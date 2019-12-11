Nimble Named Top 3 Most Popular Small Business CRM in Capterra’s Top 20 CRM Roundup

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 06:01 AM EST
Nimble, the Simple, Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite — announced today that it has been named a Top 20 CRM software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.
“We believe that CRM is about making it easy for small business teams and professionals to nurture relationships that grow their businesses, which is why we’re committed to building a CRM that automatically works for you, everywhere your work!” explained Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “We are deeply grateful to the many customers who share their reviews and stories about using Nimble to succeed, affording Nimble a market-leading CRM status.”
"The Top 20 CRM Report looks at the overall user reviews and ratings from the last year and considers the average monthly search volume for a standardized set of keywords for each product,” said Capterra Market Research Specialist Kelsey Dornfeld. “Nimble not only has great reviews but generates a high volume of web search interest.”
Top 20 Most Popular CRM Software is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the CRM space that offer the most popular solutions. The Top 20 CRM report is available here.
Read more about Nimble’s top three placement on Capterra’s CRM Software roundup here.
Why Office 365 & G Suite Teams Love Nimble
Based on some of the Capterra reviews, here are some of the main reasons why our customers love using Nimble:
- Organize contacts - Consolidate your contacts across inboxes, social platforms, business apps, and more into one insight-enriched relationship manager.
- Unify interaction history - Nimble unifies conversation histories, calendar appointments, deals, and social activities for every contact across multiple platforms.
- Integrate your apps - Unify contact data from more than 160+ apps into a single platform that’s easily accessible everywhere you work.
- Track your team’s activities - Stay on track with tasks, events, and calls with a comprehensive table of scheduled and completed activities.
- Manage your sales process - Nimble automatically ties your team's tasks, events, and communications to each deal to ensure everyone is on the same page.
Nimble Scales Worldwide as The Simple CRM for Office 365
Microsoft is now reselling Nimble+Office 365 worldwide. Its distributors and partners are reselling, implementing, and providing customized Nimble solutions to Office 365 users 24/7 across the globe.
Learn Why Mark Cuban’s Shark Tank Companies Grow Using Nimble CRM
“Nimble is a game-changer for CRM,” said Mark Cuban, Entrepreneur and Owner of the Dallas Mavericks. “It's simple, integrated with social networks, and makes relationships easy. That's why Shark Tank companies use Nimble to grow.”
"Too many CRM solutions focus on collecting and counting arbitrary data deemed important by some pinhead manager who never sold a day in their life,” said Rich Bohn, President of Sell More Now. “What makes Nimble CRM unique is that it’s squarely focused on relationship building; this empowers the whole company, not just salespeople, to communicate effectively with all the requisite context and social insights they need to engage at their fingertips.”
ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Office 365 or G Suite. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable company and contact insights – everywhere you work. Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” and CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the eighth consecutive year, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time, and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business. Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.
ABOUT CAPTERRA – Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra’s global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit capterra.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005199/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT