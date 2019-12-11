CipherCloud and Thales Collaborate to Support Zero Trust Data Access

|By Business Wire
|
December 11, 2019 06:00 AM EST
CipherCloud, a leader in cloud security and governance, and Thales, a world leader in digital identity and security, today announced a technology collaboration that leverages the capabilities of Thales’s SafeNet Trusted Access, a cloud-based identity, access management and authentication platform, with CipherCloud’s CASB+ solution. It effectively authenticates, protects against unauthorized access to data, delivers fined-grained access control, and minimizes the risk of compromised end user credentials. The combination creates a powerful cloud security and secure adaptive access solution that can be customized to support any platform, including email, SaaS, IaaS, and private cloud applications.
This collaboration creates a simple yet effective way to help customers secure data and access in the cloud without limiting end user productivity, administrator management, or system security, and is ideal for enterprises of any size.
“Thales is a leader in the zero trust security framework that allows enterprises to manage access to cloud and premises apps on all devices while trusting none and which recognizes that today’s network perimeter extends well beyond the office,” said Pravin Kothari, CEO, CipherCloud. “Our collaboration helps customers implement this zero trust security framework to the cloud with the benefit of CipherCloud’s Cloud Security Access Broker (CASB),that provides end-to-end protection against unauthorized access for any application in the cloud.”
“CASBs, policy-based access management and IAMs’ authentication are foundational elements of zero trust IAM frameworks,” said Francois Lasnier, Vice President, Access Management solutions at Thales. “The combination of SafeNet Trusted Access (Thales’s access management service) and CipherCloud enables organizations to significantly improve their IAM security posture: by enforcing the appropriate assurance level at the access point and providing adaptive access controls to sanctioned SaaS applications, CISOs now have the ability to gain greater visibility and control over their cloud services.”
“We needed to effectively control personal health information (PHI) and personally identifiable information (PII) data across numerous devices and multiple cloud applications,” said Adam Price, vice president of information security, Addiction Campuses. “We chose CipherCloud after evaluating multiple CASB vendors and found that CipherCloud’s zero trust data access solution provided the best protection for our environment.”
The Zero Trust data access solution seeks to allow authenticated users access to business-critical data and applications from anywhere with any device. This is accomplished by implementing procedures that authenticate every user, authorize every device, and increase end user productivity through a flexible security infrastructure that can adapt to rapid changes in business operations. As enterprises move into the cloud, close integrations with cloud security technology leaders makes implementing this model easier and more secure.
The CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+ platform enables complete control of cloud applications to provide comprehensive visibility, data security, threat protection, and compliance for cloud-based assets. CASB+ protects any cloud application from unauthorized upload, download, access, and data sharing to meet corporate governance, compliance, information technology, and cybersecurity policy. The cloud-native CASB+ platform ensures that confidential and sensitive data is protected at all locations - in the cloud and on users' devices. CASB+ provides one centrally controlled unified platform for enterprises to safely use the largest and most diverse multi-cloud environments -- email, SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS, and custom cloud environments.
The CipherCloud CASB+ platform has the ability to scale to fit any enterprise so as users scale their use of the platform, elasticity will cope with the increased demand without impacting customer service, cost or manageability.
About CipherCloud
CipherCloud introduced the first CASB solution to the market in 2011 and continues to reshape the cloud security market. CipherCloud’s recognized data protection expertise forms the foundation for the industry’s only zero-trust CASB solution, providing seamless zero-trust security across all clouds with unified policies, trusted data protection, and automatic compliance for the cloud-mobile era. CipherCloud‘s CASB+ provides the deepest levels of data protection and real-time data access control to provide an immediate solution for challenging cloud security and compliance problems.
CipherCloud has been awarded Winner of the Cloud Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine, Overall Leader in the CASB market by KuppingerCole, Best IT Data Management Solution by ASTORS Homeland Security, and earned numerous awards from the 2019 Internet Security Product Guide. The world’s largest global enterprises and government institutions in over 25 countries protect and secure their cloud information with CipherCloud, which is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Transamerica Ventures, Delta Partners and T-Venture, the venture capital arm of Deutsche Telekom. For more information, visit www.ciphercloud.com and follow us on Twitter @ciphercloud.
