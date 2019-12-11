Accidental Data Breaches Are on the Rise, Corporate Email Is a Leading Cause

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 07:05 AM EST
Egress, the leading provider of human layer email security, today announced the results of a comprehensive survey on the “Current Status of Data Privacy Compliance.” Responses from 500 IT security decision makers in the U.S. revealed that 44% percent of executives believe employees have erroneously exposed personally identifiable information (PII) or business-sensitive information using their company email account. The survey also revealed that accidental internal breaches are a growing security risk for organizations. Over 70% of respondents recorded experiencing this type of breach during the last five years, with half of these incidents occurring in the previous 12 months. IT security decision makers also ranked accidental employee breaches as one of their top three concerns (46%), just behind external hacks (55%) and malware (53%).
Yet, surprisingly, despite this increasing threat and more stringent compliance regulations coming into effect, like the pending California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA), less than half (39.6%) of organizations are educating staff on how to improve security when sharing data.
“We’re only human and people are always going to make mistakes. But as the workforce has become more reliant on digital communication, and is increasingly remote and flexible, it has also become more difficult for traditional network perimeter security technologies to protect data,” said Tony Pepper, Chief Executive Officer at Egress. “In fact, people are now the new security perimeter in most organizations, and as a result, businesses need to evolve the way they protect themselves. This research highlights the growing imperative to detect abnormal human behavior – including accidental data leaks – to stop breaches before they occur.”
Email Presents the Biggest Risk for Organizations
The survey results showed that both corporate and personal email are the leading applications for accidental data leaks. Other at-risk applications include: file sharing services (39%), collaboration tools (34%), and SMS instant messaging (33%). Concerningly, these applications have remained an ongoing issue for organizations throughout 2019. Comparatively, external email increased in risk from 50% to 54% over the last year, while other applications maintained the same level of risk, based on a previous survey.
Despite awareness of these risks within the organization, one in four respondents (26%) stated that employees share sensitive data outside of the organization without encryption, increasing the likelihood of a potential breach. Additionally, internal data sharing has become a worrying blind spot, with 65% of respondents revealing that their organization does not use encryption for this.
CCPA Compliance is a Top Concern for Organizations
According to IT decision makers, 93% of organizations have taken steps to comply with regulations like GDPR and the pending CCPA. These steps include improved use of existing security technologies (58.8%), improved data handling practices (55.8%), investment in new security technologies (55.2%), staff education (39.6%), and hiring new security personnel (29.2%).
One of the pivotal components of CCPA compliance is the ability to complete Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) within 45 days, which can include information shared via email and stored on network drives, as well as that contained within databases. Highlighting their general focus towards CCPA, respondents were confident in their ability to comply with these requests, with 72% thinking their organization could accurately fulfill a DSAR within 45 days. However, timing is still a concern for 23% of respondents, who believe they would require longer than the 45-day limit.
“It’s encouraging to see organizations taking proactive steps to enhance their compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA,” said Pepper. “We hope these measures will curb the number of internal data breaches this survey uncovered – but in reality, and certainly for the immediate future, we will probably continue to see organizations struggling to mitigate people’s unpredictable behavior using traditional static technologies. Instead, IT security decision makers are advised to examine emerging solutions based on contextual machine learning that dynamically react to potential breaches in real time as employees share data.”
Survey Methodology
Egress commissioned a web-based survey to determine the Current Status of Data Privacy Compliance. In November, a third-party provider collected the responses from 500 IT security decision makers across the United States.
About Egress
Egress provides human layer security – helping users receive, manage and share sensitive data securely to meet compliance requirements and drive business productivity. Using contextual machine learning, Egress ensures information is protected relative to the risk of a data breach and reduces user friction to ensure smooth adoption.
Trusted by enterprise organizations and governments around the globe, Egress’ award-winning platform provides email encryption, secure file transfer and online collaboration services, as well as risk management, accidental send prevention, and compliance auditing and reporting.
Egress is headquartered in London, with regional offices in the UK, the US, Canada and the Netherlands.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005113/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT