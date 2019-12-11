UiPath Promotes Mandy Sebel to Chief People Officer

|By Business Wire
|
December 11, 2019
The leading robotic process automation (RPA) software company, UiPath, today announced that Mandy Sebel has been promoted to Chief People Officer (CPO), effective January 31, 2020, reporting to CEO Daniel Dines. Sebel, who brings more than 20 years of experience leading high performance human resources (HR) organizations, currently serves as UiPath’s senior vice president of people for the Americas. Marius Istrate, previously CPO for UiPath, will be leaving the company to pursue new opportunities as an entrepreneur and advisor in HR innovation.
Sebel has committed her career to building high-growth organizations and brings extensive experience in employee engagement, talent acquisition and on-boarding, change management, and organizational development. Her previous work includes integral roles at start-up companies and key positions at mature, but transforming, organizations such as CAN Capital and Dun & Bradstreet Corporation. While at Dun & Bradstreet, Sebel served as HR partner and chief of staff for the Small Business Group and led the integration of Hoover’s and other acquisitions. Sebel is also a veteran of digital commerce and has worked with some of the fastest-growing marketing and technology players in the industry, helping one organization grow to thousands of employees.
Speaking about the promotion, Dines said, “Our employees are the heart of UiPath’s success, and Mandy will play an essential role in enabling us to maintain our status as a best place to work. Her expertise in global human resources, along with her commitment to nurturing talent at all levels and dedication to championing diversity and inclusion, are vital to ensuring that we have the best people to maintain our position as an innovation leader and make our vision a reality.”
Dines added: “It has been a privilege to work alongside Marius as we scaled UiPath across the globe. His focus on culture, including his personal leadership on psychological safety, has been key to our ability to grow a worldwide organization practically overnight. This pioneering work has played a huge role in maintaining our culture at hypergrowth. I want to personally thank him and wish him the best of luck in both his professional and personal endeavors. I am sure he will stay very close to the UiPath family.”
As UiPath’s CPO, Sebel will focus on ensuring that the company’s values and culture drive corporate and individual success. She will oversee the company’s global human resources function and develop transformational change programs in the areas of total rewards, talent development, and talent acquisition to support UiPath’s aggressive growth plans. With the company announcing in October that it had crossed $300 million in annual recurring revenue, its growth is unparalleled among software companies. Because of UiPath’s ease of use, scalability, and open platform, the company has cultivated the world’s largest RPA community exceeding 5,000 customers, including more than half of the Fortune Global 500.
“UiPath understands that building a category-defining company starts with unleashing employee potential,” said Sebel. “I’ve enjoyed working with Marius Istrate over the past year and I am excited to see him succeed in his next chapter. I’m thrilled to be onboard to continue to invest in the company’s most valuable strengths as it enters its next chapter of growth and maturity: its people and its culture.”
About UiPath
UiPath is leading the ’automation first’ era—championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience.
The company’s hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics, that enable every organization to scale digital business operations at unprecedented speed. The company has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for businesses and government organizations all over the world, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500 and 8 of the Fortune 10.
UiPath was recently recognized as the top company on The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 2019, a ranking of the fastest public and private technology companies in North America, and #3 on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100.
