Lattice annonce une nouvelle plateforme FPGA à faible puissance

|By Business Wire
|
|December 11, 2019 07:44 AM EST
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ : LSCC), le leader des solutions programmables à faible puissance, a annoncé aujourd’hui sa nouvelle plateforme FGPA à faible puissance Nexus™ de Lattice. La plateforme est construite de façon à fournir une performance écoénergétique qui bénéficiera aux développeurs d’une large gamme d’applications, notamment IA pour IdO, vidéo, sécurité matérielle, vision intégrée, infrastructure 5G et automatisation industrielle/automobile. Nexus de Lattice est conçue avec des innovations à chaque niveau de conception, des solutions à l’architecture, au circuit, et offre une performance de système améliorée avec une consommation électrique réduite.
« La plateforme Nexus de Lattice augmente le traitement parallèle et la reprogrammabilité des FPGA avec une performance écoénergétique exigée par les tendances technologiques d’aujourd’hui, comme la gestion des capteurs et l’inférence IA en périphérie de réseau. La plateforme accélère également le rythme de commercialisation des produits futurs de Lattice », a déclaré Steve Douglass, vice-président de la recherche et du développement de Lattice Semiconductor. « En outre, la plateforme Nexus de Lattice offre des couches de solutions conviviales ciblant des applications à fort potentiel de puissance qui permettent aux clients de développer leurs systèmes plus rapidement même s’ils ne sont pas spécialisés dans la conception FPGA ».
Afin d’améliorer la convivialité pour les clients, la plateforme Nexus de Lattice offre des solutions de niveau systèmes innovantes associant des blocs PI préconçus et des logiciels de conception avec des cartes d’évaluation, des kits et conceptions de références pour leur permettre de développer leurs systèmes plus rapidement. Ces solutions ciblent des zones d’applications de croissance clés telles que la vision intégrée et comprennent des solutions comme le pontage et l’agrégation multicapteurs et le traitement d’images.
La plateforme Nexus de Lattice comprend des fonctionnalités architecturales innovantes qui optimisent la performance du système à faible puissance à la pointe du secteur. Par exemple, la capacité de mémoire sur puce améliorée et les blocs DSP optimisés de la plateforme permettent un calcul informatisé moins demandeur d’énergie, comme les algorithmes d’inférence IA et fonctionne deux fois plus vite à la moitié de la puissance des FPGA précédents de Lattice.
Nexus de Lattice utilise également une conception de circuit innovante afin de fournir des capacités clés aux clients, notamment une optimisation programmable de puissance et une configuration très rapide pour les applications instantanées.
Nexus de Lattice est développée grâce à une technologie de procédé de silicium sur isolant complètement épuisé (fully-depleted silicon-on-insulator, FD-SOI) 28 nm à fort volume de Samsung. Cette technologie innovante offre une fuite de transistor 50 pour cent plus faible que le CMOS massif et représente la meilleure technologie pour la plateforme Nexus de Lattice à faible énergie.
« Nous sommes ravis de collaborer avec Lattice afin d’apporter les avantages de notre technologie de procédé de fabrication de fonderie Samsung 28FDS au marché FPGA à faible puissance », a déclaré Ryan Lee, vice-président du marketing de la fonderie Samsung. « En associant leur innovation et expertise de conception de fabrication FPGA à notre technologie de fonderie différentiée de pointe, Lattice poursuivra son leadership dans les FPGA à faible puissance au cours des années à venir ».
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter www.latticesemi.com/LatticeNexus. Une diffusion Web sera également disponible avec plus d’informations sur Nexus de Lattice à partir de 13 h PST le 10 décembre 2019. Inscrivez-vous pour la diffusion Web sur www.latticesemievent.com.
À propos de Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ : LSCC) est le leader des solutions programmables à faible puissance. Nous résolvons les problèmes des clients sur l’ensemble du réseau, de l’Edge au Cloud, sur les marchés en pleine croissance des communications, de l’informatique, industriel, de l’automobile et de la grande consommation. Notre technologie, nos relations de longue date et notre engagement envers une assistance de niveau international permettent à nos clients de mettre sur le marché rapidement et facilement leurs innovations afin de créer un monde intelligent, sécurisé et connecté.
Pour plus d'informations sur Lattice, veuillez consulter www.latticesemi.com. Vous pouvez également nous suivre via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo ou Youku.
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (et ses conceptions) et les désignations de produits spécifiques sont soit des marques déposées, soit des marques de commerce de Lattice Semiconductor Corporation ou de ses filiales aux États-Unis et/ou dans d’autres pays. L’utilisation du mot « partenaire » n’implique pas une relation de partenariat légale entre Lattice et toute autre entité.
AVIS GÉNÉRAL : Les autres noms de produit figurant dans le présent communiqué sont cités à des fins d’identification uniquement et peuvent constituer des marques déposées de leurs propriétaires respectifs.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005464/fr/
