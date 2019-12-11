SolarWinds Set to “Cover the Databases” Through Acquisition of VividCortex and Introduction of New Monitoring Solution Designed for Cloud-Native Databases

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has acquired VividCortex, a leading provider of SaaS-delivered database performance management with an emphasis on databases commonly used in cloud-native applications designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers.

As organizations increasingly deploy more cloud-native and hybrid applications and databases, technology professionals need access to products designed to cover the range of databases, both on-premises and cloud-native. According to Gartner1, 68% of database management system (DBMS) growth will be in the cloud.

Underscoring that growth, a survey of the SolarWinds THWACK® user community of over 150,000 registered members indicated many organizations are just beginning their cloud migration journey. Most operate some applications or workloads in the cloud, but much of IT remains on-premises. This highlights the need for comprehensive, full-stack visibility across the entire hybrid IT environment, regardless of where an organization is in its digital transformation journey.

“For 20 years, SolarWinds has been committed to making IT look easy by arming technology pros with the powerful tools they need to solve today’s IT management challenges. We do this by responding to well-understood, everyday problems based on input and feedback from our customers and the technology professionals we serve,” said Kevin Thompson, chief executive officer, SolarWinds. “The ubiquity of applications has made the database core to any IT professional's job and something they interact with every day to serve the businesses they help grow and succeed. This new offering, combined with our leading database management products for Microsoft SQL and Oracle, extends our coverage for monitoring these critical assets.”

“The VividCortex mission is to make every engineer awesome at databases,” said Baron Schwartz, founder and chief technology officer, VividCortex. “We’re excited to join SolarWinds, expanding their ability to serve the entire spectrum of databases and related application performance management challenges in hybrid IT environments.”

SolarWinds plans to add the VividCortex product to its IT operations management portfolio beginning in Q4 2019. The SaaS-based offering will complement Database Performance Analyzer (DPA), the award-winning on-premises and cloud-deployed product the company offers today to serve the needs of IT organizations at businesses of all sizes – from the SMB to the large enterprise. The new product will support full visibility into major open-source databases including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Amazon Aurora, MongoDB, and Redis.

“By adding VividCortex to the SolarWinds portfolio of products, we can now offer teams the ability to go deep on app traces, infrastructure monitoring, metrics, both traditional and cloud-native database performance, digital experience monitoring, logs, and network monitoring,” Thompson said. “The powerful database management solution VividCortex provides offers us another compelling product, with demonstrated ROI, to enhance our ability to serve IT professionals in organizations of all sizes while meaningfully expanding our total addressable markets.”

“We believe VividCortex has strong business momentum which we expect will benefit from the SolarWinds high-volume, high-velocity ‘selling from the inside’ go-to-market model to help quickly raise brand and product visibility amongst technology professionals,” said Amena Ali, chief executive officer, VividCortex. “We now have the opportunity to promote the VividCortex product to the existing SolarWinds customer base of more than 300,000 customers to help them better manage their application environment.”

In 2019, VividCortex ranked 172 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list and ranked 673 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list. The company serves nearly 300 customers today, including industry leaders like Etsy, GitHub, SendGrid, DraftKings, and Yelp, who rely on VividCortex for full visibility query monitoring and easy drill-down views across thousands of servers concurrently.

The company plans to provide additional details about the acquisition and its expected impact to 2019 financial results at the company’s Analyst Day December 11, 2019.

