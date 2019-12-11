Klabin Partners with EcoVadis to Advance Supply Chain Sustainability Leadership and Performance in Latin America

|By Business Wire
|December 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
EcoVadis, the world’s leading provider of sustainability ratings, today announces its sustainable procurement partnership with Klabin, Brazil’s largest paper and board producer and exporter. Together, the two companies will drive sustainability excellence across the global pulp and paper supply chain through proactive monitoring and assessment of supplier performance and risk.
A pioneer in sustainability, Klabin already has a strong and well-defined sustainability framework in place with its suppliers. EcoVadis will play a key role in enabling Klabin to scale this success and strengthen ESG control across its supply base. EcoVadis’ platform and proven methodology will equip Klabin to proactively monitor, assess and benchmark supplier performance across key sustainability themes and collaborate with partners in the sector to create clear roadmaps for sustainability improvements.
“Klabin is always working to improve its operational efficiency, responsibly and sustainably,” said Sandro Ávila, operational planning, logistics and supply chain director at Klabin. “We believe having suppliers engaged in this concept is important and are aware of the relevance of our role in ensuring the sustainability of our chain. In this context, we believe it is essential to have a partner that gives us the support and knowledge to guide this process. Our partnership with EcoVadis gives us confidence in the results and drives positive impacts along this path.”
Klabin strives to play an active role in social, environmental and economic issues by voluntarily undertaking sustainability-related commitments, including those proposed by various renowned institutions. Most notable is Klabin’s recent adoption and collaboration toward the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.
“Klabin is a great example of a company that is creating value for all stakeholders while protecting the world’s prosperity through acting responsibly within the supply chain. Proactive supplier monitoring is foundational to any sustainable procurement journey, and we’re thrilled to partner with Klabin in this next phase of growth,” said Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis. “The team has well-defined goals, strategies and targets, and is a true sustainability leader in Latin American market and beyond.”
EcoVadis has assessed more than 5,400 suppliers in Latin American to date. Companies in the region are increasingly asking suppliers across all tiers to participate in these assessments, which has strengthened Latin America’s sustainability leadership and performance. According to EcoVadis’ 2019 Global CSR Risk & Performance Index, Latin America’s overall score for both large (41.4) and small and medium-sized companies (42.4) has grown over the years and is now on par with North American counterparts.
To learn more about how EcoVadis helps the world’s organizations on their sustainability journeys, please visit here.
About EcoVadis
EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 198 purchasing categories and 155 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L’Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 55,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Klabin
Klabin is the largest producer and exporter of paper for packaging in Brazil, it’s the only company offering one-stop shop solutions in hardwood, softwood and fluff pulp, and the leader in corrugated board packaging and industrial bags. Founded in 1899, it has 19 industrial units in Brazil and one in Argentina.
With its entire management guided by sustainable development, Klabin pursues integrated and responsible growth that combines profitability, social development and environmental commitment. Klabin has been a component of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) since 2014. It is a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and to the Brazilian Pact to Eradicate Slave Labor and seeks suppliers and business partners that share its values of ethics, transparency and respect for sustainability principles.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005062/en/
