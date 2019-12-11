New “Security Token Stories” Podcast Offers Insights & Analysis on Tokenization

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
The Security Token Academy (STA), the leading organization dedicated to covering and facilitating the growing security token industry, officially announces its new podcast, "Security Token Stories". This fast-growing educational podcast highlights the stories behind the leaders, organizations and projects building out the foundation for the security token industry – an industry that aims to transform the world’s financial markets.
Following the success of its high-quality online video show, “Security Token Insight,” which has amassed more than 1.1 million views, the “Security Token Stories” podcast represents the expansion of Security Token Academy’s content offerings. Hosted by STA’s Director of Strategy, Derek Edward Schloss, experts in the security token industry answer the questions that professionals, investors and enthusiasts want to know most about the digitization of securities and real world assets.
“For the security token industry to thrive, we must encourage the sharing of ideas and the important conversations on tokenization that will lead to widespread adoption,” said Schloss. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of advancing the discussions that will drive this movement forward, and that will democratize our financial markets while making them more dynamic and efficient.”
Podcast episode topics range from deep dives into the technology that powers tokenization, the rapidly evolving regulatory climate around blockchain-based securities, to the latest trending themes affecting the security token industry. Podcast episodes now available include:
- tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi delves into the problems that currently exist within the capital markets and how tZERO aims to solve these issues, as well as describing how it partnered with BOX Digital to create the first Security Token National Stock Exchange.
- Prime Trust SVP of Business Development Jimmy Bingham walks through Prime Trust’s new TREATs platform for tokenized real estate asset trusts, which aims to eliminate the inefficiencies associated with capital raising and investing in REITs.
- Althea Co-founder & CEO Jehan Tremback discusses how Althea partnered with Republic to undergo a compliant Reg CF security token “airdrop” to bootstrap new communities on its blockchain.
- Polymath Chief Product Office Thomas Borrel and Head of Blockchain Adam Dossa walk through their creation of a purpose-built blockchain for the security token industry.
- Douglas Pepe, instructor at the George Washington School of Law and co-founder of Mango Farm Assets details the current state of securities guidance from the SEC and why tokenization might be the future of asset ownership.
- Verify Investor Co-founder Jor Law discusses the implications of blockchain technology on the securities crowdfunding industry and how securities regulations could be updated to better align with new technologies.
- Tokeny CEO Luc Falempin delves into how Tokeny leverages Ethereum for its end-to-end compliant tokenization platform.
- RealT COO David Hoffman walks through RealT’s launch of its first tokenized properties in Detroit powered by compliant, fractional ownership on the blockchain.
- Gibraltar Stock Exchange Group Founder & CEO Nick Cowan discusses how GSX created a regulated security token exchange in collaboration with Gibraltar’s regulators.
- Stephen McKeon, partner at Collaborative Fund & finance professor at the University of Oregon walks through his Security Token Thesis whitepaper, arguing that tokenization is set to revolutionize markets.
- Republic Managing Director Bryan Myint discusses the benefits of regulated "airdrops" and the benefits and limitations of Reg CF and Reg A+ as it relates to security tokens.
In addition to Security Token Stories and its weekly Security Token Edge newsletter, Security Token Academy regularly interviews experts as part of its Digital Wrapper series, to provide behind-the-scenes insights with the teams, networks, and projects building out the industry. STA also facilitates a Corporate Member and Professional Member program for those in the financial services and professional services hoping to strengthen their education in this space.
Listeners can access Security Token Stories on SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, or by clicking here.
About the Security Token Academy
The Security Token Academy is the leader in covering and facilitating the security token industry and the impact of global assets on the financial industry. The Security Token Academy offers an expert interviews, insights and education that explores the evolution of the security token industry. The Security Token Academy enables investors and security token enthusiasts to understand the new and evolving security token and crypto-based investment industries, along with the associated opportunities and pitfalls. Visit https://www.securitytokenacademy.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT