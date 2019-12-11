Edison Nation to Launch “Made by Everyday Edisons” Product Line Featuring Inventions from their Emmy Award-Winning Television Series Everyday Edisons

|By Business Wire
Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products, today reported the upcoming launch of their “Made by Everyday Edisons” product line, featuring innovations presented on the new episodes of Everyday Edisons.
The “Made by Everyday Edisons” product line is comprised of original concepts introduced by inventors on the Emmy award-winning series, Everyday Edisons. The products selected for this exclusive line were evaluated and chosen based off uniqueness, quality, marketability, manufacturing costs, and scalability. The inaugural line includes a variety of products, ranging from kitchen gadgets to pet supplies, that offer everyday solutions in major product markets. Each item will be co-branded with its own unique logo memorializing the inventor.
Inventions from the New Season of Everyday Edisons will:
- Solve a tricky hair care problem
- Empower young girls
- Revolutionize the geriatric dental space
- Protect our furry friends
- Provide a simple but profound improvement to a gardening tool
- End once and for all the spousal debate about the correct bedtime temperature
- And much more….
The “Made by Everyday Edisons” line will be distributed through the Edison Nation omnichannel sales network, including Amazon and is set to launch around Everyday Edisons’ premiere date, February 11th, 2020.
“We’ve completed filming the next season of Everyday Edisons, and I personally had the opportunity to evaluate each of the products presented. I can honestly say that I am eager for everyone watch the show and for Edison Nation to bring some of these innovations to market,” stated Chris Ferguson, CEO of Edison Nation. “This new ‘Made by Everyday Edisons’ line is the true embodiment of Edison Nation’s mission to nurture and scale great products by ingenious inventors.”
About Edison Nation, Inc.
Edison Nation, Inc. (EDNT), is a multifaceted ecosystem which fosters innovation and drives IP, media and consumer products. Edison offers innovation sourcing, product design, sales, manufacturing, and fulfillment services. Edison Nation’s model is to source innovative ideas to launch internally or license to brand partners. Edison Nation hopes to leverage its television property, Everyday Edisons to become the recognized leader in the innovator community.
For more information, please visit www.edisonnation.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Management believes that because Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) certain non-cash expenses (such as depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation) and (ii) expenses that are not reflective of the Company's core operating results over time (such as restructuring costs, litigation or dispute settlement charges or gains, and transaction-related costs), this measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure the Company's financial performance, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period. Edison Nation management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (a) as a measure of operating performance; (b) for planning and forecasting in future periods; and (c) in communications with the Company's Board of Directors concerning Edison Nation's financial performance. The Company's presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation and should not be used by investors as a substitute or alternative to net income or any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be used to supplement the Company's financial measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP to provide a more complete understanding of the trends affecting the business.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including consumer, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the Company's products, any difficulty in marketing the Company's products in global markets, competition in the market for consumer products and inability to raise capital to fund operations and service the Company's debt. Additional information that could lead to material changes in the Company's performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
