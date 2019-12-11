GSMA gibt erste Einzelheiten zum MWC Shanghai 2020 bekannt

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 08:57 AM EST
Die GSMA gab heute erste Einzelheiten zum MWC Shanghai 2020 bekannt, darunter teilnehmende Unternehmen, sowie ein breites Spektrum von Programmen und Aktivitäten, die auf der jährlichen Veranstaltung der Mobilfunkbranche stattfinden. Der MWC Shanghai 2020 findet vom 30. Juni bis 2. Juli 2020 (Dienstag bis Donnerstag) im Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC) statt, neben weiteren Veranstaltungen im Kerry Hotel Pudong und Jumeirah Himalayas Hotel. Die GSMA erwartet mehr als 75.000 Fachleute aus dem gesamten mobilen Ökosystem und vertikalen Branchensektoren.
„Wir freuen uns, im nächsten Jahr für einen voll gepackten MWC Shanghai nach China zurückzukehren, einem der weltweit wegweisenden 5G-Märkte“, sagte John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. „In diesem Jahr lautet das Motto der Veranstaltung ‚grenzenlose intelligente Konnektivität‘. Wir werden ergründen, wie entscheidend 5G, künstliche Intelligenz, das Internet der Dinge und Big Data für die einzelnen Branchen sind, um die volle Leistungsfähigkeit und das Potenzial der Konnektivität ausschöpfen zu können – für die Weiterentwicklung von Menschen, Industrie und Gesellschaft in der neuen 5G-Ära.“
Ausstellungshalle 5G IN auf Grundlage von 4YFN
Für 2020 neu eingeführt, ist die Ausstellungshalle 5G IN (Innovation and Investment) Teil der aus einer 5G Innovations- und Investitionsgruppe bestehenden Initiative, die von der GSMA im September 2019 in China ins Leben gerufen wurde. Anknüpfend an den Erfolg von 4 Years From Now (4YFN) bietet 5G IN eine einzigartige internationale Geschäftsplattform, die die talentiertesten und modernsten Technologie-Start-ups mit Schlüsselinvestoren verbindet, die den Fokus unter anderem auf die neuen Technologien im Bereich 5G, künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und Internet of Things (IoT) setzen. In der Halle wird eine Mischung aus Aktivitäten wie Gipfeln, Pitching-Plattformen und Investorentouren stattfinden, die optimale 5G-Möglichkeiten für die Start-up-Community bieten. Zwölf Unternehmen sind Gründungsmitglieder der Gruppe 5G IN: China Broadband Capital, China Mobile Capital, China Mobile Fund Management, CSDN, China Telecom Investment, China Unicom Capital Investment, Deloitte China, Huawei, Mount Morning Capital, Orient Securities Capital Investment, Shenzhen Valley Ventures und ZTE.
Prominente Unternehmen präsentieren die neuesten Innovationen
In acht Hallen des SNIEC präsentiert der MWC Shanghai die führenden Produkte, Dienstleistungen und Technologien, die die digitale Zukunft sowohl im mobilen Ökosystem als auch in angrenzenden Zweigen wie der Automobil-, Fertigungs- und Einzelhandelsbranche prägen. Erneut teilnehmen werden unter anderem die Unternehmen Anritsu, AsiaInfo, BICS, CITIC Telecom, China Information Communication Technologies (CICT), China Transport Telecommunication Information Group (CTTIC), Comba Telecom, Ericsson, Giesecke+Devrient, Huawei, New H3C Technologies, Nokia Shanghai Bell, OPPO, Qualcomm, Samsung LSI, Sony, TUV Rhineland, VIAVI, vivo, Whale Cloud und ZTE. Besonderheiten der Ausstellung sind die Super Hall, in der sich die wichtigsten Akteure der Branche versammeln, sowie spezielle Flächen wie die Future Mobility Zone, Internet of Things Zone und vieles mehr.
Konferenzprogramm ergründet Trendthemen im Mobilfunk
Das Konferenzprogramm des MWC Shanghai knüpft an die wichtigsten Themen rund um künstliche Intelligenz (KI), Konnektivität, das 5G-Zeitalter, Kunden-Engagement, Industry X, unseren Planeten sowie Datenschutz und Sicherheit an. Der Call for Speakers zum MWC Shanghai ist eröffnet und interessierte Referenten können bis Donnerstag, 30. Januar 2020, Vorschläge einreichen. Weitere Informationen über das Konferenzprogramm wie Einzelheiten zur Einreichung von Vortragsvorschlägen finden Sie unter www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/become-a-speaker/.
Neben den Keynotes, Foren und Seminaren sind die Future Mobility Stage und die Leaders Stage ganz besondere Elemente auf dem Konferenzprogramm des MWC Shanghai. Die Future Mobility Stage wird die disruptiven Katalysatoren des Wandels im zukünftigen Mobilitätsökosystem ergründen und untersuchen, wie sich OEMs und neue Teilnehmer auf dem Markt positionieren sollten, um neue Wachstumschancen zu nutzen. Die Leaders Stage beleuchtet in einer lebhaften Atmosphäre durch Vorführungen, Interviews, Fast Pitches und mehr weitreichende Trends mit Auswirkung auf die mobile Zukunft und den Alltag, wie unter anderem Blockchain, Kundenbindung, Drohnen und Luftfahrt, Greentech und Einzelhandel.
Rückkehr der Programme Digital Leaders und Women4Tech
Das 2019 ins Leben gerufene Programm Digital Leaders wird auch jetzt wieder einflussreiche weltweite Führungskräfte aus dem weiteren mobilen Ökosystem und vertikalen Branchen versammeln, um die Frage zu erörtern, wie ein positiver Einfluss auf die digitale Zukunft ausgeübt werden kann. Es wird eine Reihe von Aktivitäten für Führungskräfte geben, darunter nicht öffentliche Rundtischgespräche, Präsentationen und Vernetzung.
Der bereits zum dritten Mal stattfindende Women4Tech Shanghai präsentiert mit einem erneuerten und erweiterten Fokus die wegweisenden Persönlichkeiten und Unternehmen aus dem gesamten asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, die sich für Vielfalt und Inklusion als geschäftliche Notwendigkeit einsetzen. Women4Tech Shanghai wird Möglichkeiten für unterrepräsentierte Frauen und eine Reihe anregender Fallstudien zum Thema Gleichstellung am Arbeitsplatz und authentische Führung bieten.
MWC Shanghai: Größte klimaneutrale Ausstellung und Konferenz in Asien
Der MWC Shanghai ist von AENOR International gemäß der internationalen Norm PAS 2060 offiziell als klimaneutral zertifiziert worden und bekräftigt damit seine Position als größte klimaneutrale Ausstellung und Konferenz in Asien. Die GSMA hat für den MWC19 Shanghai eine Reihe von Maßnahmen zur Senkung der Emissionen umgesetzt, wodurch Treibhausgasemissionen von mehr als 90 Tonnen Kohlendioxidäquivalent eingespart wurden. Zum Ausgleich der verbleibenden CO2-Emissionen unterstützt die GSMA von den Vereinten Nationen zertifizierte Projekte, darunter ein Projekt zur N2O-Zersetzung in Liaoyang, ein Wasserkraftprojekt im chinesischen Aketao und eines in Kambodscha. Auch im Jahr 2020 wird die GSMA den Fokus auf die Verringerung der Umweltbelastung setzen und unsere Teilnehmer zu einem umweltbewussten Verhalten motivieren. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.mwcshanghai.com/about-the-gsma/environmental-programme/.
Machen Sie mit beim MWC Shanghai 2020
Weiterführende Informationen über den MWC Shanghai 2020, darunter zu Teilnahme-, Ausstellungs-, Partner- oder Sponsormöglichkeiten, finden Sie unter www.mwcshanghai.com. Folgen Sie den Entwicklungen und Neuigkeiten zum MWC Shanghai 2020 über unsere Social-Media-Kanäle – folgen Sie uns auf Twitter @GSMA unter #MWC20. Regelmäßige Aktualisierungen erhalten Sie auf unserer LinkedIn-Showcase-Seite unter www.linkedin.com/showcase/mwcshanghai/ und folgen Sie uns auf Facebook unter www.facebook.com/mwcshanghai. In China können Sie uns auf Sina Weibo http://weibo.com/mwcshanghai folgen oder suchen Sie „GSMA_MWCS“ auf WeChat.
-ENDE-
Über die GSMA
Die GSMA vertritt die Interessen der weltweiten Mobilfunkindustrie. Die Organisation vereint fast 750 Netzbetreiber sowie mehr als 400 Unternehmen aus dem Umfeld der mobilen Kommunikation, darunter Mobiltelefon- und Gerätehersteller, Software-Unternehmen, Ausrüstungsanbieter, Internetfirmen und Unternehmen aus angrenzenden Branchen. Die GSMA organisiert zudem branchenweit führende Veranstaltungen wie den Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Los Angeles und Shanghai sowie die regionalen Konferenzen der Mobile 360 Series.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Website der GSMA unter www.gsma.com. Folgen Sie der GSMA auf Twitter: @GSMA.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005527/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 313
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT