MicroStrategy World™ 2020 Conference to Feature Innovations to Drive Intelligence Everywhere™

December 11, 2019
MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, will host its 23rd annual user conference, MicroStrategy World 2020, from February 4 to February 6, 2020, at the Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Fla. MicroStrategy World attendees will get a first look at the newest features and capabilities of the Company’s flagship intelligence platform, MicroStrategy 2020™, and its breakthrough HyperIntelligence suite of products and learn how these technologies and techniques can be used to significantly boost productivity and drive analytics adoption to 100%. To witness innovative uses of HyperIntelligence, AI, mobility, and cloud technologies and hear from industry leaders and practitioners in the field, register to attend MicroStrategy World 2020 today.
“MicroStrategy World 2020 is a premier annual destination for leading enterprises on a journey to significantly boost business productivity, where attendees will explore innovations in HyperIntelligence, analytics, and mobility for competitive advantage,” said Saurabh Abhyankar, Executive Vice President, Marketing, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Our goal is to inspire attendees with our strategic vision and roadmap and equip them with the resources and knowledge to accelerate their digital transformation at their respective organizations.”
Stronger. Faster. An Up-close Look at MicroStrategy 2020 & HyperIntelligence.
World 2020 will showcase MicroStrategy 2020, designed to be the most open and complete analytics offering on the market and empower every organization to become a more Intelligent Enterprise™. Attendees will hear inspirational stories on how enterprise analytics, mobility, AI, and cloud technologies have helped business leaders deliver innovative solutions to the market. Conference speaker highlights include:
- Leading organizations that have successfully deployed HyperIntelligence to help significantly boost speed, productivity, and efficiency;
- Keynotes from MicroStrategy senior executives, including Michael J. Saylor, Chairman, President, and CEO and New York Times best-selling author of The Mobile Wave: How Mobile Intelligence Will Change Everything; and
- A presentation led by MicroStrategy CTO Tim Lang outlining the Company’s technology roadmap, including how HyperIntelligence can help deliver a faster path to insights with AI for each person across the enterprise.
The conference will feature HyperIntelligence and show live demonstrations on how insights from HyperIntelligence cards can help turbocharge business operations while reducing costs. The conference will provide attendees with more than 100 hands-on sessions and opportunities, including technical expert presentations, workshops, and customer and partner success stories.
An Immersive Educational Experience, Plus Valuable Takeaways for Each Attendee.
MicroStrategy World 2020 will be an immersive learning experience designed to educate and inspire every attendee, offering free enrollment in education and certification courses that match the interests and needs of executives to IT developers to analysts.
Throughout the conference, more than 160 presentations will explore innovative uses of enterprise analytics and mobility, HyperIntelligence, natural language generation, AI, and machine learning, upgrading to the MicroStrategy Cloud™ offerings, and more. Sessions will also showcase key analytics and mobility solutions for a wide range of industries and functions, including retail, finance, and healthcare.
World 2020 attendees will also have numerous opportunities to get involved, learn, network, and celebrate. They include:
-
Access Education and Certification Opportunities to Advance Professional Development
The 160+ sessions at World include a host of technical sessions and hands-on workshops. Conference sessions are organized by role (analyst, architect, developer, data scientist, administrator, and business user/executive). A World pass introduces each attendee to numerous education and certification opportunities. Attendees who bring a team to World can buy five passes and receive five free promotions.
-
Optimize Your MicroStrategy Implementation
Acquire personalized advice and best practices in a one-on-one advisory session. MicroStrategy experts will coach attendees on using the latest MicroStrategy capabilities to their organization’s greatest advantage, as well as how to empower more employees with real-time information and insights.
-
Learn from Business Intelligence and Analytics Leaders
Gain best practices and expert insights from leading brands and influencers on how to use, present, democratize, and even monetize data. Customer speakers include Adler; Arcos Dorados; Aristocrat Technologies; Banco Hipotecario; Biffa; Clarín; Estrella Galicia; Los Alamos National Laboratory; McDonald’s Mesoamérica; Mercado Libre; Overstock.com; Palmers Textil AG; Prisma; SCP Health; Slovenian Steel Industry; Sonic Automotive; Takeda; Thomson Reuters; Trillium Community Health Plan; Truphone; Vivint Solar; and Wunderman Thompson Health.
-
Explore Exceptional Partner Sponsor Solutions
Talk with and learn from MicroStrategy solution partners, experts in applying innovative technology and industry best practices for greater business success. Solution partner sponsors include Actian; DataFactZ; DataRobot; Datastrong; Expeditus Technologies; InfoCepts LLC; Kyligence; Mighty Wizards Technologies; Obase; Perficient, Inc.; Solution B.I; Teradata; Vitara; Invexer Technology Inc; and Yellowbrick Data.
-
Celebrate Women in Technology
MicroStrategy is working to empower more women in technology and STEM roles. MicroStrategy World 2020 features numerous networking and fundraising opportunities, speaking sessions, and a panel of women leaders from some of the world’s best-known brands sharing their advice and insights.
-
Attend Special Networking Events
Explore the special networking events taking place throughout the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect in-person with data enthusiasts who span the globe and represent major industries, including retail, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, government, higher ed, software tech, and media. This year’s World takes place at the Universal Orlando Resort and will host an unforgettable celebration at Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme park. MicroStrategy’s guests will enjoy access to rides and attractions, cocktails and dinner.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy World, Intelligence Everywhere, HyperIntelligence, MicroStrategy 2020, Intelligent Enterprise, and MicroStrategy Cloud are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT