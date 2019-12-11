CyberX Launches XCELERATE Partner Program to Address Rapidly Growing IoT/ICS Cybersecurity Market

|By Business Wire
|
December 11, 2019 09:00 AM EST
CyberX, the IoT and industrial control system (ICS) security company, today announced the launch of its XCELERATE channel partner program to provide partners around the world with the resources they need to secure enterprise IoT/ICS environments and maximize their market share.
Digital transformation initiatives such as Smart Manufacturing, Smart Buildings, and IoT-based logistics systems are improving efficiency, quality, and safety for enterprises worldwide — but they also bring increased cyber risk. As boards and CISOs grow increasingly concerned about the risks posed by unmanaged “smart” devices and the expanding attack surface they represent, there is a growing need for agentless, purpose-built IoT/ICS cybersecurity.
As the longest-standing pure-play provider in this space, CyberX recognizes the essential role partners play in delivering integrated security strategies and solutions to enterprise organizations. The XCELERATE program offers a multi-pronged approach to CyberX’s valued partners incorporating technical support, online training, deal registration, Not for Resale (NFR) software, marketing development funds (MDF), and a dedicated partner portal. CyberX’s current partners include leading global system integrators, consulting partners, distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), technology alliance partners, and managed service providers (MSPs).
Today, embedded devices are soft targets because they can’t be protected by agent-based technologies and are often unpatched and/or misconfigured. Additionally, recent research found 71 percent of industrial sites have outdated operating systems and 64 percent are using unencrypted passwords. As a result, IoT/ICS devices can easily be compromised by adversaries to threaten physical safety, steal sensitive data and intellectual property, conduct destructive ransomware attacks, and siphon computing resources for Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) campaigns and cryptojacking.
CyberX offers agentless, non-invasive network security monitoring that is easy to deploy and delivers insights less than an hour after being connected to the network. The company’s platform incorporates patented, M2M-specific behavioral analytics for faster and more accurate threat detection, while integrating out-of-the-box with existing security stacks (Splunk, IBM QRadar, ServiceNow, etc.) to provide Security Operations Centers (SOCs) with continuous real-time visibility into their IoT/ICS assets, vulnerabilities, and threats.
“As a channel-first company, CyberX is committed to working with channel partners to deliver the best experience for mutual customers while securing the global economy and critical infrastructure upon which we all depend,” said Buck Watia, VP of Alliances & Channels at CyberX. “XCELERATE supports our partners’ diverse business models and equips them with best-in-class solutions to capture this new and rapidly growing market opportunity. Our commitment to our partners is to be flexible, easy to do business with, and to support their constantly evolving business requirements.”
To learn more about the XCELERATE Partner Program, visit https://cyberx-labs.com/our-partners/#become-a-partner.
About CyberX
Funded by Norwest Venture Partners, Qualcomm Ventures and other leading venture firms, CyberX delivers the only cybersecurity platform built by blue-team experts with a track record of defending critical national infrastructure. That difference is the foundation for the most widely deployed platform for continuously reducing IoT/ICS risk and preventing costly production outages, safety and environmental incidents, and theft of intellectual property.
Notable CyberX customers include two of the top five US energy providers; a top five global pharmaceutical company; a top five US chemical company; multiple government agencies including the US Department of Energy; and national electric and gas utilities across Europe and Asia-Pacific. Technology partners include industry leaders such as Splunk, IBM Security, ServiceNow, Fortinet, HPE/Aruba, Cisco, RSA, and McAfee. For more information visit CyberX.io or follow @CyberX_Labs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005137/en/
