 students in the country, and ultimately ease the problem of uneven distribution of educational resources in a fast, efficient and cost saving way, particular in remote areas. Meanwhile, NetDragon also assisted Kenya in developing digital education by building a public service platform for national education resources, a community network platform for national teaching, a training platform for national digital talent, and an experience center for national future education. In May of this year, NetDragon also signed a memorandum of understanding on digital education with the Government of Ghana, such that NetDragon will provide technical support for the development of future education in Ghana.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
The "Belt and Road" initiative is unleashing enormous potential for China-Africa cooperation. Mr. Liu Dejian comments that NetDragon is willing to use "digital education" as the foundation to support Africa countries in achieving education innovation and upgrade. The Company will continue to seize market opportunities and deliver Chinese education technologies, products and services to more countries along the "Belt and Road", in order to achieve its mission of "Building the World's Largest Online Learning Community".
About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.
Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.
For investor enquiries, please contact:
NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
Ms. Maggie Zhou
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825
Email: [email protected]
Website: ir.netdragon.com
Source: NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 312
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT