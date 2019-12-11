Bridge Connector Increases Total Financing to $25 Million with Investment from Jeff Vinik & Axioma Ventures

|By Business Wire
|
December 11, 2019
Bridge Connector, a technology company offering data-driven workflow automation to solve health IT interoperability challenges, today announced it has raised $25 million in total financing after a $5 million investment led by the private investment office of Jeff Vinik, with additional funds coming from existing investor Axioma Ventures. The additional financing will support Bridge Connector’s continued scalability and its upcoming launch of Destinations, a new integration platform as a service (iPaaS) that connects health data systems without the need for code.
Bridge Connector is changing the way health care communicates by creating an ecosystem of easily replicable connectors that connect disparate data systems quickly and cost-efficiently. The company plans to close on Series B funding in the second quarter of 2020, further supporting a business model that creates an ecosystem where all health care organizations, regardless of size, can equitably reap the benefits of connected data systems.
“We feel fortunate to have the support of an experienced investor in Jeffrey Vinik, who shares our belief in the power of data and its potential to solve an array of shortcomings in our health care system,” said Bridge Connector founder and CEO, David Wenger. “Mr. Vinik’s investment will play a significant role in our company’s growth, our ability to expand the capabilities of our products, and it will help us build a more cohesive health care system that treats patients more effectively.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Bridge Connector introducing Destinations, a new product uniquely designed to modernize the task of creating integrations and automating workflows in health care, at this year’s HLTH Conference. Its user interface does not require any technical expertise in writing code, saving health care providers and digital health companies the expense of a dedicated IT team or costly consultants to execute integrations – a priority initiative for Bridge Connector as the entire industry looks to promote value-based care and pass savings to patients.
“The last decade in health care has been marked by an explosion of technological advancements and new medical devices that gather an unprecedented amount of patient health data, but the ecosystem of available solutions to collect and connect that data has not advanced at the same pace,” said Vinik. “Solutions like the Bridge Connector platform will prove crucial in improving patient care by allowing us to leverage these data points to unearth and act upon previously unknown insights about our health and wellbeing.”
Vinik’s commitment to Bridge Connector adds to a list of several other investments in health care companies, including investments in health technology and medical devices.
About Bridge Connector
Bridge Connector delivers an end-to-end suite of solutions to transform the way health care communicates. Its core integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) offering empowers health care provider organizations across the continuum of care with the ability to easily integrate traditionally disparate, mission-critical platforms such as electronic health records (EHRs) and customer relationship management systems (CRMs) without the use of code. Bridge Connector’s integration technologies help health care organizations unlock high-impact clinical and operational insights and automate workflows without the need for deep technical expertise. Bridge Connector is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and also has offices in San Francisco and Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. To learn more about Bridge Connector, visit https://bridgeconnector.co and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
