Exponential Machines Announces Merger With PurpleLogic, Rebranding as Exponential AI, and Strategic Additions to Leadership

|December 11, 2019 09:09 AM EST
Exponential Machines, a leader in enterprise AI for digital transformation, announced today during The AI Summit New York that it has merged with automation company PurpleLogic Inc. The combined entities have rebranded to become Exponential AI. The company also announced key additions to the organizational leadership structure.
Prior to the merger, Exponential Machines was engaged with some of the largest organizations in the world building enterprise AI solutions. The merger integrates offerings of enterprise intelligence and operational automation, delivering transformative business impact by enabling the automation of complex enterprise processes, and evidence-based decision making.
The combined entities will offer intelligent automations, custom AI solutions development, and access to its AI platform and products across the health care, life sciences, retail and financial services industries.
“The joining of forces between Exponential Machines and PurpleLogic will lead to greater value delivery to our clients and partners, providing access to an integrated portfolio of offerings,” said incoming CEO John Keith. “As we solve challenges of artificial intelligence adoption in enterprises and deliver transformative business value using AI, we believe the time is right to transition our brand to Exponential AI. We believe the new brand reflects the dramatic impact our clients can achieve by adopting an enterprise-ready, scalable AI platform to integrate with their mission critical operations.”
Headquartered in Atlanta with a research and development center in Hyderabad, India, Exponential AI serves as a leading AI provider for enterprises. Exponential AI’s enterprise-grade AI platform “Enso” extracts, enriches and derives actionable insights from unstructured content. The platform enables enterprises to drastically streamline the process of building, deploying, and scaling AI solutions; automating once complex enterprise processes and decision making. The Enso platform is used by many of the largest companies in the world – including Fortune 100 companies – to build tailored AI solutions and accelerate digital transformation.
"We partner in the intricate digital transformation of our clients’ businesses, bringing industry and technical expertise, and leveraging a disciplined methodology to solve complex business problems with AI solutions. Enso allows us to create value in production for our clients and their customers in less than three months,” Keith explained.
Along with the announcement of its merger and rebranding, Exponential AI announced three strategic additions to its leadership: the arrival of John Keith as Chief Executive Officer, Florian Quarré as Chief Revenue Officer, and Nikhil Mendhi as Chief Operating Officer.
"The time has come to strengthen our leadership team and build an organization ready for the future of enterprise AI. With our additions, the Exponential AI team is well positioned to lead artificial intelligence for enterprise,” said founder and CTO Prashanth Kasturi.
Incoming CEO John Keith comes to Exponential AI from his role as a practice leader of Deloitte Consulting's healthcare business. With more than 30 years of experience in management consulting, strategic planning, product development and merger and integration, Keith has led multiple start-up and transformative initiatives for managing innovative and high-growth enterprises.
Florian Quarré joins the organization from his role as Chief Digital Officer at Ciox Health. A seasoned tech industry executive with more than 15 years of expertise in leading complex digital transformations utilizing AI, blockchain and intelligent automation, Quarré will collaborate with Exponential AI’s clients on their successful transformation via the adoption of enterprise-grade AI solutions and products.
Nikhil Mendhi joins Exponential AI from his role as Vice President and practice leader at HM Health Solutions, a Highmark Health Company. He brings more than 15 years of innovation, product management, process improvement and platform delivery experience, with a successful track record of leading high-growth technology ventures and large-scale client transformations.
For more information, visit exponentialai.com.
About Exponential AI
Exponential AI is a leader in intelligent automation, accelerating enterprise digital transformations with AI. Enso — the Exponential AI platform — rapidly simplifies the process of building, deploying and scaling AI solutions for automation of complex enterprise processes. Enso extracts, enriches, and derives actionable insights from unstructured content to unlock enterprise value and deliver enhanced customer experience. To learn more, visit exponentialai.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005182/en/
